Hubert Edward Stroud
Hubert Edward Stroud, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born and raised near Crowville, Louisiana. He grew up on a small family farm during the Great Depression. During World War II, he volunteered and served honorably in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Intrepid, now anchored in New York harbor. In 1945, he left Winnsboro, Louisiana with his lifelong friend, Richard “Bud” Gauldin. They served together on the same ship, and they returned home together. Upon returning home from the war, Hubert married his sweetheart, Hazel Cupit, and they had two sons, Randy and Robin. Soon afterward, Mr. Stroud accepted a job at R.G. LeTourneau, Inc. and moved his family to Vicksburg, Mississippi. He became a master machinist, working in the gear department for the duration of his career at LeTourneau. He was an outstanding pitcher in the Vicksburg fast pitch softball league, leading his LeTourneau team to a league championship. In later years, he coached boys baseball, and both men’s and women’s softball teams. He was also an umpire in the city recreational softball league for many years. After retiring from the LeTourneau Company, he operated and maintained a lawn service well into his 80s. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter; and he especially enjoyed hunting wild turkeys.
Hubert and Hazel Stroud were the first members to join Immanuel Baptist Church during the ministry of the Rev. Tom Rayburn. The church became an integral part in the lives of the Stroud family. Hubert was ordained a deacon, and Hazel worked as church secretary for many years. In later years, Hubert served as music minister at Immanuel Baptist Church, Bovina Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church, as well as other churches as interim music minister. Hubert and Hazel Stroud often sang for special occasions upon request. They sang together at nursing and retirement homes, as well as weddings and funerals through the years. The Strouds recorded two gospel albums, The Last Mile and One More Mile. They gave several hundred copies to their friends and relatives, and anyone who requested one. Mr. Stroud later recorded a third album of his favorite gospel quartet songs, The Stroud (One-Man) Quartet, on which he sang all four parts of the harmony.
Mr. Stroud retired from church ministry when he and Mrs. Stroud moved to Murray in 2012. They continued to sing at their local church as well as for services at their residence, Hickory Woods Retirement Center. It was at Hickory Woods that Mr. Stroud met and befriended Mr. Eugene Waggoner, a fellow Navy veteran, who remained his dear and valued friend thereafter. After Mrs. Stroud passed away in 2014, Mr. Stroud continued to sing for the worship services. The life journey of Hubert and Hazel Stroud was a labor of love in service to Christ. They both used their gifts of voice to glorify God and point others to the truth of the Gospel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Clara Stroud; his sisters, Versie Stroud, Bertie (Freeman) Townsend, Lessie (Burris) Griffith and Beatrice (Howard) Straughan; his brother, Earl (Gladys) Stroud; his wife of 67 years, Hazel Cupit Stroud; his sisters-in law, Lorraine (Robert) Geary, Betty (Ray) Evans and Joanne (Jimmy) Goodman; and by his brothers-in-law John Rundell, Ray Evans and Melvin Oswalt.
Mr. Stroud is survived by his two sons, Robin (Cathy) and Randy (Gloria); his grandchildren, Lacey (William) Childress, Joel Stroud and Shannon (William) Brister; his great-grandchildren, William and Manny Childress, Thomas and Will Major Brister and Zayne Iglesias; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Glennie Oswalt and Dorothy Rundell, and by brother-in-law the Rev. Jimmy Goodman; and their children and grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Grace Baptist Church in Vicksburg.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home assisted in local arrangements.
Will Edd Travis
Will Edd Travis, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 31. 1942, in Murray to Tom Edd and Venice Jones Travis.
He retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department and was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Travis; and two sisters, Sue Taylor and Ora Belle Travis.
Mr. Travis is survived by his wife Faye White Travis of Murray, whom he married Nov. 10, 1962; one daughter, Diana Travis of Murray; one son, Eddie Travis of Hazel; two brothers, Billy Travis of Dexter and LA Travis of Dalton, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and a grand-dog, Joe B.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jonnie Hutchison and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plain Cemetery Fund, c/o David and Anne Thompson, 3911 Murray Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leon F. Duobinis-Gray
Leon F. Duobinis-Gray, 69, of Lynn Grove, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 20, 1949, in LaFollette, Tennessee, to Leonard and Naomi Ely Gray, who preceded him in death.
He earned his bachelor of science degree and his master’s of science degree from East Tennessee State University, and his PhD in zoology from Louisiana State University. He was a tenured associate professor in the biological sciences department at Murray State University from 1988 through his retirement in 2015. He was a dedicated professional who taught with enthusiasm, great knowledge and an uncanny teaching ability that made him fun to be around, according to his students. He also developed active research programs that involved both graduate and undergraduate students resulting in articles published in scientific journals.
Leon is survived by his wife of 41 years, Eileen Duobinis-Gray of Lynn Grove; a brother-in-law, Stanley Duobinis (Margaret) of Baltimore; a sister-in-law, Jacquiline Duobinis of Virginia Beach; a niece, Jacqueline Duobinis of Maryland; a nephew, Vincent Duobinis (Emmy) of Elkton, Maryland; two great-nieces, Kayte Ray and Kali Duobinis of Elkton; and his special pets, Charlie, Freddy, Bubba, Tigger, Blackie and Whitey.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Donations may be made to the Human Society of Calloway County.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Norma Dean Darnell
Norma Dean Darnell, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Lakeway Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Aug. 5, 1936, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Flavil and Treva Pendergrass.
She retired from Fisher Price and was a member of Coldwater Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Hyland K. Darnell, and one brother, Jerry Pendergrass.
Mrs. Darnell is survived by three daughters, Sharon Kay Bundy, and husband Larry of Henderson, Karen Brummitte, and husband Keith of Benton and Kimberly Scott and husband Chris of Murray; four grandchildren, Monica Marshall and husband Thomas of Murray, Lisa Raine and husband Kevin of Henderson, Tennessee, Amy Chancellor and husband Michael of Elizabethtown and Kristen Scott of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, McKinley Marshall of Murray, Benjamin Raine of Henderson, Tennessee, and Hayden Chancellor of Elizabethtown.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the J. H. Churchill Funeral Home with Luke Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brent C. Hamilton
Brent C. Hamilton, 67, of Orange Park, Florida, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.