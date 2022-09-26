Johnny Harold Wilson
Johnny Harold Wilson, 79, of Puryear, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at AHC Paris in Paris, TN.
Mr. Wilson was born on July 18, 1943 in Murray, KY to the late Olice and Lois Maupin Wilson. He graduated from Murray High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He was of Baptist faith. Johnny loved to fish, dive and play golf. Mr. Wilson was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Olean Butterworth and Patricia Scott.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 50 years, Mrs. Jo Wilson of Puryear; sons, Jamie Wilson and wife, Ann of Advance, NC and Jackie Hale of Murray; a daughter, Teresa Middleton and husband, Ricky of Puryear; grandchildren, Abby Wilson and Kate Wilson of North Carolina, Brandy Pickard of Murray, Traci Middleton and husband, Chris Donnelly of Puryear; great grandchildren, Ellie Donnelly, Katelyn Pickard, Wyatt Pickard, Ruby King as well as several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Johnny H. Wilson is set for 10 AM on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Murray Memorial Gardens. John Dale will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Johnny H. Wilson by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Larry Ray Robinson
Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a Murray State University graduate and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He became an Eagle Scout and later served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 45.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Euldene Robinson, his wife, Anna Katherine Robinson, who died Nov. 17, 2012.
Mr. Robinson is survived by two daughters, Lauren and Samantha Robinson, both of Murray; and one son, T.J. Robinson and wife Melissa Potterbaum of Houston, Texas.
The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler and John Kerry officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Murray Troop 45, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ark
Margaret Ark, 53, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Murray -Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Johnny Harold Wilson
The graveside service is at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens.