Karen Sue Paul
Karen Sue Paul, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee, following a motor vehicle accident.
She was born March 12, 1948, in Indianapolis Indiana.
She was an active member of St Leo Catholic Church, retired from the Calloway County School System, and was an enthusiastic member of Friends of Corvettes. She loved to quilt, take long Corvette rides, work in her flowers, make canned goods from her garden and harvest honey from her beehives. She has been married to the love of her life, John Paul, since she was 20 years old. They were married for 52 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallie and Doris Conrad, and a sister, Vicki Conrad Evans.
Karen is survived by her adoring husband, John Paul of Murray; three children, Anne Paul Aydt and husband Matthew of Paducah, Jenny Paul Giudice and husband Matthew of Louisville and Buzz Paul and wife Melissa of Murray; and five grandchildren, Maggie Aydt (17), Evan Aydt (15), Owen Aydt (15), Jack Paul (12) and Charli Paul (9).
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the church.
Maxine Garland Jones
Maxine Garland Jones, 86, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born July 4, 1934, in New Concord, Kentucky, to Marvin Garland and Pauline Wilson Garland.
She retired from Fisher Price and was also a retired beautician. She was a member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pat Jones Sr.; four brothers, Bill Garland, Lonnie Garland, James Garland and Dale Garland; and one granddaughter, Courtney Williams.
Mr. Jones is survived by her three daughters, Mitzie Coursey and husband Ken of Almo, Tracy Jarvis and husband Philip of Benton and Sheila Vacca and husband Gary of Murray; three sons, Joe Pat Jones Jr. and wife Pam of Almo, Tim Thurmond and wife Sue of Murray and Tony Thurmond and wife Janice of Murray; one sister, Edna Moody of Puryear, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren, Wesley Coursey and wife Nicole, Tyler Coursey and wife Shaye, Luke Jones and wife Brittany, Jamie Allred and husband Jon Kyle, Erica York and husband Adam, Brian Jarvis and wife Brooke, Hailey Jarvis, Brandon Thurmond and wife Ashley, Jake Thurmond and wife Noelle, Shannon Thurmond, Brad Thurmond and wife Gabrielle, and Blake Vacca; and 19 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ellie, Kase, Keatyn, Kylie, Halle, Anna Grace, Nora Kate, Layla, Addison, Audrey, Taylor, Caleb, Abigale, Alex, Adley, Lily, Lyla and Evie.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Robert McKinney and Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
Kenneth L. Keel
Kenneth L. Keel, 74, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 7, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, to Fred and Eloise Pickard Keel.
He was a member of Story's Chapel United Methodist Church in Graves County. A graduate of Murray State University, he retired from CNA Insurance as director over catastrophic claims.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Keel McClure.
Mr. Keel is survived by his wife, Marie Hoke Keel, whom he married June 7, 1969, in Murray; a nephew, Darren Keel; an aunt, Joyce Pickard McClain of Mayfield; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Scott's Grove Baptist Church with Glynn Orr officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of choice.
Phyllis Cunningham Orr
Phyllis Cunningham Orr, 71, of Marion, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was raised in Murray, but had been a resident of Marion for more than 40 years. She graduated from Calloway County High School in 1967 and received a bachelor of science degree from Murray State University in 1971 and a master's degree in education from Murray State University in 1972.
Phyllis was a retired teacher and taught school for 27 years in Hickman, Graves and Crittenden counties. During her career, she taught kindergarten, first, third, fifth and sixth grades, as well as Title One reading. After her retirement, she was elected to the Crittenden County School Board and served in that capacity for 15 years. While on the school board, she served as both chairman and vice-chairman. She loved children and had a passion for teaching. She found great joy in seeing her students succeed in the classroom and in life. She always enjoyed seeing former students and hearing about their lives.
She was a member of Marion Baptist Church, the Crittenden County Retired Teachers Association and a former member of the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce Executive Board.
She enjoyed trips to the beach and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters who called her “Nana." She was known for her out-going nature and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Larry Orr; her mother and stepfather, Kathryn and Charles Finney; and her father, Tom Cunningham.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Ginger (Bradley) Boone and husband Bradley and their son,Jordan Orr of Marion; two granddaughters, Lacey and Lauren Boone of Marion; and a brother, Keith (Elaine) Finney and wife Elaine of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Myers Funeral Home in Marion with burial in Mapleview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Rd., Nashville, TN 37228.
Myers Funeral Home of Marion is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. McBee
Gary L. McBee, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 31, 1956, in Lynnville, Kentucky, to Jimmie D. McBee and Mozelle Meadows McBee.
He retired from Lance Inc.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanette Davis,; and one brother, Glenn Dale McBee.
Mr. McBee is survived by his wife, Freda McBee of Murray, whom he married March 7, 1980, in Murray; one son, Corey McBee; one sister, Joyce Wiggins and husband Kenneth of Wingo; two sisters-in-law, Mella McBee of Lynnville and Pam Duncan and husband Ralph of Murray; and Jimmy McBee of Murray.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Second Chance Dog Rescue, ℅ Wanda Dodd, 1550 Dodd Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Annette 'Annie' Cameron
Annette "Annie" Cameron, 78, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Tender Touch Heart & Home in Elizabethtown.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
