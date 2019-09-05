Taufiq Rashid
Taufiq Rashid of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Nov. 22, 1955, in Bangladesh to K. A. Rashid and Najma Rashid.
He emigrated to the U.S. in 1972. Mr. Rashid graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1978 and earned a master's degree from Indiana University in 1985. A gifted and caring teacher, a supportive and kind colleague, and a committed campus citizen, he was a professor in the Murray State University History Department for 18 years, and was a frequent faculty member in the Commonwealth Honors Academy. He generously shared his knowledge of and passion for history, economic and political theory, literature and music with colleagues, friends and students.
He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Naweed Rashid.
He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife, Laura Dawkins; and his daughters, Sara Rashid Morris and husband Will and Allison Rashid.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Clara M. Eagle Gallery in the Fine Arts Building on the Murray State University campus.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 N. Eighth St., Murray, KY, 42071.
Will Edd Travis
Will Edd Travis, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 31. 1942, in Murray to Tom Edd and Venice Jones Travis.
He retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department and was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Travis; and two sisters, Sue Taylor and Ora Belle Travis.
Mr. Travis is survived by his wife Faye White Travis of Murray, whom he married Nov. 10, 1962; one daughter, Diana Travis of Murray; one son, Eddie Travis of Hazel; two brothers, Billy Travis of Dexter and LA Travis of Dalton, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and a grand-dog, Joe B.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jonnie Hutchison and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plain Cemetery Fund, ℅ David and Anne Thompson,3911 Murray Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Norma Dean Darnell
Norma Dean Darnell, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Lakeway Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 5, 1936, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Flavil and Treva Pendergrass.
She retired from Fisher Price and was a member of Coldwater Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hyland K. Darnell, and one brother, Jerry Pendergrass.
Mrs. Darnell is survived by three daughters, Sharon Kay Bundy, and husband Larry of Henderson, Karen Brummitte, and husband Keith of Benton and Kimberly Scott and husband Chris of Murray; four grandchildren, Monica Marshall and husband Thomas of Murray, Lisa Raine and husband Kevin of Henderson, Tennessee, Amy Chancellor and husband Michael of Elizabethtown and Kristen Scott of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, McKinley Marshall of Murray, Benjamin Raine of Henderson, Tennessee, and Hayden Chancellor of Elizabethtown.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the J. H. Churchill Funeral Home with Luke Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
John Coleman Jr.
John Coleman Jr., 88, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.