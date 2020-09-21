Dalton S. Noel
Dalton S. Noel, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Mr. Noel is the husband of Peggy Noel.
A private burial will take place in Murray City Cemetery.
Leslie Annette Lovett
Leslie Annette Lovett, 64, of Spencer, Tennessee, formerly of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Spencer of Generation Nursing Home in Spencer, Tennessee.
She was born April 6, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois, to Helen Geneva Burkhart.
She was a member of the Point Pleasant Baptist Church in Buchanan, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lovett Sr.
Mrs. Lovett is survived by one daughter, April McKnight and husband Justin of Murray; one son, David Lovett Jr. and Michelle of Paris, Tennessee; one sister, Carry Ulsaver of Illinois; one brother, David Ecker of Tennessee; and nine grandchildren, Skylar Barniville, Jylar McKnight, Jordan McKnight, Richard Valenziano, Joseph Valenziano, Johnnie Valenziano, Zander Hamby, Dakota Pierce and Stephen Pierce.
There are no public services or visitation planned at this time.
Debra Jane Ellison Richardson
Debra Jane Ellison Richardson, 64, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, and the widow of Bobby Joe Richardson, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Born May 8, 1956 in Murray, she was the daughter of Ben Keys Ellison and Betty Lou Cornwell Ellison, who preceded her in death.
She worked her way through school as a waitress to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as a nurse in the Murray area at doctors’ offices, hospitals, nursing homes, poultry processing plants and vision centers before becoming disabled. Following the death of her husband of 25 years, she moved to Lawrenceburg to be close to her daughter and family. She became a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church and the Bethany Sunday school class. She was known as a hard worker and a very giving person. This was evident as she was an organ donor and in her death has provided the gift of sight to two people.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Tracy Walters and husband Robby Vaughn of Lawrenceburg; two grandchildren, Abby Vaughn and Cory Vaughn; her sister, Jannis Kay and husband Greg Julian of Houston, Texas; nephews, Brian (Brooke) Wetmore and their children, Carson and Madison of Wheeling, West Virginia, Chris Wetmore of Columbus, Ohio; and a half-niece, Olivia Wetmore of Columbus.
A memorial service was at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Sand Spring Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg with Mike Hamrick officiating. Visitation was from 5-6:30 p.m. at the church. A graveside service was at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Larry Salmon, her pastor at Coldwater Baptist Church in Farmington, officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Mike Bowman, Austin Coulter, Steve Coulter, George Davis, J.R. Holt, Greg Julian, Wes Walters, Brian Wetmore and Chris Wetmore.
Memorials contributions may be made to the Sand Spring Baptist Church General Fund, Hands & Feet Ministry, or Widows Mite, P.O. Box 166, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342; Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Randall Underhill
Randall Allan Underhill, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Claude and Mary Magdalene "Mag" Kilgore Underhill.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Harmony Sunday school class. He was a used car dealer for more than 50 years and raised cattle on his farm. If you needed help, all you had to do was just ask and he would be there. Each day he would find something to laugh about. He was a very happy person.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded death by two brothers, George and Delbert Underhill; two sisters, Nellie Mae Underhill and Paulette Fennell; four brothers-in-law, Virgil Britten, James Lee Darnell, Donnie Lovins and Frank Fennell; one nephew, Greg Fennell; and a great-granddaughter, Zoey Mae Smith.
Mr. Underhill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Underhill; three daughters, Anita Johnson (Roger), Jeanetta Smith (Mark), and Paula Reeder (Lenny Hohlbein); one sister, Betty Jean Lovins; one brother, James "Jim" Underhill; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Underhill Kingins and Edna Underhill; nine nephews; nine nieces; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Smith, Mitchell Smith (Kelly), Austin Smith (Mary Jane), Zachary Reeder (Jennifer), Whitney Scott (Adam), Savannah Davis (Zackary), Patrick Johnson (Leslie), Joshua Johnson (Kayla) and Sarah Parker (Justin); 18 great-grandchildren, Mylee, Mayla, and Riley Smith, Dylan and Amelia Davis, Layne, Nora, Ryder and Levi Scott, Broc Reeder, Travis, Mason, Colton Johnson, Emily Wade, Lane and Lauren Parker, Chandler and Axyl Huff; and very special friends, Nichole Gray and Kinley Harrison.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was after 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Leland H. Peeler
Leland H. Peeler, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 17, 1934, in Dexter, Kentucky, to Kelzie Peeler and Lucille Hill Peeler.
He worked for the Calloway County Lumber Company from 1960 to 1984, and then worked for Murray Lumber Company from 1984 to 2016. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church and served as a music minister for several local churches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Scott Peeler, and one sister, Lovelle Oglesby.
Mr. Peeler is survived by one daughter, Gina Peeler and wife Heather of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; two sons, Randall “Randy” Peeler of Murray and Mark Hodges and wife Michelle of Centerline, Michigan; one brother, Charles “Charlie” Peeler and wife Annita of Murray; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held with Brett Miles and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in McDaniel Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or to Northside Baptist Church, 884 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020.
Rita Harcourt
Rita Harcourt, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.