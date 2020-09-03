Margrette Ann Parker Enoch
Margrette Ann Parker Enoch, 80, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky, after an extended illness.
She was born Nov. 25, 1939, in Mansfield, Tennessee, to Clyde and Beatrice Parker.
She was a bus driver for the Calloway County School System for 31 years. She was known as one of the favorite bus drivers to many of the students. She was a devoted wife, mother and "Maw Maw." She lived and breathed for her family. She attended Green Plain Church of Christ. where she taught Bible class and was very active in the work of the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Margrette is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles Rex Enoch of Hazel; three sons, Charles Enoch and wife Betty and Steve Enoch, all of Hazel and Larry Enoch and wife Teresa of Murray; one sister, Cynthia Kay Collins Kerby of Memphis, Tennessee; seven grandchildren and spouses; and four great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Green Plain Church of Christ with Johnny Hutchinson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Chad David Thatcher
Chad David Thatcher, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Lourdes Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 2, 1971, in Houston, Texas, to David Hugh Thatcher and Patricia Leanne Switzer Thatcher.
A disabled veteran, and before moving to Kentucky, he worked with the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office as a bailiff and deputy. He was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Gulf War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Loraine and Floyd Marhofer and Harold Switzer; and paternal grandparents, Dr. Hugh and Mary Lou Thatcher.
Mr. Thatcher is survived by his wife, Melinda Thatcher of Murray, whom he married Sept. 1, 2000, in Georgetown, Texas; a daughter, Kelsey Lynn Rosgen and husband Kenneth Ray Costello Rosgen of Lampasas, Texas; two sons, Garrett Connor Thatcher of Murray and Paul Gene Simpson of Lampasas; one sister, Amy Elizabeth Honeycutt and husband Christopher Scott Honeycutt of Woodlands, Texas; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Les and Laura Clary of Georgetown, Texas.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Judith C. Jegenyes
Judith C. Jegenyes, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born March 6, 1940, in Evansville, Indiana, to Charles French and Pauline Hardesty French.
She was a military spouse and a member of the St. Henry Catholic Church in Aurora.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laszlo “Les” P. Jegenyes, who died March 5, 2016; and one daughter, Julia Marie LeBlanc.
Mrs. Jegenyes is survived by one son, Jeffrey B. Jegenyes and wife Betty of Staples, Minnesota; one sister, Barbara Wedding of Evansville, Indiana; a son-in-law, Jimmy LeBlanc of Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Aurora, with Father Greg Trawick officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 8-9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bobbie Bibb
Bobbie Bibb of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Winona Ann Williams
Winona Ann Williams, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.