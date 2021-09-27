Mae Frances Taylor Vance
Mae Frances Taylor)Vance, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Floyd Taylor and Neva Windsor Taylor.
She worked in retail sales and later worked as a caregiver. She was a devoted Christian, loved spending time outdoors, and loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coffield Vance, whom she married Dec. 7, 1946, in Corinth, Mississippi; a son, William Vance; a daughter, Cindy Vance; four sisters, Treva Reuvene Moffitt, Martha Wallace, Barbara Roberts and Jeraldine “Lottie” VanEtten; and three brothers, Ruble Taylor, Bill Taylor,and Codie Taylor.
Mrs. Vance is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Vance)Derington of Benton; a daughter-in-law, Margie Vance of Murray; two sisters, Sylvia Taylor Sanert and husband Errol and Lynda Taylor Cooper and husband Gerald, all of Murray; a sister-in-law, Edna Vance of Murray; five grandchildren, Tony Derington and wife Dana, Kim (Vance) Morris and husband Scott, Donielle (Derington) Underwood and husband Troy, Amberly (Vance) Munsey and husband Kevin, and Emily (Vance) Shields and husband Jeff; 11 great-grandchildren, Kaeleigh Morris and wife Morgan, Kaliya Morris, McCartney Derington, Bailey Derington, Paige Underwood, Madison Underwood, Kayce Mae Underwood, Ava Munsey, Lila Frances Munsey, Asa Munsey and Brady Shields; and two great-great grandchildren, Willa Mae and Wilder Morris.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 906 Main St., Murray, KY 42071,or to the Trust for Life, 982 Eastern Parkway, Box 13, Louisville, KY 40217.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah Black
Deborah Black, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Greenacres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jerry Hopkins
Jerry Hopkins, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Born July 21, 1939 in Calloway County, he graduated from Almo High School in 1958. He was a used car dealer for most of his adult life. He loved to play golf and buy scratch off lottery tickets, one of which he was better at winning.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fuqua and Maudie Lovett Hopkins, and his wife, Ginni Weatherly Hopkins.
Mr.Hopkins is survived by his daughters, Lisa Betts (Chuck), Leslie Denham (Mark) and Lanette Kingins; grandchildren, Matthew Morris, Chris Denham, Jared Denham, Daniel Denham, Trice Kingins and Chloe Mensch; and 10 great- grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Palestine United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip G. Rogers
Phillip G. Rogers, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born .Aug. 16, 1937, in Murray, Kentucky, to Henry P. Rogers and Oina Suiter Rogers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra J. Outland, and two brothers, Jerry Rogers and Danny Rogers.
He retired in 1995 from Prudential Financial Services after 31 years of service. He was a minister, ordained in the Upper Room in Jerusalem and baptized in the Jordan River. He preached, taught Sunday school, was an elder of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, and a deacon at the Assembly of God. He ministered to the local Hispanic community, people in jail and prison, and distributed gospel literature - his personal ministry for more than 50 years. Phillip founded Share the Hope, a ministry to Eastern Kentucky and Chelyabinsk, Russia. and was a Kentucky Colonel, He was a member of the Gideons International, the Community Emergency Response Team, and the Calloway County Concerned Citizens, and was awarded the Senate Citation Award for Humanitarian Aid Work.
Loving the outdoors, gardening, planting flowers, feeding birds and wildlife while he loved his home and family, he was devoted to God and looked forward to Jesus coming back. Pastor Rogers wanted to lead everyone in his path to salvation. He helped people in need and was a peacemaker.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife, Sally M. Lovett Rogers of Murray, one daughter, Cindy Crass and husband Joe, two sons; Phillip Lynn Rogers and wife Robbie, and Wade Rogers and wife Molly, all of Murray; grandchildren, April Crass, Kris Crass, Tim Rogers, Becky Trimble, Henry Rogers and Livi Rogers; 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Mike Burks, Aaron Dowdy, and Eric Kelleher officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Henry Rogers, Tim Rogers, Christian Clere, Matthew Rogers, Bobby Peery, Bobby Dietz and Dan Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kristopher Crass, Lance Burkeen, Joe Crass, Jerry Lovett, Ethan Rogers, Brian Futrell, Austin Tucker, Canon Clere, Steve Bell, Bruce Ottway, Kenny Rogers and Dylan Vance. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
For the convenience of those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/j.h.churchill.home/.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the, Gideons International, Murray Gideons, P.O. Box 931, Murray, KY 42071,or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Janis R. Shultz
Janis R. Shultz, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
She was born Oct. 18, 1930, in McCutchenville, Ohio, to Oscar and Pearl Beidelschies.
