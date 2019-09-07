Marilyn Luther
Marilyn Luther, 89, beloved mother and grandmother, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 10, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, to A.J. and Nora Meyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister; Sylvia Giblin; and one brother, William Meyer.
Mrs. Luther is survived by her daughter, Debbie Hill and husband Rick of Dyersburg, Tennessee; one son, Dr. Dan Luther and wife Terri of Huntsville, Alabama; and four grandchildren, Lance Hill of Emeryville, California, Blake Hill of Memphis, Tennessee, Michelle Luther of Washington, D.C., and Michael Luther of Huntsville.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Mary Beth Bernheisel officiating. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ruth Leslie
Barbara Ruth Leslie, 89, of Boonville, Indiana, died surrounded by the love of family on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Warrick County, Indiana, to Roy and Nora Simpson Leonard.
Family was everything to Barbara. She and her husband Alvis Leslie Jr. were married for 57 years before his passing in 2005. As the loving mother to Linda, Steve and Roger, she spread her love through the years as their families grew. Her favorite activities included planning family gatherings and making chocolate chip cookies for all the grandkids. For over 60 years, she has been a member of Terrace Parke General Baptist Church (now called New Life) in Evansville. In later years, she also attended Main Street General Baptist Church in Boonville. Barbara participated in various Bible study groups. She was a graduate of Tennyson High School. She also worked as a nursing assistant. As an active member of WWW Camping Club and the Warrick County Council on Aging, she enjoyed activities with her senior citizen friends. Playing dominoes with family and friends was another favorite pastime.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alvis; son, Steve Leslie; sisters, Aileen Tremper and Dorothy McLaughlin; a brother LeRoy Leonard; and son-in-law Tony Payne.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Linda Payne of Chandler, Indiana; her son, Roger Leslie and wife Sabrinia of Murray; her grandchildren, David (Wendi) Leslie, Morgan (Kris) Hale, Holly (Jimmy) Inglish, Derek (Vicki) Leslie, Ryan Leslie, Emily (Jamie) McReynolds, Sara (Tony) Waddell, Brian Payne and Blake (Colleen) Payne; great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Louise Lamping; a brother Jerry (Emma Sue) Leonard; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana, with Jeff Hartford officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the service hour on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warrick County Council on Aging, 150 W SR 62, Boonville, IN 47601.
Online condolences may be left at www.KoehlerFuneralHome.com.
Koehler Funeral home of Boonville, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia C. Rigsby
Cindy Rigsby, 62, former Kentucky resident, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Arnold, Missouri.
She was born March 22, 1957, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Joseph and Mary Rigsby.
Though she was a Louisville native and longtime resident of Murray, she also lived and worked in Texas, Arizona and Washington state. She was a vibrant, hardworking mother and loving grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and giving gifts.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother.
Ms. Rigsby is survived by her sister, Laurie Gettys; her brothers, Mark and Keith Rigsby; a son, Berlin Haugen; a daughter, Amanda Alanda and husband Toba; and her grandchildren, Eliana and Lincoln Alanda.
At her request, a private family service was held.
John Coleman Jr.
John Coleman Jr., 88, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
He retired from Ryan Milk Co. and was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Coleman; his foster parents, Claude and Emmy Nelson; two sisters, Isabell Oliver and Ruby Coleman; and three brothers, Orville Coleman, R.B. Coleman and Robert Coleman.
Mr. Coleman is survived by his wife, Virginia Burkeen Coleman of Dexter, whom he married June 13, 1955, in Springfield, Tennessee; four daughters, Cindy Steen and husband Jeff of Almo, Paula Sanders of Mayfield, Jennifer Carrico of Murray and Beth Henderson of Georgia; one son, Johnny Coleman and wife Susan of Dexter; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Frederick officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Hornbuckle
Arthur Hornbuckle, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Marianna Stubblefield
Marianna Stubblefield, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
John R. Woodall
John R. Woodall, 71, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hardin, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.