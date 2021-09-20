Don Faughn
Don Faughn, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in the Trauma Unit of Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Murray, to Sarah and G. W. Faughn.
Don was of Baptist faith and an honorable man to all he encountered. His Integrity and personality had significant impact on his immediate family, extended family and work family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife's parents, Tommie Lou and Fred Sandefer of Hopkinsville; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Don is survived by his wife, Leisa Sandefer Faughn; a daughter, Dr. Carley Elisabeth Faughn and husband Jonathan Virgil Stone; and a son, Christopher Clay Faughn. He is also survived by his brother-in law, Joseph Sandefer of Hopkinsville; nephews Terry Lee of Paducah, and Will and Danielle Sandefer of Clarksville, Tennessee; a great-niece, Bailey Sandefer; a great-nephew, Alex Sandefer; and many cousins including Rebecca Landolt of Murray, Barbara and Charlie Schiappa of Boston, Massachusetts, Paula and Gary Wolfe of Jonesville, Virginia, Carl Douglas and Thelma Harris of Savannah, Georgia, and Dr. Kim and Dr. Loisann Harris of Lakewood, Colorado.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Murray City Cemetery officiated by good friend, Mike Scott. Every word delivered was a blessing to all in attendance. Every work friend/animal at Dwain Taylor Chevrolet was honored and loved by Don. Winston, loyal lot dog preceded Don in death and too many sweet cats/kittens to list. Active pallbearers included Steve Andrus, Jerry Maynard, Robert Parsons, John Lee, Brock Crouch, Chad Fitsche, Andy Foley and Ken Grace. Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Kimbro, Dwain Taylor, Ruthie Lamb, Dannie Hill, Leslie Masterra, Jonathan Virgil Stone, Christopher Clay Faughn and Will Sandefer.
Don held an active career with sports while at Murray High before graduating in 1964. He played baseball, basketball, football and ran track. He was named to the West KY Conference Team in football in 1962, and was named to the KY High School Athletic Association All State Football Team in 1963. He was also named to the All Western KY Conference Team in baseball in 1963. He was a member of the 1961 State Championship Team as a sophomore and was coached by MHS Hall of Fame inductees Preston "Ty" Holland, Dub Russell and Eli Alexander. Don's father, G. W. Faughn, was also coached by Ty Holland at Murray High School. As a senior, Don was voted the Most Popular Boy and lived up to that nomination.
Don went on to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and played football for Johnny Majors. He also played minor league baseball with the Atlanta Braves.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Acadiana Animal Aid in Lafayette, Louisiana, where Dr. Carley Faughn served as the executive director and the organization continues to save thousands of companion animal lives yearly.
Melita Bailey Greenlee
Melita Bailey Greenlee, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Murray to Arthur Lee Bailey and Grace Holman Bailey.
She graduated from Boone High School in Orlando, Florida in 1957, and later attended Murray State University where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degree. She taught in the Jefferson County School system in Louisville until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church in Louisville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Greenlee.
Mrs. Greenlee is survived by one brother, Arthur Bailey Sr. and wife Anna of New Concord,; two nephews, Arthur Bailey Jr. and wife Heather of Murray and Chris Bailey and wife Kerry of Owensboro; and six great-nieces and nephews, Mallary Bailey, Emily Bailey, Evan Bailey, Andrew Bailey, Lucas Bailey and Jay Bailey.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
James Donohoo
James Donohoo, 51, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Melanie Alexander
Melanie Alexander, 58, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home. & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Charles E. Byers
Charles E. Byers, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Mary O'Keefe
Mary O'Keefe, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Billie Gene Hutchins
Billie Gene Hutchins, 78 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Murray to Charles Finus Hutchins and Edith Rose Thompson Hutchins.
He retired as an auto body man, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Charles Eugene Hutchins.
Mr. Hutchins is survived by his wife, Mary “Kathy” Todd Hutchins of Murray; two daughters, Susan Thorn and husband Billy of Murray and Sandra Williams and husband Allan of Benton; one sister, Jeannie Sieting and husband Louie of Murray; five grandchildren, Brandon Williams and wife Whitney, Billy “B.J.” Thorn, Jr., Robbie Williams, Katelyn Thorn and Lucas Williams; three great-grandchildren, Kenley Williams, Kasen Williams and Knox Starks; and three extra special people who called him grandad, Andrew Swan, Emma Stalls and Cammile Stalls.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Timothy J. Ingland
Timothy J. Ingland, 50, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 31, 1970, in Detroit, Michigan.
He worked in the maintenance department at Pella, and attended First United Methodist Church.
He had a passion for motorcycles and was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders.
He was preceded in death by his father, James G. Ingland.
Mr. Ingland is survived by his wife, Kayla M. Ainscough Ingland of Murray; his mother, Virginia May Miller Cruzen of Princeton; one daughter, Caroline Da’Lynn Lawson of Murray; two sons, Noah Scott Ainscough and Jensen Cole Ainscough, both of Murray; two sisters, Krysty Mitchell and Carey Carner, both of Princeton; and one brother, Adam Cruzen of Princeton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jason Jones and Jeff Rudy officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Veteran & Patriot Museum, P.O. Box 635, Wickliffe, KY 42087.
Thomas B. Posey Jr.
Dr. Thomas B. Posey Jr., 78, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born July 6, 1943, in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
He received his BS from Murray State University and his PhD from Texas Tech University. In 1969, he returned to his alma mater where he taught psychology for 38 years until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas B. Posey Sr. and Mary Agnes Pollitt Posey Crowder; one daughter, Susan Elizabeth Posey; and one son, Andrew Bullock Posey.
Dr. Posey is survived by his wife, Marian M. Posey of New Concord; one son, John B. Posey of Murray; one sister, Kathy P. Oldham and husband Bill of Duluth, Georgia; one brother, Robert B. Posey and wife Barb of Fredericksburg, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Susan Russell and husband David of Paducah; two brothers-in-law, Robert W. Mattingly and wife Cathy of Mt. Sterling and Michael T. Mattingly of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews, Tommy Cox (Ann) of Carrollton, Georgia, Clay Cox (Lisa) of Braseltin, Georgia, Sally Walsh of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Cynthia Bell (James) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Amy Timkar (Erich) of Lawrence, Kansas.
There will be a memorial gathering at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Margaret Sue Brittain
Margaret Sue Brittain, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 28, 1929, in Calloway County Kentucky, to Edgar Clarence Williams and Mary Lois Mills Williams.
She retired from the Calloway County School System, and was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Raymon B. Brittain, who died Dec. 6, 2020; three sisters Helen Robinson, Opal May Williams and Anna Louise Wellerritter; and two brothers, O.C. Williams and James “Jimmy” Williams.
Mrs. Brittain is survived by two daughters, Beverly Joan Powell and husband Tom of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Barbara Brittain of Murray; one son, Donald R. Brittain and wife Rene' of Murray; three grandchildren, Luke Powell, Serena M. Brittain and husband Chad Pritchett, and Elise N. Brittain and fiancé Ben Zinninger; ans two great-grandchildren, Elim Leonard Pritchett and Evan Leigh Pritchett.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Amanda Gail Thurman Hagerty
Amanda Gail Thurman Hagerty, 39, of Murray, Kentucky, died 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 11, 1981, in Bryan, Texas, to Pam Morefield Thurman and Phillip Thurman, and lived in Wingo, Kentucky for several years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Austin Cruse, and her father.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Joe; a daughter, Ryleighann Brook; stepdaughters, Shaelynn and Aubreze; mothers, Pam Thurman (Justine) and Beverly Sutton (Ruby); a sister, Carrie Runyon (Larry); two nephews, Matthew Thomas and Hunter Runyon; four nieces, Karma, Autumn, Summer, and Ella Runyon; six uncles, six aunts, and many cousins. She was loved by many. The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Larry Runyon, Matthew Thomas and Gina Duncan Brown officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
