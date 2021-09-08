Betty Sue Outland Vinson
Betty Sue Outland Vinson, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Keith Inman, Dr. Greg Earwood, and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Additional obituary information will follow.
Paul Giacomini
Paul Giacomini, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 26, 1949, in Ottowa, Illinois, to Paul and Doris Dirkes Giacomini, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in LaSalle, Illinois, in 1967 and went on to earn a bachelors of science degree from Purdue. While in college, he was a member of the Purdue Band and played the trumpet. He was employed by Clark Construction. Paul loved everything outdoors, fishing, hunting and golf. He will be missed by many.
Paul is survived by his sister, Marilee Buhmann and husband Erwin of Rockford, Illinois; a niece, Patty Bernhagen and husband Michael of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; great-niece and great-nephews, Emily, Sam, Dan and Jack Bernhagen, all of Pleasant Prairie; and good friend, Ray Clark and wife Linda of Murray.
A private family service will be held.
James H. Prescott
James H. Prescott, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to David Prescott and Lillian Hooks Prescott.
He retired from the maintenance department at Murray State University. He was raised in the Pentecostal faith, but he formerly attended Puryear Methodist Church.He was a member of the Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276, having been a Mason for 49 years, served as a past master district deputy, was a member of the society of past masters and was an honorary Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Prescott.
Mr. Prescott is survived by his wife, Kathleen Ferguson Prescott; one daughter, Melissa Prescott Ray and husband Keith of Puryear, Tennessee; one son, Jason H. Prescott and girlfriend, Buffy Kyle of Hazel; two sisters, Judy Travis and husband Larry of Kuttawa and Marilyn Flood and husband Larry of Farmington; two brothers, Morris Prescott and wife Linda of Murray and Johnny Prescott and wife Janet of Murray; and three grandchildren, Darington Prescott, Briar Ray and Trayle H. Prescott.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276, c/o David Howe, 221 Hammond Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
Marcia Ohnemus
Marcia Ohnemus, 50, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Dec. 29, 1970, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Anthony Wethington and Elizabeth Goode Wethington.
She liked painting and making her own soaps, but she avidly enjoyed gathering with friends. Marcia was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and worked as a dispatcher for Metronet in Paducah for a number of years.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Christopher “Otis” Ohnemus; her children, Clayton, Gavin, Brianna and Alexandra, all of Murray; and two brothers: Richard Wethington of Windsor and David Wethington of Louisville.
A memorial funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Bernard Church Cemetery in Clementsville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to a GoFundMe account established by Christopher Ohnemus titled: “Medical and funeral expenses for Marcia.”
Fay G. Oakley
Fay G. Oakley, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Headland, Alabama, to J.I. Gilder and Lula Bell Barfield Gilder.
She was a homemaker and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Oakley; four sisters; and one brother.
Mrs. Oakley is survived by her husband, M.C. Oakley of Murray, whom she married July 30, 1959, in Georgia; one daughter, Kathy Coleman and husband Steve of Thonotosassa, Florida; one son, Michael Oakley and Michelle Gibson of Murray; four grandchildren, Jessica Majors, Martin Oakley, Mathew Oakley and Adam Oakley; and three sisters and one brother.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Long Creek Cemetery in the Land Between the Lakes with Kenny Newsome officiating. No public visitation was held.
