Betty J. James
Betty J. James, 88, of Springville, Tennessee, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Eiffel Gardens Assisted Living in Paris, Tennessee.
She formerly worked at Holley Carburetor in Paris. She loved going to NASCAR races and enjoyed traveling around the country in their motorhome. She was a member of Sulphur Well Church of Christ in Springville.
She was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Mansfield, Tennessee, to Charlie G. Townsend and Evora Greer Townsend.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ronald P. “Ron” James of Springville; two sons, Dwayne Baldwin of Paris and Bill Baldwin of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; two stepchildren, Joey (Tammy) James of Springville and Jamie (Ashley) James of Paris; two sisters, Shirlie (Ronnie) Geurin of Murray, and Joan (Bill) Greer of Franklin, Tennessee; a special sister-in-law, Marti Owens of Springville; two grandchildren, Chad (Ginger) Baldwin and Star Baldwin Tearny; five step grandchildren, Lindsey James, Armie James, Parker James, Macie James and Reed James; two great-grandchildren, Jones Baldwin and Sela Baldwin; and one stepgreat-grandchild, Wilson Powers.
A memorial visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Ridgeway Funeral Home with a memorial service to begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Randy Stephens officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sulphur Well Church of Christ, 1760 Oak Grove Road S, Springville, TN 38256.
Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Lyles Robertson
Paul Lyles Robertson of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday Sept. 7, 2021.
He grew up in Murray and graduated Murray High School in 1976. His love for baseball was apparent to all and he was an excellent athlete. Upon graduation, he went on to play baseball as a pitcher and short stop for Paducah Community College. He transferred from PCC to Murray State University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1992. In between his time at PCC and Murray State, he obtained an electronic engineering degree from the Institute of Electronic Technology in 1986. Paul worked for Murray State University for many years until he accepted a job in Reidland with Camco Technologies. At Camco, he used his vast electrical engineering knowledge to build and design batch control panels for companies all over the world. One job even taking him all the way to Australia where he earned the appropriate, yet quirky, nickname “Sparky.” In the early 2000s he decided to open an office closer to home and Automated Industrial Solutions was founded. Paul continued to service the relationships he built while at Camco and performed work for regional barge companies as well.
Paul was an avid Cardinals fan. Every year he would celebrate opening day and avidly followed his favorite team as they progressed through each season. He thoroughly enjoyed music throughout his entire life and especially loved attending music festivals and concerts. His love for classic rock and blues was well known by all. His love for music was passed down to his daughter and grandson. Paul loved the outdoors. He loved camping and spent numerous summer days at his favorite spot the Hillman Ferry Campground. He loved being outdoors, jet skiing, biking, and enjoying a good campfire. He also loved INDY and NASCAR races and often enjoyed several weekends a year attending races with his friends who he loved as family. Paul loved his friends and family deeply.
In addition to his parents, Flavil and Lillian Robertson, he was preceded in death by his brother John, and a sister Karen Ann.
Paul is survived by his children Alecia Howell (Justin) of Jackson, Tennessee, and Brian Robertson of Frisco, Texas; his sisters, Lesa Robertson, of Dallas, Texas, and Rosetta Todd of Murray; his two grandchildren, Brooks and Greyson of Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
Paul requested to be cremated so the family will be receiving friends and family at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, for both Paul and Lillian his mother, with a memorial service for Paul following at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Lillian’s service will follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy to be made online or to this address, Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Please include in memo of checks, “in memory of Paul Lyles Robertson.”
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian Florence Schilling Robertson
Our loving Heavenly Father called Lillian Florence Schilling Robertson home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, known by her community for her acts of service, love and kindness. She was a woman of God and an inspiration of strength and hope. She was a leader with a moral compass, a believer in equality for all and a lover of ALL people. She had a way of making people feel special and treasured her holiday celebrations with family and friends. She blessed the lives of all who knew her and she will live in our hearts forever.
Lillian was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Mary Amelia Larsen Schilling and Ralph Henry Schilling. She attended Steinmentz High School in Chicago, and was an avid athlete, lettering every sports she participated in. She was voted “Most Friendly” in her senior year. In 1946, on a trip to Murray with a friend, she met the love of her life, Flavil Robertson. On Aug. 21, 1948, they were married in the Arondale Methodist Church in Chicago with attendants Lois Fross and Harold Chapman. She and Flavil, former Murray Fire Chief for 20 years (affectionately known as “Chief”), resided at 211 South 13th St. in Murray since 1950. They were married for 48 ½ years until his passing on De. 15, 1996.
