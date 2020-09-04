Bobbie Bibb
Bobbie Bibb of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Murray.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Goshen United Methodist Church Activity Center. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Murray First UMW Quilters, Attn: Paula Hulick, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or to Goshen United Methodist Church, 4726 KY 121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Winona Ann Williams
Winona Ann Williams, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Murray, to Herschell Robinson and Mary Helen Williams Robinson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Felix Eugene “Jackie” Williams; three children, Randall Williams, Sandra Williams and a stillborn child; brothers, Edwin Robinson, Billy Robinson, Walter Robinson, Larry Robinson and Lynn Robinson; sisters, Frances Gibson, Mary Helen Turner and Velaria Nell Olmstead; and special friend, William C. “Bill” Jones.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Michael Williams; daughters, Patricia Puckett and Brenda Fox; sisters, Dortha Hansen, Wanda Sue Jones and Rosetta Gibson; a brother, James Robinson; two grandsons, Brad Fox and Brian Fox; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton Fox, Braydon Fox, Madison Fox and Anniston Fox.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
Herbert Mason Thompson
Herbert Mason Thompson, 91, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born Thursday, July 25, 1929, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Oscar Thompson and Evalena Starks Thompson.
He graduated from Hardin High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korea Conflict. He worked for the Tappan Stove Company in Murray for over 30 years until it closed in September 1980. After the closure of Tappan, he worked for the Marshall County Board of Education. He was a bus driver and custodian at South Marshall Elementary. This is all in addition to farming. He was a member of Hardin Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for many years. He also served as a song leader for over 70 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Joe T. Thompson, Louis D. Thompson and Jesse L. Thompson.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary E. Gore Thompson; a daughter, Teresa Thompson and husband Randall of Murray; a son, Anthony A. Thompson and wife Shawn of Wellington, Florida; grandchildren, Katie (Rick) MacDonald of New Bern, North Carolina, Aaron Thompson and Audrey Thompson, both of Wellington; and great-grandchildren, Evalina "Lina" MacDonald and A.J. MacDonald, both of New Bern.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Hardin Church of Christ with David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, or to New Pathways For Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Margrette Ann Parker Enoch
Margrette Ann Parker Enoch, 80, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky, after an extended illness.
She was born Nov. 25, 1939, in Mansfield, Tennessee, to Clyde and Beatrice Parker.
She was a bus driver for the Calloway County School System for 31 years. She was known as one of the favorite bus drivers to many of the students. She was a devoted wife, mother and "Maw Maw." She lived and breathed for her family. She attended Green Plain Church of Christ. where she taught Bible class and was very active in the work of the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Margrette is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles Rex Enoch of Hazel; three sons, Charles Enoch and wife Betty and Steve Enoch, all of Hazel and Larry Enoch and wife Teresa of Murray; one sister, Cynthia Kay Collins Kerby of Memphis, Tennessee; seven grandchildren and spouses; and four great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Green Plain Church of Christ with Johnny Hutchinson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the church.
