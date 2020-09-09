Lena Sue Chaney
Lena Sue Chaney, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 24, 1925, in Murray, Kentucky, to Festus Futrell and Opal Brown Futrell.
She was a retired social worker and librarian. She was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Chaney, and one sister, Carolyn Outland.
Mrs. Chaney is survived by three daughters, Clara Plucknett of Mayfield and Janice Smith and Doris Orand, both of Murray; six grandchildren, Jake Stowers, Cheyenne Wilkerson and husband Bobby, Kari Brown and husband Henry, Kristin Barker, James Marshall and wife Lindsay, and Jessica Marshall Stewart and husband Rodney Kenneth; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Elm Grove Cemetery with Clint Genrty officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Howard Thomas Robinson
Howard Thomas Robinson, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born July 12, 1948, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, to Hugh and Juanita Bruner Robinson, who preceded him in death.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for Murray-Calloway County Transit Authority and was a member of North Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Faye Lovins Robinson of Murray; sons, Patrick Tefft (Cindy) of Gatesville, Texas and Paul Tefft (Ashley) of Murray; daughters, Donna Hutson (Andy) and Tracey Kelly (Sean), all of Murray; grandchildren, Whitley Delaney, Nikki Underhill, Kristen Kelly, Jackson Kelly, Kerri Kilner, Courtney Kilner, Rikki Williams, Howard Hutson, Devin Konchar, Tristan Hutson, Alex Tefft and Addison Tefft; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to help defray the cost of funeral expenses, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn Pearl Glover Phillips
Kathryn Pearl Glover Phillips, 89, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of Calloway County, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 5, 1931, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Jennie Bell Orr Glover Farris and Charlie Bell Glover.
She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church, the Eastern Star Chapter #104, and was retired from Our Lady of Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cross stitching, working word search puzzles, and watching her soap operas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hoyt Phillips in 2004; a son, Jerry Lee Phillips; a brother, Graves Miller Glover; and stepfather, Hall Farris.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by three sons, James Hoyt Phillips and wife Linda of Denton, Maryland, Jackie Dwight Phillips of Walterboro, South Carolina, and Joseph Keith Phillips (Marilyn Matlock) of Hartford; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Phillips (Rick Ambs) of Owensboro; a sister, Martha Edna Farris Castel of New Concord; six grandchildren; Jason Hoyt Phillips of Owensboro, Stephanie Leigh Phillips Pearl of Denton, Jennifer Kay Phillips Nagel of Preston, Maryland, Jessica Marie Phillips of Rockport, Indiana, Matthew Lee Phillips of Owensboro and Lucas Neil Phillips of Nashville, Tennessee, 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Kathleen Wilkinson of Flatrock, Michigan, and Sue Roberts of Murray.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, with limited attendance at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380, or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online condolences may be left at www.glencares.com.
Glen Funeral Home and Crematory of Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.
Miladeen Gordon Grogan
Miladeen Gordon Grogan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Sunday evening, Sept. 6, 2020.
She was the fourth daughter of T. Willard and Beulah Gordon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Thomas Grogan, whom she was married for 68 years. She and Charles had two daughters and were faithful members of the Glendale Road Church of Christ. Over the years, Deen taught children’s Bible classes and always looked forward to teaching in VBS each year. Her love for the Bible was evident in both her daily Bible reading (reading the Bible through each year), sharing Bible stories with her grandchildren, studying the Bible and discussing it with her sons-in-law and daughters, and her love for singing about the Savior and her heavenly home. She and Charles often shared meals in their home with many. She showed her love by the food she prepared for those in sickness and grief, also singing at many funerals with the singers of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
She was also preceded in death by three of her sisters, Kathleen Phelps, Ruth McMannamy Trimble and Patty Young.
Deen is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Dick) Sztanyo of Pelham, Alabama, Tamy (Timothy) Roland of Bartlett, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Jimmy Neale (Kim) Sztanyo of Moody, Alabama, Tracy Michelle (Daryl) Bailey of Montgomery, Alabama, Shannon Nicole (Paul) Ballinger of Pelham, Meredith DeeAnn (Jeffery) Kee of Alamo, Tennessee, Jonathan Thomas Roland of Jackson, Tennessee, and Emily Taylor Roland of Bartlett; her great-grandchildren, Laura and Jake Bailey, Braxton and Brantley Sztanyo, Jackson Ballinger, and Gordon Kee; one sister, Jo Lee Clark of Murray; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, family in Christ, and friends.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hicks Cemetery. John Dale and Steven Hunter will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Annie Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071; Children’s Home, Inc., 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AK 72450; or to the American Association for the Blind, 100 Peachtree Street #2145, Atlanta, GA 30303
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eddie Culver
Eddie Culver, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to John L. Culver and Vena Darnall Culver.
He retired after 32 years of service with General Tire, and later drove a truck for Thornton Tile & Marble. He was a member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church and for many years operated the sound system at the church. He was a mason and past master of the lodge at Temple Hill Masonic Lodge F&AM #276.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin L. Culver, Joseph Howard Culver and Doyal Ray Culver.
Mr. Culver is survived by his wife, Rita Hopkins Culver of Murray, whom he married Nov. 23, 1968; one daughter, Lisa Culver Stout and husband Shawn of Murray two granddaughters, Kayla Renae Stout and Amber Shea Stout, both of Murray; and two sisters, Norma Jean Pollock of Murray and Marilyn Dean Williams of Benton.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Brooks Chapel Cemetery in Dexter, with Robert McKinney and Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Miladeen Gordon Grogan
The funeral service is at noon Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery.
-----------------------------
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro
Kathryn Pearl Glover Phillips
The funeral service is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.