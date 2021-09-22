Barry Thomas
Barry Thomas, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 31, 1951, in Murray.
He was a driver for Parker Ford.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Thomas; and two brothers, Tony Thomas and Mark Thomas.
Barry is survived by his wife, Teresa Ann McDougal Thomas of Murray; his mother, Toopie Moore and stepfather Aubrey Moore of Murray; two sons, Chesley Thomas and Alex Thomas, both of Murray; one sister, Sandra Fulton of Eureka, Missouri; three stepgrandchildren, Logan Butler of North Carolina, Haley Stearns of North Carolina and Carly Butler of Missouri; and one stepgreat-grandchild, Luna Stearns of North Carolina.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with Jody Burkeen and Dr. Chad Foster officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Eight Days of Hope, P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Charles E. Byers
Charles E. Byers, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Hardin, Kentucky, to Frank and Viola Byers.
He was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Gary Byers.
Mr. Byers is survived by his daughter, Nancy Gischler.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation is after 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the funeral home.
Melanie Alexander
Melanie Alexander, 58, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 27, 1962, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Wanda Cornett.
She was an avid gardener and cat lover, but more than anything, she loved her family. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death in death by a son, Richard Cain.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her husband, Charles Alexander of New Concord; her mother, Wanda Cornett; daughters, Shannon Cain of Corinth and Erica Lewis and husband Johnathan of New Concord; a son, Charles Alexander II of New Concord; nine grandchildren, Carrie Parsons, Dalton Scroggins, Logan Scroggins, Trinity Grifin, Cameron Cain, Elizabeth Cain, Robert Cain, Layton Alexander and Charles Alexander; and three great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held.
Betty Thurman Stewart
Betty Thurman Stewart, 89, of Cocoa, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville, Florida.
She was born April 4, 1932, to Charles Rudolph Thurman Sr. and Mary Euple Outland Thurman.
She was a graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University. She was a majorette in both marching bands and was the 1950 homecoming queen at Murray State University. She was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Betty married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Dr. Chad Lee Stewart Sr. They enjoyed 68 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed music, sports, watching ice skating and playing bridge. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed competing in local tournaments, as well as many fun-filled golf trips to Florida with her family and friends. Betty enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a friendly, out-going personality and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Chad Lee Stewart Sr; one sister, Euva Nell Mitchell Gibbs; and one nephew, Craig Thurman.
Betty is survived by her son, Dr. Chad Lee Stewart Jr. (Beth); one brother, Charles R. “Boogie” Thurman Jr. (Joan); two grandchildren, Chad Lee Stewart III and Carlyn Liesel Stewart; two nieces, Phyllis Mitchell and Cathy Mitchell; and one nephew, Ashley Thurman (Pam).
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery Mausoleum with Keith Inman officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
JT Todd
JT Todd, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Melita Bailey Greenlee
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery.
Timothy J. Ingland
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the funeral home.