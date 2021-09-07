Marcia Ohnemus
Marcia Ohnemus, 50, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Dec. 29, 1970, in Louisville, Kentucy, to Anthony Wethington and Elizabeth Goode Wethington.
She liked painting and making her own soaps, but she avidly enjoyed gathering with friends. Marcia was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and worked as a dispatcher for Metronet in Paducah for a number of years.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Christopher “Otis” Ohnemus; her children, Clayton, Gavin, Brianna and Alexandra, all of Murray; and two brothers: Richard Wethington of Windsor and David Wethington of Louisville.
A memorial funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Bernard Church Cemetery in Clementsville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to a GoFundMe account established by Christopher Ohnemus titled: “Medical and funeral expenses for Marcia.”
Fay G. Oakley
Fay G. Oakley, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Headland, Alabama, to J.I. Gilder and Lula Bell Barfield Gilder.
She was a homemaker and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Oakley; four sisters; and one brother.
Mrs. Oakley is survived by her husband, M.C. Oakley of Murray, whom she married July 30, 1959, in Georgia; one daughter, Kathy Coleman and husband Steve of Thonotosassa, Florida; one son, Michael Oakley and Michelle Gibson of Murray; four grandchildren, Jessica Majors, Martin Oakley, Mathew Oakley and Adam Oakley; and three sisters and one brother.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Long Creek Cemetery in the Land between the lakes with Kenny Newsome officiating. No public visitation will be held.
Julie Cathryn 'Cathy' Christopher, M.D.
Julie Cathryn “Cathy” Christopher, M.D., of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Cathy was born March 21, 1955, in Somerset, Kentucky, to Maurice and Juletta Eaker Christopher, who preceded her in death.
At a young age, her family moved to Murray where she graduated valedictorian of the class of 1973 at Murray High School. She was a 1977 honor graduate of Murray State University with majors in chemistry and medical technology, and was named the top academic student of her graduating class. She later received her master’s degree in biology with microbiology as her emphasis at Murray State University in 1979. During that time, she served as supervisor of the Student Health Laboratory. She also developed the two-year course for medical technicians for the biology department at MSU and taught the program from 1979-1981. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi social sorority.
Dr. Christopher earned her medical degree cum laude from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1985. She completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals. While at the University of Louisville, she was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, honor medical society, and to Phi Kappa Phi, national all university honor society.
A gifted physician, Dr. Christopher chose to begin her career in her hometown of Murray in 1988. Throughout her 33 years of practice, she was affiliated with the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Henry County Hospital and Trigg County Hospital. She was truly committed to her patients and developed lifetime friendships with many of them. She demanded excellence of herself and provided that same excellence of care to her patients.
Cathy was a passionate University of Louisville and Murray State University fan. She cherished the Murray community and supported many of the local organizations. She was a member of the Rotary Club of Murray and the Racer Club. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church.
When she was not cheering on the Cardinals or Racers, she could be found fishing and boating on the lake. She loved to travel and share her experiences with others. She was an exceptional teacher, mentor and friend who thoroughly enjoyed seeing those she helped, excel. She was known for her quick wit and humor. Above all, she adored her family, friends and fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Christopher; her niece, Sarah Little; and her brother-in-law, Roger Little.
Dr. Christopher is survived by her husband of 30 years, Bill Brown of Murray; a sister, Camille Little of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Wilma Christopher of Frankfort; a sister-in-law, Ellie Christopher of Germantown, Tennessee; six nieces, Susan Little-Privett (David) of Edmond, Oklahoma, Sharon Little-Stoetzel (Tony) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Shannon Christopher of Atlanta, Georgia, Kelsey Miller (Ben) of Collierville, Tennessee, Carroll Lane Parsons (Brad) of Germantown, Tennessee, and Courtney Yezerski (John Eric) of Franklin, Tennessee. She also leaves behind several great nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University Foundation with “Biology Department” on the memo line, or to Murray State University with “Department of Athletics” on the memo line, MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
James H. Prescott
James H. Prescott, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home.
Paul Giacomini
Paul Giacomini, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sept. 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
