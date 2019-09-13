Laurie Alonzo
Laurie Alonzo, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 24, 1962, in Spencer, Massachusetts, to Ernest Alonzo and Evelyn Stimson Abbott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tammie Seaman.
Ms. Alonzo is survived by her sisters, Andrea Hildebrant and Sandie Miller, both of Murray, Jan Black and Lisa Alonzo, both of Massachusetts, and Bonita Alonzo of California; and a brother, Tommy Alonzo of Massachusetts.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Murray City Cemetery with Boyd Smith officiating. There will be no visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nellie Lewis
Nellie Lewis, 75, of West Plains, Missouri, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Flowering Dogwood Place Assisted Living in West Plains.
She was born Jan. 22, 1944, in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
She was a retired optician and was of the Church of Christ faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Stancil; her mother, Mae Nell Guerin Elkins; and a daughter-in-law, Toni Kay Lewis.
Ms. Lewis is survived by three sons, Chad Lewis and wife Melody of West Plains, Tim Lewis of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Chris Lewis of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; one brother, Ronnie Stancil of Arizona; and five grandchildren, Maggie Lewis, Molly Lewis, Christian Lewis, Shelby Lewis and Tori Lewis.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jim Grider
Jim Grider, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 4, 1948, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Eddie and Willie Bright Grider, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and the CWR Sunday school class. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and retired from the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
Mr. Grider is survived by his wife, Gingy Grider; a daughter, Kelly Couch and husband Greg of Carrollton; a son, Jimmy Grider and wife Carolynn of Georgetown, Indiana; stepchildren, Lindsey Ryan of Louisville, Aaron Ryan of Murray and Zach Ryan of Louisville; a sister, Pam Embry and husband Ron of Murray; a brother, Jeff Grider of Louisville; his mother-in-law, Fay Nell Flora of Murray; three grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the First Baptist Church CWR Sunday school class and employees of the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Charles F. Benzing Jr.
Charles F. Benzing Jr., 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Spring Creek Health & Rehab in Murray.
He was born April 2, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles Frederick Benzing Sr. and Mary Nelson Benzing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Louise Benzing, on April 11, 2013.
He worked as a trainer at Paschall Truck Lines for many years.
Mr. Benzing is survived by his sons, Glenn Benzing and wife Nina of Salem, Illinois, and Bruce Benzing of Murray; his grandchildren, Trisha Benzing, Kenny Benzing (Kayla), and Cory Benzing; great-grandchildren, Madysen Arnold, Kamerin Arnold and Abel Benzing; and one brother, Robert "Bob" Benzing and wife Patty of Mayfield.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Jim Dunn officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dexter 'Carl' Slaughter
Dexter "Carl" Slaughter of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in a car accident north of Murray.
He was born June 25, 1958 in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Joe Pat Slaughter and Doris Joan Graham Slaughter.
He graduated from Marshal County High School and went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and broadcasting at Murray State University.
Carl was a globe-trotter from an early age, spending time in Okinawa and the Philippines due to his father's service as a C-130 flight engineer and crew chief during the Vietnam War. For the past 17 years, he traveled the world teaching ESL (English as a second language) in six countries on three continents. His Facebook page, ESL Around the World, compiles dozens of photos of him with the children he taught. They clearly loved him.
Carl wrote more than 250 reviews, interviews, features and critiques for "Tangent," "Diabolical Plots," "SF Signal," "File 770" and the "Critters Workshop." His essay on Chinese culture was published in the "Beijing Review." His essay on Korean culture was published in "The Korea Times," as was his exposé on the Korean ESL industry. For several years, he was editor of the "ESL Book Review." He made many friends in his years of travel, but returned periodically to western Kentucky and Arizona to maintain strong ties to Kentucky, his family and his church.
Mr. Slaughter is survived by his older brother, Paul Eugene Slaughter of Landisburg, Pennsylvania, and younger sister, Elizabeth Ann Slaughter of Round Rock, Texas.
Visitation was from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Collier Funeral Home of Benton. A memorial service followed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Book Aid International (bookaid.org), or the World Literacy Foundation (worldliteracyfoundation.org).
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Alta Vostry
Alta Vostry, a 24-year resident of Palmer, Alaska, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Assisted Living.
She moved to Alaska in 1995 to be near her son and daughter-in-law in order to better care for her disabled husband.
She was born July 13, 1922 in Hardin, Kentucky, to Harvey and Mary Brown. She was the last remaining sibling of eight brothers and sisters.
After graduation from Hardin High School in 1940, she moved to Detroit, Michigan, with a sister and brother in order to find work. During WW II, she worked in a defense plant. She met and married Robert "Bob" Vostry after his return from military service in Europe in 1945. They settled in the Clio/Mt. Morris, Michigan area in 1954. She was a member of Mt. Morris United Methodist Church. She retired from Citizens/First Merit Bank after 20 years. In Alaska, she enjoyed hosting friends and family visiting from the lower 48 states. A well worn and underlined Bible is testament to her desire to know God’s will in her life.
Growing up in Western Kentucky during the depression helped shape the character of a woman who was strong of heart and mind. She carried that strength throughout her life. She was willing to step aside, but never allowed her family or friends be stepped upon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; their infant son; and her seven brothers and sisters.
Alta is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mel and Jackie Vostry; nieces and nephews, Wayne Hatchett, Charles Brown, June Norwood, Elwood Brown, Teresa Upton, David Brown and Douglas Brown.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home in Mt. Morris. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (HelpDAV.org).
Martin Funeral Home of Mt. Morris, Michigan, is in charge of arrangements.
Laurel Anola Phillips
Laurel Anola Phillips, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born Saturday, Nov. 26, 1938, to Frank William "F.W." Gould and Anna Lovena Corzine Gould.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James William "Jim" Phillips; a son, James Gould "Jimmy" Phillips; and sisters, Frances Futrell and Joan Moore.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by a son, Dr. Joe Phillips and wife Tamara of Murray; daughters, Lori Anne Singleton and husband Mark of Corinth, Mississippi, and Amy Guess and husband Robert of Benton; and three grandchildren, Chris Phillips, Brady Guess and Olivia Guess.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.