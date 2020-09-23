Rita Harcourt
Rita Harcourt, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 17, 1958, in Dover, Tennessee, to Kirby and Mary Boren Wofford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ernie Sheridan; sisters, Brenda Bolus, Reva Miller and Gail Knight; and brothers, Randy Wofford and Jerry Wofford.
Mrs. Harcourt is survived by her husband, Edward Harcourt of Murray; a daughter, Kim Houston and fiance Jared Colson of Murray; siblings, Linda Beach and Terry Sheridan; grandsons, Michael, Tyler and Cody Houston; great-grandchildren, Lainey Rogers and Isaiah Houston; her mother-in-law, Patsy Harcourt; and special family friend, Mike Scott.
A family service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Melba Wilson Casey
Melba Wilson Casey, 99, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Chateau Girardeau Health Center. She was born July 2, 1921, near Holland, Missouri, to Garvin and Flossie Pounds Wilson.
She was an active member of Broadway Church of Christ of Paducah. She was a graduate of Holland High School and a 1942 graduate of Southeast Missouri State Teachers College. She taught business for one year at Poplar Bluff, Missouri High School before she and Paul E. Casey were married Oct. 30, 1943, at Corpus Christi, Texas Naval Air Station. Accompanying her husband’s career as a claims adjuster, she made her home in Greenwood and Greenville, Mississippi, Sikeston and Kennett, Missouri, and finally Paducah. After raising five children, Melba returned to the field of education as a substitute teacher in the Paducah Public Schools. Her career progressed as an English teacher at Brazelton Junior High and supervisor in the Project Eight and Title III programs, earning a master’s degree from Murray State University along the way. She continued her career as the inaugural director of the West Kentucky Education Cooperative from 1976-1992. After retirement, she served as a volunteer tax advisor, AARP driving clinician, officer in the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association, board member for the New Pathways for Children, and proud fan of University of Kentucky basketball. She loved to travel, collect antiques, and listen to all kinds of great music. She was strong in her faith in God, strong in the love for her family, and rich in her sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Casey; a daughter, Karen Casey; a son, Michael Casey; a brother, William Wilson; and her parents. Melba is survived by her daughter, Rita Casey (Ken McFarlane) of Detroit, Michigan; sons, Shaun (Ann) Casey of Fairfax, Virginia, and Neil (Dina) Casey of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Judy Casey of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, Paul S. Casey (Andrea Rodriguez), Neil J. Casey and Sarah Casey; and stepgrandchildren, Lee (Tyne) Strickert, Mark (Tiffany) Strickert and Ann (Caleb) Askew . Funeral and memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Paul and Melba Wilson Casey Scholarship Fund at the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com. Ford & Sons Funeral Home of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy L. Puckett
Dorothy L. Puckett, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Catherine Berry Peek
A celebration of life is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery.