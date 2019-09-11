Nellie Lewis
Nellie Lewis, 75, of West Plains, Missouri, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Flowering Dogwood Place Assisted Living in West Plains.
She was born Jan. 22, 1944, in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
She was a retired optician and was of the Church of Christ faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Stancil; her mother, Mae Nell Guerin Elkins; and a daughter-in-law, Toni Kay Lewis.
Ms. Lewis is survived by three sons, Chad Lewis and wife Melody of West Plains, Tim Lewis of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Chris Lewis of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; one brother, Ronnie Stancil of Arizona; and five grandchildren, Maggie Lewis, Molly Lewis, Christian Lewis, Shelby Lewis and Tori Lewis.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
Margaret Mitchell Hunt Arnold
Margaret Mitchell Hunt Arnold, 78, of Asheville North Carolina, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Givens Health Care after a long struggle with dementia.
She was the daughter of Mary Helen Duckett Mitchell and E.D. Mitchell Jr. of Asheville, who preceded her in death.
Margaret attended St. Genevieve-of-the-Pines Academy in Asheville and received a bachelor of fine arts degree in music from Wellesley College and a master’s degree in communications from Southern Illinois University. She studied organ in England and was employed at the BBC after graduation from Wellesley. Margaret loved classical music, played piano and was an organist for a time at First Presbyterian Church Asheville. She was the classical programming director and longtime host of Morning Classics at WKMS, the public radio station of Murray State University, before returning to Asheville in 2012. Margaret’s fun-loving nature and quick wit made her a joy to be around. She was a phenomenal gardener and loved cooking for and spending time with her many friends. Traveling was another love and she made multiple trips to Europe.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Asheville native Richard M. Arnold Jr. and C. B Hunt of Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Arnold is survived by her cousin, Janet Fox Armstrong and husband Ron and her brother-in-law, Thomas C. Arnold, all from Asheville; cousins from the Duckett and Mitchell families; and longtime friend Charlotte Beahan of Murray.
There will be a private burial for family and close friends at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the music program at First Presbyterian Church Asheville, The Wellesley Students Aid Society of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House of Murray.
Brent C. Hamilton
Brent C. Hamilton, 67, of Orange Park, Florida, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.
He was the type of person who was noted for mentoring young people and watching as they grew and succeeded, partly as a result of life lessons he imparted on them.
He was born Aug. 24, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, the only child of Marvin and Marion Hamilton.Brent grew up in northwest Detroit, attending St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. He left Detroit in the 1970s and eventually settled in the Jacksonville area. He was known for his close family ties and being a family historian.
The owner of fire sprinkler design companies for more than 40 years, he was respected as a design engineer and consultant for commercial and residential properties throughout the United States and the Caribbean. Brent, affectionately nicknamed “Buddy” by his grandmother Grace Petty, was a car enthusiastic, had diverse musical tastes, and loved to cook and travel. He attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Orange Park.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Hamilton.
Brent is survived by his mother, Marion Hamilton; a daughter, Erica Jones (Will) of Berkeley, Illinois; two granddaughters, Karissa and Zaria Jones, both of Berkeley; her best friend, Sonkyu Yi of Middleburg, Florida; "bonus" son, David Neal of Jacksonville; a godson, Ross Hamilton (Nneka) of Sterling Heights, Michigan; and a host of aunts, cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Ronald Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Almo. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Research of Development, Angio Sarcoma Research, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Nancy Thompson
Nancy Thompson, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born April 10, 1941, in Dover, Tennessee, to Dewey Sykes and Beatrice Tubbs Sykes.
She was a cashier at Kroger and attended First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister June Whitford, and two brothers, Vernon Sykes and Sydney Sykes.
Ms. Thompson is survived by two daughters, Kim Lovins and husband Michael of Murray and Tina Thompson and significant other Gary Stinson of Dickson, Tennessee; two sisters, Etta Jane Earhart of Germantown, Tennessee, and Sue Cook of Union Grove, Alabama; one sister-in-law, Dixie Sykes of Paris, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Will Lovins and Chloe Lovins, both of Murray and Kailey Stinson of Dickson.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Mary M. Paluch
Mary M. Paluch, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born March 24, 1920, in Chicago, Illinois, to Martin Wierzbicki and Rose Shultz Wierzbicki.
She worked for Joslyn Manufacturing Company and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex R. Paluch.
A graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Donald Keller
Donald Keller, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 24, 1927, in Lakewood, Ohio, to Harry Keller and Marian Schmidt Keller.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Mr. Keller is survived by four children, Donna Bethel, Michael Keller, David Keller and Thomas Keller; and five grandchildren.
There will be no public service.
Charles Benzing
Charles F. Benzing, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Spring Creek Health & Rehab in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.