Lillian and Flavil always dreamed of having a large family and God blessed them with their dream come true. They raised four beloved children, Rosetta Todd of Murray, John Robertson (deceased), Lesa Robertson of Dallas, Texas, and Paul Robertson of Murray (deceased). Grandchildren and great-grandchildren are Mary Anne Weatherford of Murray,Kristina Joseph Miller and children Nathaniel Joseph, Jack Hale and Amanda Grace Murray of Murray, Rebecca Beavers and daughter Reagan Beavers, Alecia Howell and husband Justin and sons Brooks and Grayson of Jackson, Tennessee, Brian Robertson of Frisco Texas, Michelle Phillips and husband Channing and daughters Emma and Olivia, Andrea Casavant and husband Brian and children Charlotte and Donovan, John Casey Robertson of Iowa, Elijah Robertson of Arizona, Tristan Rice of The Colony, Texas, and Elysa Ellis and husband Rory and children Ryker and Ryder of Grapevine, Texas.
She was preceded in death by Karen Ann Robertson, an infant daughter who died in 1949; a son, John Marce Robertson who died in 2003, and son, Paul Lyles Robertson who died Sept. 7, 2021. Each is remembered, loved and missed!
Lillian’s lifelong dream of becoming a nurse was realized at the age of 42. It was the same year that her daughter Rosetta also became an RN. She loved her patients and proudly wore her nursing cap when on duty. She worked for Westview Nursing Home for five years, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in the Cardiac Care ICU for four years and the Calloway County Health Department for 17 years. She also founded a support group called Compassionate Friends and served as a grief counselor. Compassionate Friends is a support group for bereaved parents who have lost a child.
Lillian was very active in her community. Her church was the First United Methodist Church of Murray, which she joined in 1950. Through the years, she served on the United Methodist Women’s Board and was a member of the Wesleyan Circle, Church Council, and the Togetherness Sunday school class. She loved to sing in the choir and had a beautiful voice. She was a member of the Murray Women’s Club Home Department, the Retirement Board for the Murray Firemen, the Danish Immigration Society, the WOW, and the Murray Grand Cross of Color Rainbow, OES # 433 where she was acting soloist.
Lillian was amazingly creative which she illustrated through painting, writing, and sewing. She was an accomplished painter and completed over 100 paintings, many of which were given with love to family and friends. She enjoyed sewing and was proud to make her own wedding dress, as well as a wedding dress for each of her two daughters. She wrote a true short story that was published in “The Guidepost” in August 2006 and also wrote a poem to honor the men and women serving in the military named “Putting their Boots to the Floor.” A copy of the poem is displayed in the American Legion Hall in Murray. She was delighted in creating beautiful things and happy that people enjoyed her work.
Lillian and Flavil were very patriotic and proudly displayed military documents for their families in their home, Uncle Ernest Schilling’s Civil War discharge, Nathaniel Robertson Army discharge WWI, Ralph Schillings Navy discharge WW1, Flavil Robertson Marine discharge WWII and John Robertson’s Air Force and Army discharge, Vietnam War.
Lillian and Flavil spent many hours researching their family genealogies. Flavil’s grandfather, John Anderson came to Calloway County in 1885 from Inverness, Scotland. He married Sarah Collins Canter and they raised 11 children in Calloway County. Lillian’s grandparents, Florence Jensine and Christ Larsen, came to Chicago in 1896 from Denmark. Flavil and Lillian traveled to Europe twice and loved the homelands of each grandparent.
Lillian touched the lives of countless friends and family during her 91 years. She made every day count and never missed an opportunity to make each individual feel special and loved. She will be remembered by many far and wide.
Special family members and friends remembered include Junie Schilling Epp and husband Tom of Illinois; Mark and Kristy Wells and son Dustin; Barbara Jim Atichen of Florida; the late Barbara Pinson of South Carolina; Aunt Bettye Robertson of Mayfield; Jensine Anderson of Illinois; Rick and Janise Larsen of Illinois; Bill Plambeck of Reno, Nevada; Phoebe Obermayer of Chicago; Andy and Florence Mugnolo; Charles and Jan Paloian; Barbara Hines, Lou McGarry, Daphene Mowery, Bobby Waters, Shelby Hurt, Sara Edwards, Lou McCallon, Joann Bowker, Pat Harris; Bennie and Barbara George; and circle members.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Murray for Lillian and her son Paul Robertson. A memorial service for Paul is at 1 p.m. and the service for Lillian is at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, whose loving and diligent care saw Lillian through her final days.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
James William ‘Bill’ Phillips
James William “Bill” Phillips died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
He was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Murray, Kentucky, to Leon and Jessie Phillip.. He moved to Detroit, Michigan, with his parents and sister in 1935.
A 1952 graduate of Highland Park High School in Detroit, he attended the University of Michigan, studying economics. Upon graduation in 1956, he wanted to experience the famed California sunshine, and moved to Hollywood and was employed by a local insurance company. However, this did not last long, as In 1957 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Frankfurt, Germany. Since he could type and take dictation, he spent his brief military career working in HQ administration. After an honorable discharge, he spent time touring Germany and ultimately returned to Detroit in 1959, and went to the Detroit College of Law. Upon graduation, and passing the Michigan Bar Exam, he began his law practice with a small Detroit law firm.
