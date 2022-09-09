Faye McReynolds Orr
Faye McReynolds Orr was born April 30, 1932, to Oscar Print and Elma Lilly Morton McReynolds of Lynn Grove, Kentucky.
Faye graduated from Lynn Grove High School in 1952 and married Dewey Beal Orr in 1954. She was formerly employed at Belk Settle, Corn Austin and retired from Murray Public Works. She was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church where she was active in the Lillian Sunday school class and was president of the WMU for many years. She loved working in her yard and flower garden and won Yard of the Month on multiple occasions. Mrs. Orr was a wonderful cook and loved sharing her recipes with friends and neighbors. Her husband always said she was the best cook in Calloway County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and twin brother, Charles McReynolds; as well as brothers including Ace, Elwood and Joe Pat McReynolds; a sister, Evon Wilson; and half siblings, Hafford McReynolds, Arvis McReynolds and Cloteil Henley.
Mrs. Orr is survived by her children, Marketia Jenkins and husband John, Joe Beal Orr, and Hal Orr and wife Chantal; grandchildren Susan Burkeen and husband Richard, Stacey Orr, Bryce Orr and wife Amber, Curtis Orr, Mark Jenkins and wife Michelle, Michael Jenkins and wife Eloisa, and Catherine Stanford and husband Russell; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her brother, Harold McReynolds and wife Pat; and a sister, Linda Smith.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with a private burial to follow in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Officiating will be grandson-in-law, Richard Burkeen; grandson, Mark Jenkins; and son-in-law, Dr. John Jenkins. Serving as pallbearers will be Bryce Orr, Curtis Orr, Michael Jenkins, Russell Stanford and Jamison Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Anges ‘Aggie’ Rose Nimmo
Agnes "Aggie" Rose Nimmo, 105, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence in Hardin.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Olive Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of the late Connie Norwood and the late Colla (Nelson) Norwood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louie Franklin Nimmo; one infant child; and one brother, Joe Norwood.
Mrs. Nimmo is survived by three daughters,: Diana Lawrence of Benton, Anna Watkins of Olive, and Belinda Jett of Murray; two sons: Craig Watkins of Hardin and Joseph "Joey" Watkins of Benton; eight grandchildren, Chasity Lawrence, Sarah Robinson, Justin Lawrence, Lee Jett, Joshua Watkins, Keagen Watkins, Alexis Watkins and Ian Jett; great grandchildren, Ayden Lawrence, Jocelyn Stafford, Grayson Lawrence, Remington Lawrence, Owen Lawrence and coming soon, Baby Aggie Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Chris Moore officiating. Burial will be in Horn Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family ask memorial contributions be made to Trinidad Missions, c/o Riverwoods Church, 1001 Main St., Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Floyd W. Dixon
Floyd W. Dixon, 66, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Elaine D. Beste
Elaine D. Beste, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care and Rehab in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.