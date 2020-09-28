Dorothy L. Puckett
Dorothy L. Puckett, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Dec. 5, 1948, to H.L. Cunningham and Oma Martin Cunningham, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Puryear, Tennessee.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Rosetta; two sisters, Wanda (Paul) Sanders and Sharon Taylor, both of Michigan; one brother, Thurman Foster of Murray; two stepsisters, Jacqueline Henderson and Barbara Ford, both of Michigan; one niece, Paula Sanders-Avant of Michigan; two nephews, William Taylor III of Texas and Thurman Foster Jr. of Murray; a step-niece, Jeanene Henderson of Michigan; and a step-nephew, Henry Ford of Michigan, who is deceased. She had many that she called her “adopted children,” whom she treasured during her life, Brenda Capps, Trish Morris, Doris Tilley and several other non-biological children; and many cousins and dear friends.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Thomas Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine Windsor
Maxine Windsor, 94, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Farmington, Kentucky, to James M. and Lillie Swift Carter.
She was a member of Point Pleasant Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Windsor, and a son, Donnie Windsor.
Mrs. Windsor is survived by a granddaughter, Tonya Satterwhite; two great-grandchildren, Nicki Fowler and Kay Rule; four great-great-grandchildren; three nephews, Eddie Shankle (Cindy) of Paris, Tennessee, Ricky Shankle (Debbie) of Jackson, Tennessee, and Bobby Pittman of West Paducah; two nieces, Sandra Clary of Jackson and Claudia Washburn of Paducah; and a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Windsor of Farmington.
A graveside service was at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Story Chapel Cemetery with Robert McBroom officiating. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of arrangements.
Timmy Casey
Timmy Casey, 62, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 7, 1958, in Aurora, Illinois, to Leonard Casey and Isabel Galloway Casey, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Casey is survived by his sons, Mickey Casey of Pensacola, Florida, and Jessie Casey of New Concord; sisters, Carolyn Newsome, Shirley Taylor and Wanda Shields; and brothers, Dean Casey, Paul Casey, Roy Casey, John Casey, Mark Casey and Keith Casey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to York Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Chandler
Betty Chandler, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 18, 1931, in Fulton County, Kentucky, to Cletus and Frieda Thetford McKimmons.
She was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, T.E. Chandler; siblings, Bobby McKimmons, David McKimmons and Marilyn Mckimmons; and one granddaughter, Tara Chandler Robbins.
Mrs. Chandler is survived by her sons, Greg Chandler and wife Paula of Murray and Mike Chandler and wife Nancy of Evansville, Indiana; a sister, Jan Ryan of Livonia, Michigan; three grandchildren, Suzane Mathis (Jacob), Derek Chandler, and Matt Keel (Abby); six great-grandchildren, Jacob Robbins, Dalton Chandler, Harper Mathis, Jameson Mathis, Madeline Keel and Cameron Keel; and a special friend, Violet Unruh.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela Hughes
Pamela Hughes, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Born Friday, April 30, 1948, in Paducah, to Jewell Hughes and Mary Gregory Hughes.
She was a former employee of Briggs & Stratton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Michael Hughes.
Ms. Hughes is survived by her daughters, April Green Seay and husband Dale of Sedalia, and Kimberly Lynn Green and Robin Renee Green, both of Murray; a sister, Janice Jacobs of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Michael Shawn VonSchoech, Devon Thomas, Ryan Litchfield, Logan Thomas, Addyson Bebber, Romy Seay and Ryland Seay; and two great-grandsons.
A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens of Paducah with Joel Frizzell officiating.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis K. 'ZZ' Scarbrough
Dennis K. “ZZ” Scarbrough, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 22, 1954, in Highland Park, Michigan.
He was a motorcycle enthusiast and a music lover.
He was preceded in death by his father, Crawford Brent Scarbrough; one sister, Diane Makins; and two brothers, Terry Scarbrough and Richard Crane.
Mr. Scarbrough is survived by his mother, Elaine Doris Bagwell Beste of Murray; life partner, Kathy Feldt of South Fulton, Tennessee; one daughter, Brook Venice and husband Joe of Mayfield; one son, Noel Scarbrough of Portland, Texas; two brothers, Jeff Scarbrough of Murray and Tim Scarbrough and wife Jan of Virginia; grandchildren, John Venice of Murray, Luka Venice of Mayfield, Toby Allbritten of Murray, Lillian Scarbrough of Portland, and Emma Scarbrough of Portland; and a bonus grandson, Hunter Feldt of New Lenox, Illinois.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine Garland Jones
Maxine Garland Jones, 86, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Aubrey Charles Freel
Aubrey Charles Freel, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Karen Sue Paul
Karen Sue Paul, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Lynne Marie Crumrine Ochoa
Lynne Marie Crumrine Ochoa, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Vonnie Lee Hicks
Vonnie Lee Hicks, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Bill G. Davis
Bill G. Davis, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home
Betty Chandler
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.