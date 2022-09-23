Larry Ray Robinson
Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a Murray State University graduate and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He became an Eagle Scout and later served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 45.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Euldene Robinson, his wife, Anna Katherine Robinson, who died Nov. 17, 2012.
Mr. Robinson is survived by two daughters, Lauren and Samantha Robinson, both of Murray; and one son, T.J. Robinson and wife Melissa Potterbaum of Houston, Texas.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler and John Kerry officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Murray Troop 45, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Blondie G. McClure
Blondie G. McClure, 88 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Born Feb. 25, 1934, in Murray, he was the son of Fred and May (Vaughn) McClure.
He was a retired carpenter and rental property owner. He honorably served his country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Velma Wisehart, Kynois McClure, Floyd McClure, C.W. McClure, Sadie Carson and Mary Kinsolving.
Mr. McClure is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frankie (Miller) McClure of Murray; daughter, Angie Lovett of Hazel; his grandchildren, Josh (Andrea) Lovett of Grand Rivers, Jacob (Kayla) Lovett of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Katie Neihoff of Elizabethtown; granddaughter-in-law, Tammy Lovett of Murray; four great-grandchildren, Aidan Lovett, Millie Jo Lovett, Fynlee Lovett and Eli Lovett.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ronnie Burkeen and Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be after 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Tammy Lovett, 300 Woodlawn, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Wayne Puckett
Kenneth Wayne Puckett, 66 of Murray, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Kenneth was born on July 18, 1956 in Murray to the late James and Virginia Nell Pritchett Puckett. He was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Scott Puckett.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Brian Puckett and James Puckett, both of Indianapolis; a brother Max Odell Puckett and wife, Pam of Indiana; a sister, Yvonne Arment and husband, William of Anaheim, CA and two grandchildren, Angel and Emily Puckett.
The funeral service honoring Kenneth Wayne Puckett is set for 2:30 PM on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. John Sales will officiate and burial will follow at Dexter Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers include, Mark Thorn, Maxie Puckett, Harry Henderson, Luke Puckett, Steve Thomas. His family welcomes visitors from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dexter Church of Christ, 157 Walnut St, Dexter, KY 42036.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Kenneth Wayne Puckett by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Johnny Harold Wilson
Johnny Harold Wilson, 79, of Puryear, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at AHC Paris in Paris, TN.
Mr. Wilson was born on July 18, 1943 in Murray, KY to the late Olice and Lois Maupin Wilson. He graduated from Murray High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He was of Baptist faith. Johnny loved to fish, hunt and play golf. Mr. Wilson was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Olean Butterworth and Patricia Scott.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 50 years, Mrs. Jo Wilson of Puryear; sons, Jamie Wilson and wife, Ann of Advance, NC and Jackie Hale of Murray; a daughter, Teresa Middleton and husband, Ricky of Puryear; grandchildren, Abby Wilson and Kate Wilson of North Carolina, Brandy Pickard of Murray, Traci Middleton and husband, Chris Donnelly of Puryear; great grandchildren, Ellie Donnelly, Katelyn Pickard, Wyatt Pickard, Ruby King as well as several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Johnny H. Wilson is set for 10 AM on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. John Dale will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Johnny H. Wilson by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.