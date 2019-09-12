Jim Grider
Jim Grider, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 4, 1948, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Eddie and Willie Bright Grider, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and the CWR Sunday school class. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and retired from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
Mr. Grider is survived by his wife, Gingy Grider; a daughter, Kelly Couch and husband Greg of Carrollton; a son, Jimmy Grider and wife Carolynn of Georgetown, Indiana; stepchildren, Lindsey Ryan of Louisville, Aaron Ryan of Murray and Zach Ryan of Louisville; a sister, Pam Embry and husband Ron of Murray; a brother, Jeff Grider of Louisville; his mother-in-law, Fay Nell Flora of Murray; three grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the First Baptist Church CWR Sunday school class and employees of the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County.
Alta Vostry
Alta Vostry, a 24-year resident of Palmer, Alaska, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Assisted Living.
She moved to Alaska in 1995 to be near her son and daughter-in-law in order to better care for her disabled husband.
She was born July 13, 1922 in Hardin, Kentucky, to Harvey and Mary Brown. She was the last remaining sibling of eight brothers and sisters.
After graduation from Hardin High School in 1940, she moved to Detroit, Michigan, with a sister and brother in order to find work. During WW II, she worked in a defense plant. She met and married Robert “Bob” Vostry after his return from military service in Europe in 1945. They settled in the Clio/Mt. Morris, Michigan area in 1954. She was a member of Mt. Morris United Methodist Church. She retired from Citizens/First Merit Bank after 20 years. In Alaska, she enjoyed hosting friends and family visiting from the lower 48 states. A well worn and underlined Bible is testament to her desire to know God’s will in her life.
Growing up in Western Kentucky during the depression helped shape the character of a woman who was strong of heart and mind. She carried that strength throughout her life. She was willing to step aside, but never allowed her family or friends be stepped upon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; their infant son; and her seven brothers and sisters.
Alta is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mel and Jackie Vostry; nieces and nephews, Wayne Hatchett, Charles Brown, June Norwood, Elwood Brown, Teresa Upton, David Brown and Douglas Brown.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home in Mt. Morris. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (HelpDAV.org).
Charles F. Benzing Jr.
Charles F. Benzing Jr., 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Spring Creek Health & Rehab in Murray.
He was born April 2, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles Frederick Benzing Sr. and Mary Nelson Benzing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Louise Benzing, on April 11, 2013.
He worked as a trainer at Paschall Truck Lines for many years.
Mr. Benzing is survived by his sons, Glenn Benzing and wife Nina of Salem, Illinois, and Bruce Benzing of Murray; his grandchildren, Trisha Benzing, Kenny Benzing (Kayla), and Cory Benzing; great-grandchildren, Madysen Arnold, Kamerin Arnold and Abel Benzing; and one brother, Robert “Bob” Benzing and wife Patty of Mayfield.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Jim Dunn officiating.
Dexter ‘Carl’ Slaughter
Dexter “Carl” Slaughter of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in a car accident north of Murray.
He was born June 25, 1958 in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Joe Pat Slaughter and Doris Joan Graham Slaughter.
He graduated from Marshal County High School and went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and broadcasting at Murray State University.
Carl was a globe-trotter from an early age, spending time in Okinawa and the Philippines due to his father’s service as a C-130 flight engineer and crew chief during the Vietnam War. For the past 17 years, he traveled the world teaching ESL (English as a second language) in six countries on three continents. His Facebook page, ESL Around the World, compiles dozens of photos of him with the children he taught. They clearly loved him.
Carl wrote more than 250 reviews, interviews, features and critiques for “Tangent,” “Diabolical Plots,” “SF Signal,” “File 770” and the “Critters Workshop.” His essay on Chinese culture was published in the “Beijing Review.” His essay on Korean culture was published in “The Korea Times,” as was his exposé on the Korean ESL industry. For several years, he was editor of the “ESL Book Review.” He made many friends in his years of travel, but returned periodically to western Kentucky and Arizona to maintain strong ties to Kentucky, his family and his church.
Mr. Slaughter is survived by his older brother, Paul Eugene Slaughter of Landisburg, Pennsylvania, and younger sister, Elizabeth Ann Slaughter of Round Rock, Texas.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Collier Funeral Home of Benton. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Book Aid International (bookaid.org), or the World Literacy Foundation (worldliteracyfoundation.org).
Margaret Mitchell Hunt Arnold
Margaret Mitchell Hunt Arnold, 78, of Asheville North Carolina, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Givens Health Care after a long struggle with dementia.
She was the daughter of Mary Helen Duckett Mitchell and E.D. Mitchell Jr. of Asheville, who preceded her in death.
Margaret attended St. Genevieve-of-the-Pines Academy in Asheville and received a bachelor of fine arts degree in music from Wellesley College and a master’s degree in communications from Southern Illinois University. She studied organ in England and was employed at the BBC after graduation from Wellesley. Margaret loved classical music, played piano and was an organist for a time at First Presbyterian Church Asheville. She was the classical programming director and longtime host of Morning Classics at WKMS, the public radio station of Murray State University, before returning to Asheville in 2012. Margaret’s fun-loving nature and quick wit made her a joy to be around. She was a phenomenal gardener and loved cooking for and spending time with her many friends. Traveling was another love and she made multiple trips to Europe.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Asheville native Richard M. Arnold Jr. and C. B Hunt of Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Arnold is survived by her cousin, Janet Fox Armstrong and husband Ron and her brother-in-law, Thomas C. Arnold, all from Asheville; cousins from the Duckett and Mitchell families; and longtime friend Charlotte Beahan of Murray.
\There will be a private burial for family and close friends at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the music program at First Presbyterian Church Asheville, The Wellesley Students Aid Society of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House of Murray.