He met and fell in love with Mickey Volker, marrying her in 1963. She had two young children from a prior marriage, and Bill formerly adopted them as his own. Shortly after, the new family moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, where Bill attended Loyola University, wanting to practice maritime law, passing the Louisiana Bar and joining a firm specializing in legal services for shipping companies in the busy port city. A former law school colleague contacted him with a proposition to partner in a new law firm, and Bill was intrigued. In 1965 the family moved to California and Bill passed his third bar examination and practiced law in his own brand new firm, which had been his dream. He and Mickey had their third child soon after arriving. He was recognized for his skill in a variety of areas of the law by city officials, and was asked to serve as city attorney. He served as city attorney in Lomita and Arcadia, California.
Although engaged in a successful law career in California, Bill looked back fondly on his childhood home, reflecting on the wonderful sense of community and more relaxed atmosphere of Murray. He wanted to make sure his children had the opportunity to grow up in a place where neighbors, friends and family are so important. In 1976 he and his wife and three children moved to Murray. After passing the bar examinations in Kentucky and Tennessee, he set up a private law practice and served as City Attorney of Murray and president of the Rotary Club. Seeing a need at the time, he became a bankruptcy specialist, helping members of the community through some of their most difficult times. Often, due to his clients’ circumstances, he worked without payment, asking only for them to pay when they were back on their feet. He was well known in the downtown area, shaking hands with almost all guests at Rudy’s, where he would frequently go to enjoy a cup of coffee.
Soon after arriving in Murray, he helped a committee to found The Playhouse in the Park Community Theater. Thus, Bill became a part-time actor and a lover of the theater, consistently performing in well over 100 plays in Murray and Paducah. He was truly a renaissance man, able to play piano, organ, accordion and many other instruments, as well as a diligent student of philosophy and the arts. He wrote plays, created his own one-man show, and was the occasional stand-in minister at the South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. Unfortunately, he and Mickey parted ways after 35 years of marriage, and Bill continued his law practice and theatrical endeavors and other activities. In 1999, he met and fell in love with Nancy Kremer Christensen, who was also involved in the theater. They married and Bill retired from his law practice, the two of them moving to her previous home of Austin, Texas, where Bill could work as a full-time actor. While in Austin, he performed in three Broadway shows, a professional Shakespeare company and numerous amateur theaters.
In 2008 he retired to his mother’s family’s land outside of Murray. As beloved “Grandpa Bill,” he traveled to see grandchildren and entertained them when they came to the farm.
Bill was an adventurer who sailed, flew airplanes, skied, scuba-dived and rode motorcycles. He and Nancy traveled extensively and enjoyed being part of their church and Murray civic organizations. To his three children, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and to Nancy’s children and grandchildren, he will be remembered for his humor and his love of life. To his community he will be remembered for his professional competence as a lawyer, civic leader and an actor.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held after the service in the Fellowship Hall and outdoors on the grounds of the church. His favorite show tunes will be performed by the talented singers of The Playhouse in the Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Playhouse in the Park in honor of Bill, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
In order to ensure the safety of all who attend the service or celebration, we ask that all guests wear masks and social distancing will be observed both inside the church and in the gym.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Sue Outland Vinson
Betty Sue Outland Vinson, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Brookdale Murray.
She was born in 1931 in the Elm Grove community of Calloway County, Kentucky, to Gatlin and Arie Outland.
After she was graduated from Murray High School in 1949, she was employed four years at the Bank of Murray. In 1953, she married C.D. Vinson Jr. of Dover, Tennessee. At that time, she became the bookkeeper for the family business, Vinson Tractor Company.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church for 71 years and was honored in 2017 for teaching Sunday school to children for 63 years. She was a member for many years of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and a member of the Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club where she served as treasurer and card-sender. For many years, she also was in charge of the upkeep of Outland Cemetery.
Betty was known as a Christian, Southern genteel lady who was a very generous person and one who sent cards to almost everyone she knew. If a person had a birthday or a death in the family, he or she could expect to receive a card with a “love gift.”
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.
