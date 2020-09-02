Chad David Thatcher
Chad David Thatcher, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Lourdes Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 2, 1971, in Houston, Texas, to David Hugh Thatcher and Patricia Leanne Switzer Thatcher.
A disabled veteran, and before moving to Kentucky, he worked with the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office as a bailiff and deputy. He was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Gulf War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Loraine and Floyd Marhofer and Harold Switzer; and paternal grandparents, Dr. Hugh and Mary Lou Thatcher.
Mr. Thatcher is survived by his wife, Melinda Thatcher of Murray, whom he married Sept. 1, 2000, in Georgetown, Texas; a daughter, Kelsey Lynn Rosgen and husband Kenneth Ray Costello Rosgen of Lampasas, Texas; two sons, Garrett Connor Thatcher of Murray and Paul Gene Simpson of Lampasas; one sister, Amy Elizabeth Honeycutt and husband Christopher Scott Honeycutt of Woodlands, Texas; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Les and Laura Clary of Georgetown, Texas.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date.
Willie Mae 'Billie' Brittain Dover Honeycutt
Willie Mae “Billie” Brittain Dover Honeycutt, 92, of Dickson, Tennessee, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Dickson Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Jan. 17, 1928, in Viola, Arkansas, to Johnny A. Brittain and Ell Viola Morris Brittain.
She was a cake baker and a homemaker. She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church and a former member and historian of Kentucky First District Chiropractic Auxiliary/ She was also a former co-president of the Calloway County Band Boosters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Dr. John Bert Dover and Emmitt Honeycutt; one granddaughter, Tara Chandler Robbins; three brothers, Wendell Brittain, Boyd O. Brittain and Eddie Joe Brittain; and three sisters, Lewellen Caruthers, Lela Redd-Hailey and Phyllis Jan Brown.
Mrs. Honeycutt is survived by one daughter, Theresa Ann Dover Crow and husband Kenny of Dickson; two sisters, Kitty Watkins and husband James of Sturkie, Arkansas, and Linda Bishop and husband Jerry of Salem, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Opal Brittain of Kansas City, Missouri; one grandson Jason Robbins of Murray; and one great-grandson, Jacob Brodie Robbins of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Hazel Baptist Church with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the church.