She married the love of her life, Edwin “Ed” Shultz, on Dec. 15, 1951, who preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2015.
Also preceding her in death were two brothers, James and Carl Beidelschies; a sister, Catherine Downs; and stepmother, Estella Beidelschies.
Mrs. Shultz is survived by her son, Scott (Heidi) Shultz of Murray; and two grandchildren, Alex and Addie Shultz of Murray.
She retired from the Admissions Office at Murray State University. During her retirement, Janis enjoyed spending time with her two wonderful grandkids and her faithful canine companion, Maggie.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore, Ohio. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Tiffin, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021,at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 766, Murray, KY 42071, and will be used to fund the continuing education of her dear friend and long time caregiver, Indy.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of local arrangements.
Betty Pond
Betty Pond, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Towne Square Care Assisted Living in Puryear, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Daniel ‘Danny’ Joseph Gee
Daniel “Danny” Joseph Gee, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Oct. 7, 1950, in Logan, West Virginia, to Berton Eldridge Gee and Mary Alice Gibbs Gee.
He was the owner and operator of Danny Gee Plumbing before retiring. He attended Masons Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mr. Gee is survived by his wife,Carlene Gee of Murray, whom he married April 11, 1975; two daughters, Heather Stevens and husband Kody and Kristen Townsend and husband Nate, all of Murray; one brother, Richard Gee and wife Joyce of Louisville; and four grandchildren, Paisley, Graceyn, and Kannon Stevens and Lucas Townsend, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richie Slack and Joel Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Avenue, Evansville, IN 47711.
Online condolences may be left at wwwthejhchurchillfuneralhomecom.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
John ‘J.W.’ Walter Jones
John “J.W.” Walter Jones, 81, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born April 20, 1940, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Henry Chalice Jones and Bula M. Carroll Jones, who preceded him in death.
He retired from the Calloway County School System as a librarian, did tax preparation, and was a self-employed painter. He was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. In addition, he was formerly active in the Gideons Organization, a Woodmen Life member, the Hazel Water District, and was always very involved in church.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Toni Jones of Hazel, whom he married Aug. 15, 1964, in Hazel; two daughters, Johnna M. Nance of Hazel and Valerie J. Clark and husband Darren of Murray; one sister, Edna M. McClarty and husband Kenneth of Murray; one brother, Glenn Jones and wife Edna of Murray; five grandchildren, Alex Nance and significant other Jonathon Topper, Darrah Clark Jackson and husband Cody, Chesley Nance and significant other Rachel Franklin, Olivia Nance and significant other Jackson Dunn, and Sunny Clark and significant other Briar Ray; and one great-grandchild, Ellie McCarty.
A private family service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Allbritten officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5671 Crossland Road, Hazel, KY 42049, the Gideons organization, or a favorite charity.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
JT Todd
JT Todd, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 8, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, the Shilo Community, to Herbert and Alice Arnold Todd.
He was a member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Coldwater, and was a used car dealer for 65 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Barbara Tomme Todd; three brothers, Calvin, Kenneth, Howard Todd; and one sister, Hilda (Hollis) Wade.
JT is survived by four children, Laura Slocumb and husband Jim of Williamsburg, Virginia, Kathy Todd of Murray, Joe Todd and wife Judy of Murray and James Todd and wife Heather of Murray; four grandchildren, Jeri Balzer, John Todd and wife Melissa, Carle Todd and Riley Todd; six great-grandchildren, Sierra Fry, Andrew Balzer V, Payton Mathis, Kaeli Mathis, Jacob Todd and Jayce Todd; and one great-great-grandchild, Bentley Bostic.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Larry Cardwell and Tom Fortner officiating. Pallbearers will be Steve Todd, Jason Todd, Billy Todd, Joseph Mullins, Jeremy Todd and Tim Todd. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Phillip G. Rogers
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery.