Johnny Harold Wilson
Johnny Harold Wilson, 79, of Puryear, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at AHC Paris in Paris, TN.
Mr. Wilson was born on July 18, 1943 in Murray, KY to the late Olice and Lois Maupin Wilson. He graduated from Murray High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He was of Baptist faith. Johnny loved to fish, hunt and play golf. Mr. Wilson was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Olean Butterworth and Patricia Scott.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 50 years, Mrs. Jo Wilson of Puryear; sons, Jamie Wilson and wife, Ann of Advance, NC and Jackie Hale of Murray; a daughter, Teresa Middleton and husband, Ricky of Puryear; grandchildren, Abby Wilson and Kate Wilson of North Carolina, Brandy Pickard of Murray, Traci Middleton and husband, Chris Donnelly of Puryear; great grandchildren, Ellie Donnelly, Katelyn Pickard, Wyatt Pickard, Ruby King as well as several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Johnny H. Wilson is set for 10 AM on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. John Dale will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Dr. Lusanne ‘Sandy’ Lilly McKenzie
Dr. Lusanne “Sandy” Lilly McKenzie passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home in Huntsville, Alabama.
She was born Feb. 16, 1945, in Franklin, Kentucky, to George Truett and Lucy Kummer Lilly.
Sandy grew up in Murray, Kentucky, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class at Murray High School. She graduated magna cum laude from Murray State University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, Alpha Chi Honor Society, and was named Outstanding Senior Woman. She graduated, with honors, from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine where she was a member of the medical honor society, Alpha Omega Alpha. She completed her internship and residency at Vanderbilt before moving to Huntsville to practice pediatrics and serve on the faculty of University of Alabama/Birmingham School of Medicine. Dr. McKenzie relocated to Mobile, Alabama, where she joined the faculty of the University of South Alabama Medical School. After a few years, she returned to Huntsville to serve as Vice President/Medical Affairs at Huntsville Hospital. After being retired for several years, she returned to Vanderbilt to complete a residency in psychiatry, which she practiced in Huntsville before retiring again in 2018.
She was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church, where she taught Bible studies and was involved in the Women’s Ministry. She was also a part of two prayer groups, her beloved Morning Glories and Friday Friends, who became her family in Huntsville.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sandy is survived by her loving sister, Trudy Lilly Gardner of Pleasant View, Tennessee; her beloved nephew, Daniel (Megan) Gardner of Pleasant View; her adored niece, Lucy Gardner (Gene) Slusher of Lexington; her great-nephews, Truett and Bennett Gardner of Pleasant View, whom she loved dearly; and her many cousins.
Visitation with the family will be at Laughlin Service Funeral Home, 2320 Bob Wallace Avenue in Huntsville on Friday, Sept. 23. 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Central Presbyterian Church, 406 Randolph Avenue in Huntsville with Dr. Randy Jenkins officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Daniel Gardner, Truett Gardner, Bennett Gardner, Gene Slusher, Chris Kummer, Douglas Gardner, Jamison Howard and John Howard Jr. Her Morning Glories and Friday Friends, along with dear friend, Susan Cloud, will sit as honorary pallbearers. Burial and graveside service will be Sunday, Sept. 25. 2022, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in the Schweizer community of Simpson County, Kentucky, where her parents and German ancestors are buried. Daniel Gardner and the Morning Glories will officiate at this farewell to Sandy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sandy’s memory to Lincoln Village Ministry, 1110 Meridian St., N., Huntsville, AL, 35801, or to Central Presbyterian Church.
Laughlin Service Funeral Home, Huntsville, is in charge of arrangements
Scot Herman Shelton
Scot Herman Shelton, 1 month old, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Scot was born on August 6, 2022 in Murray, KY to Dalton Shelton and Samantha Burke. This precious baby boy was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by two grandfathers, Frankie Shelton and Allen Burke.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Dalton Shelton and Samantha Burke of Murray; grandmothers, Celina Shelton of Mayfield and Dana Burke of Sedalia and a grandfather, Charles McCrimmon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kevin Michael Travis
Kevin Michael Travis, 57 of Hardin, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
