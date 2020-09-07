Winona Ann Williams
Winona Ann Williams, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Murray, to Herschell Robinson and Mary Helen Williams Robinson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Felix Eugene “Jackie” Williams; three children, Randall Williams, Sandra Williams and a stillborn child; brothers, Edwin Robinson, Billy Robinson, Walter Robinson, Larry Robinson and Lynn Robinson; sisters, Frances Gibson, Mary Helen Turner and Velaria Nell Olmstead; and special friend, William C. “Bill” Jones.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her son, Michael Williams; daughters, Patricia Puckett and Brenda Fox; sisters, Dortha Hansen, Wanda Sue Jones and Rosetta Gibson; a brother, James Robinson; two grandsons, Brad Fox and Brian Fox; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton Fox, Braydon Fox, Madison Fox and Anniston Fox.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
Herbert Mason Thompson
Herbert Mason Thompson, 91, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born Thursday, July 25, 1929, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Oscar Thompson and Evalena Starks Thompson.
He graduated from Hardin High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korea Conflict. He worked for the Tappan Stove Company in Murray for over 30 years until it closed in September 1980. After the closure of Tappan, he worked for the Marshall County Board of Education. He was a bus driver and custodian at South Marshall Elementary. This is all in addition to farming. He was a member of Hardin Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for many years. He also served as a song leader for over 70 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Joe T. Thompson, Louis D. Thompson and Jesse L. Thompson.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary E. Gore Thompson; a daughter, Teresa Thompson and husband Randall of Murray; a son, Anthony A. Thompson and wife Shawn of Wellington, Florida; grandchildren, Katie (Rick) MacDonald of New Bern, North Carolina, Aaron Thompson and Audrey Thompson, both of Wellington; and great-grandchildren, Evalina "Lina" MacDonald and A.J. MacDonald, both of New Bern.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Hardin Church of Christ with David Smith officiating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, or to New Pathways For Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Howard Thomas Robinson
Howard Thomas Robinson, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born July 12, 1948, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, to Hugh and Juanita Bruner Robinson, who preceded him in death.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for Murray-Calloway County Transit Authority and was a member of North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Faye Lovins Robinson of Murray; sons, Patrick Tefft (Cindy) of Gatesville, Texas and Paul Tefft (Ashley) of Murray; daughters, Donna Hutson (Andy) and Tracey Kelly (Sean), all of Murray; grandchildren, Whitley Delaney, Nikki Underhill, Kristen Kelly, Jackson Kelly, Kerri Kilner, Courtney Kilner, Rikki Williams, Howard Hutson, Devin Konchar, Tristan Hutson, Alex Tefft and Addison Tefft; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to help defray the cost of funeral expenses, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Kathryn Pearl Glover Phillips
Kathryn Pearl Glover Phillips, 89, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 5, 1931, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Jennie Bell Orr Glover Farris and Charlie Bell Glover.
She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church, the Eastern Star Chapter #104, and was retired from Our Lady of Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cross stitching, working word search puzzles, and watching her soap operas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hoyt Phillips in 2004; a son, Jerry Lee Phillips; a brother, Graves Miller Glover; and stepfather, Hall Farris.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by three sons, James Hoyt Phillips and wife Linda of Denton, Maryland, Jackie Dwight Phillips of Walterboro, South Carolina, and Joseph Keith Phillips (Marilyn Matlock) of Hartford; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Phillips (Rick Ambs) of Owensboro; a sister, Martha Edna Farris Castel of New Concord; six grandchildren; Jason Hoyt Phillips of Owensboro, Stephanie Leigh Phillips Pearl of Denton, Jennifer Kay Phillips Nagel of Preston, Maryland, Jessica Marie Phillips of Rockport, Indiana, Matthew Lee Phillips of Owensboro and Lucas Neil Phillips of Nashville, Tennessee, 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Kathleen Wilkinson of Flatrock, Michigan, and Sue Roberts of Murray.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, with limited attendance at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380, or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Miladeen Gordon Grogan
Miladeen Gordon Grogan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sunday evening, Sept. 6, 2020.
She was the fourth daughter of T. Willard and Beulah Gordon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Thomas Grogan, whom she was married for 68 years. She and Charles had two daughters and were faithful members of the Glendale Road Church of Christ. Over the years, Deen taught children’s Bible classes and always looked forward to teaching in VBS each year. Her love for the Bible was evident in both her daily Bible reading (reading the Bible through each year), sharing Bible stories with her grandchildren, studying the Bible and discussing it with her sons-in-law and daughters, and her love for singing about the Savior and her heavenly home. She and Charles often shared meals in their home with many. She showed her love by the food she prepared for those in sickness and grief, also singing at many funerals with the singers of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
She was also preceded in death by three of her sisters, Kathleen Phelps, Ruth McMannamy Trimble and Patty Young.
Deen is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Dick) Sztanyo of Pelham, Alabama, Tamy (Timothy) Roland of Bartlett, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Jimmy Neale (Kim) Sztanyo of Moody, Alabama, Tracy Michelle (Daryl) Bailey of Montgomery, Alabama, Shannon Nicole (Paul) Ballinger of Pelham, Meredith DeeAnn (Jeffery) Kee of Alamo, Tennessee, Jonathan Thomas Roland of Jackson, Tennessee, and Emily Taylor Roland of Bartlett; her great-grandchildren, Laura and Jake Bailey, Braxton and Brantley Sztanyo, Jackson Ballinger, and Gordon Kee; one sister, Jo Lee Clark of Murray; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, family in Christ, and friends.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hicks Cemetery. John Dale and Steven Hunter will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Annie Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071; Children’s Home, Inc.,5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AK 72450; or to the American Association for the Blind, 100 Peachtree Street #2145, Atlanta, GA 30303
Eddie Culver
Eddie Culver, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to John L. Culver and Vena Darnall Culver.
He retired after 32 years of service with General Tire, and later drove a truck for Thornton Tile & Marble. He was a member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church and for many years operated the sound system at the church. He was a mason and past master of the lodge at Temple Hill Masonic Lodge F&AM #276.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin L. Culver, Joseph Howard Culver and Doyal Ray Culver.
Mr. Culver is survived by his wife, Rita Hopkins Culver of Murray, whom he married Nov. 23, 1968; one daughter, Lisa Culver Stout and husband Shawn of Murray two granddaughters, Kayla Renae Stout and Amber Shea Stout, both of Murray; and two sisters, Norma Jean Pollock of Murray and Marilyn Dean Williams of Benton.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Brooks Chapel Cemetery in Dexter, with Robert McKinney and Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Lena Sue Chaney
Lena Sue Chaney, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
June L. Armbruster
June L. Armbruster, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.