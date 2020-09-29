Phyllis Cunningham Orr
Phyllis Cunningham Orr, 71, of Marion, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was raised in Murray, but had been a resident of Marion for more than 40 years. She graduated from Calloway County High School in 1967 and received a bachelor of science degree from Murray State University in 1971 and a master's degree in education from Murray State University in 1972.
Phyllis was a retired teacher and taught school for 27 years in Hickman, Graves and Crittenden counties. During her career, she taught kindergarten, first, third, fifth and sixth grades, as well as Title One reading. After her retirement, she was elected to the Crittenden County School Board and served in that capacity for 15 years. While on the school board, she served as both chairman and vice-chairman. She loved children and had a passion for teaching. She found great joy in seeing her students succeed in the classroom and in life. She always enjoyed seeing former students and hearing about their lives.
She was a member of Marion Baptist Church, the Crittenden County Retired Teachers Association and a former member of the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce Executive Board.
She enjoyed trips to the beach and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters who called her “Nana." She was known for her out-going nature and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Larry Orr; her mother and stepfather, Kathryn and Charles Finney; and her father, Tom Cunningham.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Ginger (Bradley) Boone and husband Bradley and their son,Jordan Orr of Marion; two granddaughters, Lacey and Lauren Boone of Marion; and a brother, Keith (Elaine) Finney and wife Elaine of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Myers Funeral Home in Marion with burial in Mapleview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Rd., Nashville, TN 37228.
Myers Funeral Home of Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. McBee
Gary L. McBee, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 31, 1956, in Lynnville, Kentucky, to Jimmie D. McBee and Mozelle Meadows McBee.
He retired from Lance Inc.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanette Davis,; and one brother, Glenn Dale McBee.
Mr. McBee is survived by his wife, Freda McBee of Murray, whom he married March 7, 1980, in Murray; one son, Corey McBee; one sister, Joyce Wiggins and husband Kenneth of Wingo; two sisters-in-law, Mella McBee of Lynnville and Pam Duncan and husband Ralph of Murray; and Jimmy McBee of Murray.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Second Chance Dog Rescue, ℅ Wanda Dodd, 1550 Dodd Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Crematon Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis K. 'ZZ' Scarbrough
Dennis K. “ZZ” Scarbrough, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 22, 1954, in Highland Park, Michigan.
He was a motorcycle enthusiast and a music lover.
He was preceded in death by his father, Crawford Brent Scarbrough; one sister, Diane Makins; and two brothers, Terry Scarbrough and Richard Crane.
Mr. Scarbrough is survived by his mother, Elaine Doris Bagwell Beste of Murray; life partner, Kathy Feldt of South Fulton, Tennessee; one daughter, Brook Venice and husband Joe of Mayfield; one son, Noel Scarbrough of Portland, Texas; two brothers, Jeff Scarbrough of Murray and Tim Scarbrough and wife Jan of Virginia; grandchildren, John Venice of Murray, Luka Venice of Mayfield, Toby Allbritten of Murray, Lillian Scarbrough of Portland, and Emma Scarbrough of Portland; and a bonus grandson, Hunter Feldt of New Lenox, Illinois.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy L. Puckett
Dorothy L. Puckett, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Dec. 5, 1948, to H.L. Cunningham and Oma Martin Cunningham, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Puryear, Tennessee.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Rosetta; two sisters, Wanda (Paul) Sanders and Sharon Taylor, both of Michigan; one brother, Thurman Foster of Murray; two stepsisters, Jacqueline Henderson and Barbara Ford, both of Michigan; one niece, Paula Sanders-Avant of Michigan; two nephews, William Taylor III of Texas and Thurman Foster Jr. of Murray; a step-niece, Jeanene Henderson of Michigan; and a step-nephew, Henry Ford of Michigan, who is deceased. She had many that she called her “adopted children,” whom she treasured during her life, Brenda Capps, Trish Morris, Doris Tilley and several other non-biological children; and many cousins and dear friends.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Thomas Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Maxine Windsor
Maxine Windsor, 94, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Farmington, Kentucky, to James M. and Lillie Swift Carter.
She was a member of Point Pleasant Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Windsor, and a son, Donnie Windsor.
Mrs. Windsor is survived by a granddaughter, Tonya Satterwhite; two great-grandchildren, Nicki Fowler and Kay Rule; four great-great-grandchildren; three nephews, Eddie Shankle (Cindy) of Paris, Tennessee, Ricky Shankle (Debbie) of Jackson, Tennessee, and Bobby Pittman of West Paducah; two nieces, Sandra Clary of Jackson and Claudia Washburn of Paducah; and a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Windsor of Farmington.
A graveside service was at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Story Chapel Cemetery with Robert McBroom officiating. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of arrangements.
Timmy Casey
Timmy Casey, 62, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 7, 1958, in Aurora, Illinois, to Leonard Casey and Isabel Galloway Casey, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Casey is survived by his sons, Mickey Casey of Pensacola, Florida, and Jessie Casey of New Concord; sisters, Carolyn Newsome, Shirley Taylor and Wanda Shields; and brothers, Dean Casey, Paul Casey, Roy Casey, John Casey, Mark Casey and Keith Casey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to York Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Chandler
Betty Chandler, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 18, 1931, in Fulton County, Kentucky, to Cletus and Frieda Thetford McKimmons.
She was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, T.E. Chandler; siblings, Bobby McKimmons, David McKimmons and Marilyn Mckimmons; and one granddaughter, Tara Chandler Robbins.
Mrs. Chandler is survived by her sons, Greg Chandler and wife Paula of Murray and Mike Chandler and wife Nancy of Evansville, Indiana; a sister, Jan Ryan of Livonia, Michigan; three grandchildren, Suzane Mathis (Jacob), Derek Chandler, and Matt Keel (Abby); six great-grandchildren, Jacob Robbins, Dalton Chandler, Harper Mathis, Jameson Mathis, Madeline Keel and Cameron Keel; and a special friend, Violet Unruh.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Entombment followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.