Timothy J. Ingland
Timothy J. Ingland, 50, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 31, 1970, in Detroit, Michigan.
He worked in the maintenance department at Pella and attended First United Methodist Church. He had a passion for motorcycles and was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders.
He was preceded in death by his father, James G. Ingland.
Mr. Ingland is survived by his wife, Kayla M. Ainscough Ingland of Murray; his mother, Virginia May Miller Cruzen of Princeton; one daughter, Caroline Da’Lynn Lawson of Murray; two sons, Noah Scott Ainscough and Jensen Cole Ainscough, both of Murray; two sisters, Krysty Mitchell and Carey Carner, both of Princeton; and one brother, Adam Cruzen of Princeton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jason Jones and Jeff Rudy officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Veteran & Patriot Museum, P.O. Box 635, Wickliffe, KY 42087.
Thomas B. Posey Jr.
Dr. Thomas B. Posey Jr., 78, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born July 6, 1943, in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
He received his BS from Murray State University and his PhD from Texas Tech University. In 1969, he returned to his alma mater where he taught psychology for 38 years until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas B. Posey Sr. and Mary Agnes Pollitt Posey Crowder; one daughter, Susan Elizabeth Posey; and one son, Andrew Bullock Posey.
Dr. Posey is survived by his wife, Marian M. Posey of New Concord; one son, John B. Posey of Murray; one sister, Kathy P. Oldham and husband Bill of Duluth, Georgia; one brother, Robert B. Posey and wife Barb of Fredericksburg, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Susan Russell and husband David of Paducah; two brothers-in-law, Robert W. Mattingly and wife Cathy of Mt. Sterling and Michael T. Mattingly of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews, Tommy Cox (Ann) of Carrollton, Georgia, Clay Cox (Lisa) of Braseltin, Georgia, Sally Walsh of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Cynthia Bell (James) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Amy Timkar (Erich) of Lawrence, Kansas.
There will be a memorial gathering held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Melita B. Greenlee
Melita B. Greenlee, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.