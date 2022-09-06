James Robert Cole
James Robert Cole, 80 of Calvert City, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born Dec. 1, 1941, in Murray, Kentucky, to Noel Cole and Nell Swift Cole.
He retired after 50 years as a brick mason and had a love for music and was an avid musician. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Don Cole, and grandson, Titus Cole.
Mr. Cole is survived by his wife, Patty Cole; three daughters, Jean Robinson, Connie Shultz and Karen Hayes; one son, Jimmy Cole and wife Christa; one sister, Carolyn Tatum; sister-in-law,Flo Cole; seven grandchildren, Taylor Robinson, Heather Lowery, Rachel Wilson, Sarah Walker, Amanda Stone, Austin Feagin and Talon Cole: and 12 great-grandchildren, Madison, Savannah, Gabriel, Adrian, Aiden, Chloe, Caleb, Emma, Kinzie, Josh, Aimee, Haelie and Sunya.
Mr. Cole wishes were to donate his body to medical school. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Hiram Madden
Robert Hiram Madden, 80 of Big Sandy, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at his residence.
He retired after 36 years with Emerson Electric in Paris and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Cunningham, Kentucky, to James Madden and Mary Ernestine Reed Madden.
He was married December 18, 1970, to Marie Overby Madden, who survives, of Big Sandy.
Along with his wife, he is also survived by two children, Les (Beth) Madden of Hazel and Sharon Madden of Paris, Tennessee; three brothers, Randal Madden of Alabama, Jackie Madden of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, and Rickie Madden of Paris; eight grandchildren, Caleb (Nicole) McMackin, Brooke Hopkins (Dustin Cole), Kati Madden (Jake Baker), Brianna (Garret) Hunter, Hannah (Seth) Harrell, Kendall Wheeler, Draken Mayo and Alan Mayo; five great-grandchildren, Ellie McMackin, Chloe McMackin, Bentley Hopkins, Maverick Cole and Theodore Hunter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Anita Roberts, and one brother, James Madden.
The body is to be cremated with no public services planned at this time.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Lou Robertson
Mrs. Betty Lou Robertson, 86, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Robertson was born on October 5, 1935 in Caswell, Maine to the late Louis and Idella Walton Cote. Betty was an avid quilter and loved making quilts to give away. She was a member of Murray Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Bill' Robertson; a grandson, Eric Allen Moore as well as 11 siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, William Timothy Robertson and wife, Nancy of Little Rock, Arkansas, Richard Louis Robertson of Murray; two daughters, Rebecca Moore and husband, Morgan of Murray, Pamela Jean Adams and husband, Mike of Hermitage, Tennessee; a brother, Freeman Cote of Maine; two sisters in law, Nancy Robertson Lake of Hopkinsville, Mary Robertson of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Lee Ann Thacker, Adam Moore, Cote Adams, Crystal Stephens, Niki Robertson, Katie Hall, Jennifer Robertson, Jay Robertson; 14 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mrs. Betty Lou Robertson is set for 1 PM on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Mike Burks will officiate and burial will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11:30 am - 1 pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Ln, Murray, KY 42071.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for her family.
Herbert B. Camp
Herbert B. Camp, formerly of Camden Tn. passed away September 2, 2022 at Anna Mae Owens Hospice House in Murray, KY. Herbert was born in Holladay, TN to the late Bud C. Camp and Mary Ella Prince Camp on February 18, 1926. He was proceeded in death by Hazel Lovell Herndon Camp, his wife of 58 years and his brothers Roy Camp, Willard Camp and sister Lorene Espenscheid Adams.
He is survived by his children Mary Camp Browning (Joe) and Mark Edwin Camp (Jeannie). He was Granddaddy Herb to his five grandchildren Matthew Browning (Melissa), Samuel Browning (Julie), Steven Camp (Ashley), Bradley Camp (Ellen) and Hannah Camp. His six great grandchildren were blessing to his life, Alexander Browning, Nicholas Browning, Elizabeth Browning, Greyson Browning, Nathaniel Camp and Herbert H Camp (Herbie, named after his great grandfather).
Herb enjoyed visiting people in Health Care facilities, calling friends, family and members of First Baptist Church on their birthdays. He was an avid golfer and was known as the “Golf Cart Man”. He loved working on, selling and trading golf carts. He was also the “Mole Man” on North Forrest Ave. It was a mission for him to rid his yard and his neighbor’s yards of moles.
Herb was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was a member and Deacon Emeritus of the First Baptist Church, Camden, Tn., a retired Safety Engineer for TVA. A member of Magic Valley Golf Club Association, BPOE Elks Lodge, VFW, American Legion. After the death of Rep. William Herndon (Herb’s Brother-in-law), he served the remainder of Rep Herndon’s term as a Tennessee State Representative for the 74th Legislative District.
Visitation and a Celebration of life will be held at Oakdale Funeral Home, 401 641N, Camden, Tn., on Saturday, September 10,2022. Visitation from 10:00 AM– 12 Noon with Celebration of Life Service held at Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel September 10, 2022 at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Herbert’s memory to the Music Department at First Baptist Church, 269 Post Oak Ave., Camden, Tn. 37320.
Imes Funeral Home and Crematory provided the contents of this obituary in its entirety.
Charles Shain West
Charles Shain West, 56, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday Sept. 3, 2022, at his residence.
He was a former construction worker, and known for his charismatic and outgoing personality.
Shain is survived by one daughter, Chelsey N. West of Charleston, South Carolina; two sisters Regenia (Larry) Leehy of Clarkston, Michigan, and Nicole (Brian) Cain of Murray; one grandchild Amorei Ca'Lyce Mcgee; his special friend, Wendee Morris of Mayfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Joe West; mother, Sandra Gail Miller; and one brother, Ricky Joe West.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Fay Hopkins
Linda Fay Hopkins, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at her home.
She was born April 13, 1943, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Hollis Sims and Mary Holmes Sims.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Carol Sims.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her husband, Gary Hopkins of Murray, whom she married Aug. 26, 1964, in Sedalia, Kentucky; two sons, Mark Hopkins and wife Elizabeth of Auburn, Kansas and Shawn Hopkins and wife Catherine of Wheaton, Illinois; two sisters, Jean Harris and husband Larry of Paducah and Glenda Kay Richards of Stone Mountain, Georgia; one brother, Teddy Sims and wife Stephanie of Paducah; three grandchildren, Garrett Hopkins of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Trent Hopkins of Madison, Wisconsin and Henry Hopkins of Auburn, Kansas.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steven Hunter and Larry Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA. 22116, or Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home &Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Danny K. Warren
Danny K. Warren, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 23, 1961, in Murray, to L.D. Warren and Martha Ruth Spann Warren.
He worked at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for 37 years as a storeroom aid. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul David Warren.
Mr. Warren is survived by one daughter, Mary-Ruth Warren of Bon Aqua, Tennessee; and a host of friends.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Glynn Orr and Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Sinking Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Wm. Gross Magee
Wm. Gross Magee, 65, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Mercy Health, Paducah, following a recent diagnosis of cancer.
Gross was born into a publishing family and grew up in Ballard County. In recent years, most of his free time was spent with his wife, in nature, photographing eagles and other wildlife, or attending concerts and photographing the musicians.
Mr. Magee was a graduate of Murray State University and a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He then became a 25-year faculty member at Murray State University where he taught commercial photography and digital imaging. He was the author of "Mammoth Cave Photographic Co. Then and Now.” The book takes readers on a visual tour of the world's longest cave system and recreates the photos of Charles L. Waldack who was the first to photograph the Caves over 100 years ago.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rebecca Oliver Magee; a daughter Sarah (Justin Mcfarland) Magee of Murray; a brother, Mike (Linda) Magee of Frankfort; and a sister, Ava (Vic) Siener of Paducah. He also is survived by two foster daughters, Ashley Foster and Lizzy Cullen; and a foster granddaughter, Emily Newberry. He was the son of Alfred James (Pat) Magee and M. Juliette (Judy) Magee Stone of Wickliffe, who preceded him in death.
A memorial celebration will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church in LaCenter. Ashes will be spread at Ballard Co. Refuge.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable contribution to Woodlands Nature Station, c/o Friends of LBL, 345 Maintenance Rd., Cadiz KY 42211 https://friendsoflbl.org/donations-and-campaigns
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Mae (Landers) Smith
Gertrude “Trudy” Mae (Landers) Smith, 86, of Benton, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Benton.
Patricia J. Retoff
Patricia J. Retoff, 72, of Benton, Kentucky, (Jonathan Community), died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Benton.
Richard Hall
Richard Hall, 76, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept.r 3, 2022, at Mills Health and Rehabilitation in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Doris Bonstetter
Doris Bonstetter, 83, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