Betty is survived by a son and a daughter-in-law, Mark Alan and Lisa, of Memphis, Tennessee. She is also survived by two nieces, Lisha (Jimmy) Key and Shaun (Greg) Workman, and by Robbie and Lisa Rudolph, Mallory Rudolph Howard and Grant Vinson Rudolph; and a host of friends.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, and from 9 a.m. until the service hour Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Amazon Mission Organization, AMOR-Your Mission Matters, Attn: William Walker, P.O. Box 55393, Little Rock, AR 72215-5393 or to the Steve Hale Evangelistic Association, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock, GA 30188, shea@fbcw.net.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Louise Nall
Janet Louise Nall, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Joseph Clarence Nall and Mable Peck Nall, who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Murray State University. She taught school, and was a retired security guard for a men’s maximum-security prison in Arizona. She was also a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Nall is survived by one daughter, Ginger Williams of Murray; one son, Joseph Brentt Nance of Murray; two sisters, Cassy Thompson of Benton and Denita Weber and husband John of Poolesville, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Julie Cathryn 'Cathy' Christopher, M.D.
Julie Cathryn “Cathy” Christopher, M.D., of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Cathy was born March 21, 1955, in Somerset, Kentucky, to Maurice and Juletta Eaker Christopher, who preceded her in death.
At a young age, her family moved to Murray where she graduated valedictorian of the class of 1973 at Murray High School. She was a 1977 honor graduate of Murray State University with majors in chemistry and medical technology, and was named the top academic student of her graduating class. She later received her master’s degree in biology with microbiology as her emphasis at Murray State University in 1979. During that time, she served as supervisor of the Student Health Laboratory. She also developed the two-year course for medical technicians for the biology department at MSU and taught the program from 1979-1981. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi social sorority.
Dr. Christopher earned her medical degree cum laude from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1985. She completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals. While at the University of Louisville, she was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, honor medical society, and to Phi Kappa Phi, national all university honor society.
A gifted physician, Dr. Christopher chose to begin her career in her hometown of Murray in 1988. Throughout her 33 years of practice, she was affiliated with the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Henry County Hospital and Trigg County Hospital. She was truly committed to her patients and developed lifetime friendships with many of them. She demanded excellence of herself and provided that same excellence of care to her patients.
Cathy was a passionate University of Louisville and Murray State University fan. She cherished the Murray community and supported many of the local organizations. She was a member of the Rotary Club of Murray and the Racer Club. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church.
When she was not cheering on the Cardinals or Racers, she could be found fishing and boating on the lake. She loved to travel and share her experiences with others.She was an exceptional teacher, mentor and friend who thoroughly enjoyed seeing those she helped, excel. She was known for her quick wit and humor. Above all, she adored her family, friends and fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Christopher; her niece, Sarah Little; and her brother-in-law, Roger Little.
Dr. Christopher is survived by her husband of 30 years, Bill Brown of Murray; a sister, Camille Little of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Wilma Christopher of Frankfort; a sister-in-law, Ellie Christopher of Germantown, Tennessee; six nieces, Susan Little-Privett (David) of Edmond, Oklahoma, Sharon Little-Stoetzel (Tony) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Shannon Christopher of Atlanta, Georgia, Kelsey Miller (Ben) of Collierville, Tennessee, Carroll Lane Parsons (Brad) of Germantown, Tennessee, and Courtney Yezerski (John Eric) of Franklin, Tennessee. She also leaves behind several great nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University Foundation with “Biology Department” on the memo line, or to Murray State University with “Department of Athletics” on the memo line, MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Giacomini
Paul Giacomini, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 26, 1949, in Ottowa, Illinois, to Paul and Doris Dirkes Giacomini, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in LaSalle, Illinois, in 1967 and went on to earn a bachelors of science degree from Purdue. While in college, he was a member of the Purdue Band and played the trumpet. He was employed by Clark Construction. Paul loved everything outdoors, fishing, hunting and golf. He will be missed by many.
Paul is survived by his sister, Marilee Buhmann and husband Erwin of Rockford, Illinois; a niece, Patty Bernhagen and husband Michael of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; great-niece and great-nephews, Emily, Sam, Dan and Jack Bernhagen, all of Pleasant Prairie; and good friend, Ray Clark and wife Linda of Murray.
A private family service will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
James H. Prescott
James H. Prescott, 76, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to David Prescott and Lillian Hooks Prescott.
He retired from the maintenance department at Murray State University. He was raised in the Pentecostal faith, but he formerly attended Puryear Methodist Church.He was a member of the Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276, having been a Mason for 49 years, served as a past master district deputy, was a member of the society of past masters and was an honorary Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Prescott.
Mr. Prescott is survived by his wife, Kathleen Ferguson Prescott; one daughter, Melissa Prescott Ray and husband Keith of Puryear, Tennessee; one son, Jason H. Prescott and girlfriend, Buffy Kyle of Hazel; two sisters, Judy Travis and husband Larry of Kuttawa and Marilyn Flood and husband Larry of Farmington; two brothers, Morris Prescott and wife Linda of Murray and Johnny Prescott and wife Janet of Murray; and three grandchildren, Darington Prescott, Briar Ray and Trayle H. Prescott.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276, c/o David Howe, 221 Hammond Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.