Geneva Lee Cooper
Geneva Lee Cooper, 81 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital of Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born March 16, 1941, in Murray, she was the daughter of Hayden and Geneva Louise Cleaver Jackson.
She was a professor of nursing at Murray State University for 37 years and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for five years. She was a bachelor of science in nursing graduate of Murray State University, held masters’ degrees from both Murray State University and the University of Mississippi School of Nursing in Jackson, Mississippi, and pursued a doctorate from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. For many years, she held numerous offices in the Murray State chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gary Bryan Cooper, of Murray; son, David Cooper and wife DeAnn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother, Ronnie Jackson and wife Donna of Murray; granddaughter, Katie Niles and husband Isaac, and grandson, Zachary Cooper, all of Oklahoma City; and great-grandchildren, Zoë, Liam and Ivy Niles, all of Oklahoma City.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hazel with David Allbritten officiating. No public visitation was held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial contributions be made to the Murray State University Phoebe Fund, c/o Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071, or to the South Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Ronnie Jackson, 2615 Taylor Store Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Bill G. Adams
Bill G. Adams, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 18, 1936, in Pottertown, Kentucky, to Bruce Adams and Evie Stewart Adams.
He retired from General Tire, and was a member of Salem Baptist Church and the Friendship Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Robbie Witherspoon, Louise Bidwell and Christine Key; one brother, Thomas Adams; and son-in-law, David Wrye.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Janice Adams of Murray, whom he married Feb. 6, 1955 in Corinth, Mississippi; two daughters, Phyllis Wrye and Donna Adams, both of Murray; two sons, Mark Adams and wife Brenda and Randy Adams and wife Cindy, all of Murray; 10 grandchildren, Heather Glisson and husband Michael, Heath Wrye and wife Amber, Jared Adams and wife Tasha, Clint Adams, Wade Adams, Ryan Norsworthy and wife Candice, Amy Vondenhuevel and husband Steven, Alex Norsworthy, Tucker Adams and wife Lizzy and Natalie Travis and husband Zach; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church with Frankie McKinney and Mike Littrell officiating. Burial followed in Salem Cemetery. Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
James O. Butts
James O. Butts, 88, of Fulton, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at The Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 1, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Talmadge D. Butts and Emma Browne Butts.
As a young age, the family moved to this area and he attended school at Chestnut Glade and then Fulton City Schools.
He was a faithful member of Smith Street Church of Christ where he served as deacon, elder and Bible class teacher. His love of God was shown as he opened his Bible classes with the reciting of the 23rd Psalm. He loved mission work and went on numerous missionary campaigns. He served on the Board of Trustees at Freed Hardeman University for 50 years.
He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the service, he met and married Patsy Jean Kilibrew May 20, 1956. James promised Patsy they would travel and he kept that promise. They have been to every state in the Union and numerous foreign countries. He installed his wanderlust in his two daughters, Kathy and Jamie, as they traveled throughout their childhood and adult years.
James began work for Harvey Caldwell at Office Outfitters, Inc. in January 1956. He and Patsy bought the business in 1965. When James was asked about himself, he would most often reply, “I’m just a paperclip salesman from Chestnut Glade.” He sold paperclips all over West Tennessee and West Kentucky for 25 years, and was appointed assistant treasurer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and later as Assistant Secretary of State, serving both offices under the late Francis Jones Mills. Following his service in state government, he returned to Fulton and began a career with the former Fulton Bank. He served on the Board of Directors and was President, retiring in 2001.
James valued faith, family and education. Always looking for opportunities to serve his community, he served on numerous boards and community organizations on both local and state levels. He had a true passion for education, advocating tirelessly for student athletes. Football was his favorite sport, and he was blessed to have developed a special friendship with Houston Nutt. As Nutt’s coaching career advanced, James was blessed to be on the sidelines of the University of Arkansas and the University of Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Virginia Austin and Vivian Wolberton; one nephew, David Austin; and one niece, Susan Wheeler.
James is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patsy Killebrew Butts; two daughters, Katherine Butts Waycaster and husband David and Jamie Butts Hicks and husband Mike; four grandsons, Michael Waycaster and wife Lauren, Blake Waycaster, Adam Hicks and wife Samantha, and Connor Hicks; six great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Waycaster, Olivia Waycaster, Berkeley Hicks, Dawson Hicks, Sloane Hicks and Raden Woodruff; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Hornbeak Funeral Home in Fulton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Memorial Gardens.
The family requests memorials be made to Smith Street Church of Christ, 411 Smith Street, South Fulton, KY 38256, the Murray State Racer Football Alumni Association, P.O. Box 83, Murray, KY; or Freed Hardeman University Athletics, 158 E. Main St., Henderson, TN 38340.
Scot Herman Shelton
Scot Herman Shelton, 1 month old, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Scot was born on August 6, 2022 in Murray, KY to Dalton Shelton and Samantha Burke. This precious baby boy was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by two grandfathers, Frankie Shelton and Allen Burke.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Dalton Shelton and Samantha Burke of Murray; grandmothers, Celina Shelton of Mayfield and Dana Burke of Sedalia and a grandfather, Charles McCrimmon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Johnny H. Wilson
Johnny H. Wilson, 79, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at AHC Paris in Paris, Tennessee.
Johnny H. Wilson, 79, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at AHC Paris in Paris, Tennessee.
