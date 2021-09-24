John ‘J.W.’ Walter Jones
John “J.W.” Walter Jones, 81, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born April 20, 1940, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Henry Chalice Jones and Bula M. Carroll Jones, who preceded him in death.
He retired from the Calloway County School System as a librarian, did tax preparation, and was a self-employed painter. He was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. In addition, he was formerly active in the Gideons Organization, a Woodmen Life member, the Hazel Water District, and was always very involved in church.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife Toni Jones of Hazel, whom he married Aug. 15, 1964, in Hazel; two daughters, Johnna M. Nance of Hazel and Valerie J. Clark and husband Darren of Murray; one sister, Edna M. McClarty and husband Kenneth of Murray; one brother, Glenn Jones and wife Edna of Murray; five grandchildren, Alex Nance and significant other Jonathon Topper, Darrah Clark Jackson and husband Cody, Chesley Nance and significant other Rachel Franklin, Olivia Nance and significant other Jackson Dunn, and Sunny Clark and significant other Briar Ray; and one great-grandchild, Ellie McCarty.
A private family service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Allbritten officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/j.h.churchill.home/
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5671 Crossland Road, Hazel, KY 42049, the Gideons organization, or a favorite charity.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Larue Mitchell
Larue Mitchell was born May 9, 1925, in Hazel, Kentucky, and peacefully passed away at the age of 96 on July 2, 2021.
She was the wife of Melton Decy Mitchell. Shortly after their marriage on Oct. 5 1948, they moved to Michigan where they raised their three children, Linda (Martin) Gabrysiak, Terry (Sue) Mitchell and Karen Mitchell. They retired to Kentucky in 1977. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Murray and was active in children's ministry, and active in the VFW with her husband prior to his death. She enjoyed ceramics, needlepoint, sewing and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Hugh Chrisman and Robert Chrisman; and sisters, Jean Etherton and Julia (David) Robertson.
Larue is survived by her sister, Hilda Berry; and her brother William (Dorothy) Chrisman. She was the loving grandmother of her seven grandchildren, Emily (Jay) Lovrince, Steven and Jeffrey Mitchell, Melanie and Blake Davis, Jessica Gabrysiak, Patric (Amanda) Gill and Vincent Gill, and her two great-grandchildren, Mallory Larue and Tyler Lovrince.
A graveside memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Macedonia Cemetery in Hazel with John Dale officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Donald D. Fincher
Donald D. Fincher, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday Sept. 20, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 14, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Kelly Hughdon Fincher and Loretta Fortson Beach. He was an owner and operator of a floor covering business.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jessica Stiles; one nephew, Christopher Daniel Webber; and one brother-in-law, Terry Joe Webber.
Mr. Fincher is survived by one son, Benjamin Fincher and wife Tiffany of Grayling, Michigan; two sisters, LaDonna Weiss and husband Charles of Humble, Texas, and Sharon Webber of Midlothian, Texas; two grandchildren, Annabella Fincher and Ashton Fincher, both of Grayling; special companion, Lynn Houston of Atlanta, Georgia; daughters of his heart, Greer Monin of Atlanta and Rebbie Oline of Chicago, Illinois; one aunt, Nina Evans of Paris, Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will be no public service.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David Lee Wrye
David Lee Wrye, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Sept. 13, 1953, in Murray, to Dallas Evan Wrye and Gertrude Mae (Rye) Wrye, who preceded him in death.
He retired as a jack-of-all-trades, and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church and a part of the Danny Phillips Sunday school class.
Mr. Wrye is survived by his wife, Phyllis Kay (Adams) Wrye of Murray, whom he married Sept. 7, 1974, at New Providence Baptist Church; one daughter, Heather Dawn (Wrye) Glisson and husband Michael of Murray; one son, Matthew Heath Wrye and wife Amber of Murray; three sisters, Carolyn Walker, Shirley Thompson and Kathy Hill and husband Barry, all of Murray; one brother, Joe Wrye and wife Kathy of Murray; four grandchildren, Kayla Rushing and husband Payton, Lindsey McNutt and friend Jesse Burkeen, Riley Lane McNutt and Kale Lacey Glisson, all of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church with Kevin Harris officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tony Horton
Tony Horton of Searcy, Arkansas, went home to celebrate a new life with his precious Lord on Sept. 19, 2021.
He was born in Murray, Kentucky on his sweet mama’s birthday. He was truly a gift to parents Nick and Frankie. As the oldest of four boys, Tony shared a special bond with his brothers, Nick Allen, Wayne and Jesse. Jesse preceded Tony in death.
Tony treasured his wife, Tina, and together they raised a family full of laughter; Catlyn of Searcy, Nicholas of Conway, Arkansas, Michal of Waco, Texas and Joseph of Searcy. He loved his son-in-law, Andrew, and daughter-in-law, Leah, like his own kids. Six grandchildren are now growing up in the legacy of Tony’s love and faith; Liam, Hazel, Davie Jo, Clark, Crosby and Clara Beth. Their time with grandpa was happily spent at the beach, on fishing trips, or just swimming in grandpa’s pool.
Tony was a friend and helper to everyone he met. He delivered packages for UPS for nearly 30 years, always ready with a kind word or a prayer for those in his path. He was also a gifted carpenter. Most importantly, he was a dedicated servant of Jesus every single day. He loved greatly, and in return, he is greatly loved by all who knew him.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at New Life Church in Searcy. At Tony’s request, dress casually.
Tony worked and sacrificed for years in order to put his kids through Christian school. To honor this commitment, in lieu of flowers, please send contributions to P.O. Box 1725, Conway, Arkansas 72033. The funds will be used for Tony's grandkids' education. Please address the checks to his son, Nicholas Horton.
Online condolences may be left at www.powellfuneralhome.net.
Powell Funeral Home in Searcy is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Thurman Stewart
Betty Thurman Stewart, 89, of Cocoa, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville, Florida.
She was born April 4, 1932, to Charles Rudolph Thurman Sr. and Mary Euple Outland Thurman.
She was a graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University. She was a majorette in both marching bands and was the 1950 homecoming queen at Murray State University. She was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Betty married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Dr. Chad Lee Stewart Sr. They enjoyed 68 wonderful years of marriage. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed music, sports, watching ice skating and playing bridge. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed competing in local tournaments, as well as many fun-filled golf trips to Florida with her family and friends. Betty enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a friendly, out-going personality and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Chad Lee Stewart Sr; one sister, Euva Nell Mitchell Gibbs; and one nephew, Craig Thurman.
Betty is survived by her son, Dr. Chad Lee Stewart Jr. (Beth); one brother, Charles R. “Boogie” Thurman Jr. (Joan); two grandchildren, Chad Lee Stewart III and Carlyn Liesel Stewart; two nieces, Phyllis Mitchell and Cathy Mitchell; and one nephew, Ashley Thurman (Pam).
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery Mausoleum with Keith Inman officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Danny Watson
Danny Watson, 60, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Danny Joseph Gee
Danny Joseph Gee, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Murray-
Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.