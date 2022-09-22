Julie Holley Cowen
Julie Holley Cowen, 60, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born Sept. 17, 1961, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to Anson “Campy” Holley and Annabell Tillman.
She was a retired teller supervisor for BB&T and The Murray Bank.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandchild, Delilah Elmer.
Mrs. Cowen is survived by her husband, Marc Cowen of Hazel, whom she married April 20, 2020, in Hazel; two daughters, Skyler Elmer and husband Jared of Columbia, Missouri, and Meagan Elliott and husband Brandon of Murray; two sons, Tyler Carson of Seattle, Washington, and Zak Cowen and wife Riley of Pleasant Hill, California; two sisters, Joyce Miller and husband Chip of Carriere, Mississippi, and Jan Kelly and husband Glen of Latimer, Mississippi; one brother, Anson Holley of Lacombe, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Kaylen Kennedy, Ellie Elmer, Bentley Towery, Harper Elliott and Rowan Cowen; several nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Kiki and Bowie.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Lusanne ‘Sandy’ Lilly McKenzie
Dr. Lusanne “Sandy” Lilly McKenzie passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home in Huntsville, Alabama.
She was born Feb. 16, 1945, in Franklin, Kentucky, to George Truett and Lucy Kummer Lilly.
Sandy grew up in Murray, Kentucky, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class at Murray High School. She graduated magna cum laude from Murray State University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, Alpha Chi Honor Society, and was named Outstanding Senior Woman. She graduated, with honors, from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine where she was a member of the medical honor society, Alpha Omega Alpha. She completed her internship and residency at Vanderbilt before moving to Huntsville to practice pediatrics and serve on the faculty of University of Alabama/Birmingham School of Medicine. Dr. McKenzie relocated to Mobile, Alabama, where she joined the faculty of the University of South Alabama Medical School. After a few years, she returned to Huntsville to serve as Vice President/Medical Affairs at Huntsville Hospital. After being retired for several years, she returned to Vanderbilt to complete a residency in psychiatry, which she practiced in Huntsville before retiring again in 2018.
She was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church, where she taught Bible studies and was involved in the Women’s Ministry. She was also a part of two prayer groups, her beloved Morning Glories and Friday Friends, who became her family in Huntsville.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sandy is survived by her loving sister, Trudy Lilly Gardner of Pleasant View, Tennessee; her beloved nephew, Daniel (Megan) Gardner of Pleasant View; her adored niece, Lucy Gardner (Gene) Slusher of Lexington; her great-nephews, Truett and Bennett Gardner of Pleasant View, whom she loved dearly; and her many cousins.
Visitation with the family will be at Laughlin Service Funeral Home, 2320 Bob Wallace Avenue in Huntsville on Friday, Sept. 23. 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Central Presbyterian Church, 406 Randolph Avenue in Huntsville with Dr. Randy Jenkins officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Daniel Gardner, Truett Gardner, Bennett Gardner, Gene Slusher, Chris Kummer, Douglas Gardner, Jamison Howard and John Howard Jr. Her Morning Glories and Friday Friends, along with dear friend, Susan Cloud, will sit as honorary pallbearers. Burial and graveside service will be Sunday, Sept. 25. 2022, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in the Schweizer community of Simpson County, Kentucky, where her parents and German ancestors are buried. Daniel Gardner and the Morning Glories will officiate at this farewell to Sandy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sandy’s memory to Lincoln Village Ministry, 1110 Meridian St., N., Huntsville, AL, 35801, or to Central Presbyterian Church.
Laughlin Service Funeral Home, Huntsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Blondie G. McClure
Blondie G. McClure, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Larry Robinson
Larry Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.