Melanie Alexander
Melanie Alexander, 58, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 27, 1962, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Wanda Cornett.
She was an avid gardener and cat lover, but more than anything, she loved her family. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death in death by a son, Richard Cain.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her husband, Charles Alexander of New Concord; her mother, Wanda Cornett; daughters, Shannon Cain of Corinth and Erica Lewis and husband Johnathan of New Concord; a son, Charles Alexander II of New Concord; nine grandchildren, Carrie Parsons, Dalton Scroggins, Logan Scroggins, Trinity Grifin, Cameron Cain, Elizabeth Cain, Robert Cain, Layton Alexander and Charles Alexander; and three great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Thurman Stewart
Betty Thurman Stewart, 89, of Cocoa, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville, Florida.
She was born April 4, 1932, to Charles Rudolph Thurman Sr. and Mary Euple Outland Thurman.
She was a graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University. She was a majorette in both marching bands and was the 1950 homecoming queen at Murray State University. She was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Betty married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Dr. Chad Lee Stewart Sr. They enjoyed 68 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed music, sports, watching ice skating and playing bridge. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed competing in local tournaments, as well as many fun-filled golf trips to Florida with her family and friends. Betty enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a friendly, out-going personality and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Chad Lee Stewart Sr; one sister, Euva Nell Mitchell Gibbs; and one nephew, Craig Thurman.
Betty is survived by her son, Dr. Chad Lee Stewart Jr. (Beth); one brother, Charles R. “Boogie” Thurman Jr. (Joan); two grandchildren, Chad Lee Stewart III and Carlyn Liesel Stewart; two nieces, Phyllis Mitchell and Cathy Mitchell; and one nephew, Ashley Thurman (Pam).
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery Mausoleum with Keith Inman officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Don Faughn
Don Faughn, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in the Trauma Unit of Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Murray, to Sarah and G. W. Faughn.
Don was of Baptist faith and an honorable man to all he encountered. His Integrity and personality had significant impact on his immediate family, extended family and work family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife's parents, Tommie Lou and Fred Sandefer of Hopkinsville; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Don is survived by his wife, Leisa Sandefer Faughn; a daughter, Dr. Carley Elisabeth Faughn and husband Jonathan Virgil Stone; and a son, Christopher Clay Faughn. He is also survived by his brother-in law, Joseph Sandefer of Hopkinsville; nephews Terry Lee of Paducah, and Will and Danielle Sandefer of Clarksville, Tennessee; a great-niece, Bailey Sandefer; a great-nephew, Alex Sandefer; and many cousins including Rebecca Landolt of Murray, Barbara and Charlie Schiappa of Boston, Massachusetts, Paula and Gary Wolfe of Jonesville, Virginia, Carl Douglas and Thelma Harris of Savannah, Georgia, and Dr. Kim and Dr. Loisann Harris of Lakewood, Colorado.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Murray City Cemetery officiated by good friend, Mike Scott. Every word delivered was a blessing to all in attendance. Every work friend/animal at Dwain Taylor Chevrolet was honored and loved by Don. Winston, loyal lot cat preceded Don in death and too many sweet cats/kittens to list. Active pallbearers included Steve Andrus, Jerry Maynard, Robert Parsons, John Lee, Brock Crouch, Chad Fitsche, Andy Foley and Ken Grace. Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Kimbro, Dwain Taylor, Ruthie Lamb, Dannie Hill, Leslie Masterra, Jonathan Virgil Stone, Christopher Clay Faughn and Will Sandefer.
Don held an active career with sports while at Murray High before graduating in 1964. He played baseball, basketball, football and ran track. He was named to the West KY Conference Team in football in 1962, and was named to the KY High School Athletic Association All State Football Team in 1963. He was also named to the All Western KY Conference Team in baseball in 1963. He was a member of the 1961 State Championship Team as a sophomore and was coached by MHS Hall of Fame inductees Preston "Ty" Holland, Dub Russell and Eli Alexander. Don's father, G. W. Faughn, was also coached by Ty Holland at Murray High School. As a senior, Don was voted the Most Popular Boy and lived up to that nomination.
Don went on to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and played football for Johnny Majors. He also played minor league baseball with the Atlanta Braves.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Acadiana Animal Aid in Lafayette, Louisiana, where Dr. Carley Faughn served as the executive director and the organization continues to save thousands of companion animal lives yearly.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Melita Bailey Greenlee
Melita Bailey Greenlee, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Murray to Arthur Lee Bailey and Grace Holman Bailey.
She graduated from Boone High School in Orlando, Florida in 1957, and later attended Murray State University where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degree. She taught in the Jefferson County School system in Louisville until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church in Louisville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Greenlee.
Mrs. Greenlee is survived by one brother, Arthur Bailey Sr. and wife Anna of New Concord,; two nephews, Arthur Bailey Jr. and wife Heather of Murray and Chris Bailey and wife Kerry of Owensboro; and six great-nieces and nephews, Mallary Bailey, Emily Bailey, Evan Bailey, Andrew Bailey, Lucas Bailey and Jay Bailey.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Billie Gene Hutchins
Billie Gene Hutchins, 78 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Murray to Charles Finus Hutchins and Edith Rose Thompson Hutchins.
He retired as an auto body man, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Charles Eugene Hutchins.
Mr. Hutchins is survived by his wife, Mary “Kathy” Todd Hutchins of Murray; two daughters, Susan Thorn and husband Billy of Murray and Sandra Williams and husband Allan of Benton; one sister, Jeannie Sieting and husband Louie of Murray; five grandchildren, Brandon Williams and wife Whitney, Billy “B.J.” Thorn, Jr., Robbie Williams, Katelyn Thorn and Lucas Williams; three great-grandchildren, Kenley Williams, Kasen Williams and Knox Starks; and three extra special people who called him grandad, Andrew Swan, Emma Stalls and Cammile Stalls.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy J. Ingland
Timothy J. Ingland, 50, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 31, 1970, in Detroit, Michigan.
He worked in the maintenance department at Pella, and attended First United Methodist Church.
He had a passion for motorcycles and was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders.
He was preceded in death by his father, James G. Ingland.
Mr. Ingland is survived by his wife, Kayla M. Ainscough Ingland of Murray; his mother, Virginia May Miller Cruzen of Princeton; one daughter, Caroline Da’Lynn Lawson of Murray; two sons, Noah Scott Ainscough and Jensen Cole Ainscough, both of Murray; two sisters, Krysty Mitchell and Carey Carner, both of Princeton; and one brother, Adam Cruzen of Princeton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jason Jones and Jeff Rudy officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Veteran & Patriot Museum, P.O. Box 635, Wickliffe, KY 42087.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas B. Posey Jr.
Dr. Thomas B. Posey Jr., 78, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born July 6, 1943, in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
He received his BS from Murray State University and his PhD from Texas Tech University. In 1969, he returned to his alma mater where he taught psychology for 38 years until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas B. Posey Sr. and Mary Agnes Pollitt Posey Crowder; one daughter, Susan Elizabeth Posey; and one son, Andrew Bullock Posey.
Dr. Posey is survived by his wife, Marian M. Posey of New Concord; one son, John B. Posey of Murray; one sister, Kathy P. Oldham and husband Bill of Duluth, Georgia; one brother, Robert B. Posey and wife Barb of Fredericksburg, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Susan Russell and husband David of Paducah; two brothers-in-law, Robert W. Mattingly and wife Cathy of Mt. Sterling and Michael T. Mattingly of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews, Tommy Cox (Ann) of Carrollton, Georgia, Clay Cox (Lisa) of Braseltin, Georgia, Sally Walsh of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Cynthia Bell (James) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Amy Timkar (Erich) of Lawrence, Kansas.
There will be a memorial gathering at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Donald D. Fincher
Donald D. Fincher, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Barry Thomas
Barry Thomas, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.