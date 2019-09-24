Melinda Stone
Melinda Stone, 74, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born April 4, 1945, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Arvin and Nadine Hill.
She retired from Spring Creek Healthcare as a nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Duncan and Christopher Westphal; and a brother, Parvin Hill.
Mrs. Stone is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bobby Stone of Dexter; three daughters, Beverly Renard and husband Stefan of New Concord, Bonny Guge and husband Greg and Barbara Westphal and husband Bill Ed, all of Lynn Grove; her grandchildren, Bobby Riddle (Lacy), Tracy Staples (Kelly), Christy Gamble (Harley), Matt Duncan (Brittney) and Curtis Sanderson; stepgrandchildren, Eric Renard (Kassie), Justin Renard (Katlyn) and Cody Renard (Whitney); 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Melissa Young and Doris Hill; and two brothers, Barry Hill and Mitchell Hill.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in McDaniel Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Stefan Renard, Bobby Riddle, Curtis Sanderson, Bill Ed Murdock, Greg Guge and Matt Duncan. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
Pat Paschall
Pat Paschall, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 14, 1946, in Paris, Tennessee, to Oxie Paschall and Elizabeth “Bertie” Manning Paschall, who preceded him in death.
He was owner and operator of Paschall Construction, was a former Calloway County Deputy Sheriff, and served as Calloway County Jailer from 1990-1999. He was a member of Almo Church of Christ, was a board member of the Dexter-Almo Water District and a member of the West Kentucky Builders Association.
Pat is survived by his wife, Beverly Paschall of Almo, whom he married Dec. 15, 1988, in Almo; one daughter, Rhonda Crystal Durham and husband Jeff of Murray; two sons, Darren Paschall and wife Lynn of Almo and Shane Paschall and wife Pam of Murray; one sister, Dianna Spain of Almo; nine grandchildren, Jared Paschall and wife Sherrie, Brooke Paschall, Ashton Downey and husband Brock, Paige Paschall, Tyler Paschall, John Durham, Hamp Durham, Jacob Oakley and Jade Oakley; and one great-grandchild, Sawyer Paschall.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Presley Scott, David Hendrickson and Mark Thweatt officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Barbara Nelle Harris Erwin
Barbara Nelle Harris Erwin, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born July 11, 1925, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Rufus Nix Harris and Lochie James Harris.
She married Otis Hampton Erwin of Murray July 30, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio. As the wife of a career Air Force officer and pilot, Barbara moved with her husband and family all across the country, living in Charleston, South Carolina; Selma, Alabama; Wichita Falls, Texas; Vandenberg AFB, California; and Cheyenne, Wyoming, until her husband retired and they returned to their hometown of Murray. Barbara graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Murray State Teacher’s College in 1947. She was a longtime member of Murray First United Methodist Church. She was an original member of the Ruth Wilson Circle, was president of the United Methodist Women from 1973-1974 and recognized as the 2012 Outstanding Methodist Woman. She was also a member of the Zeta Department of the Murray Women’s Club. She sold real estate for many years in Murray, first with Boyd Majors and later with Kopperud Realty.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Anne Erwin Dill of St. Louis, Missouri; her son, Mark Hampton Erwin and wife Gloria of Thompsons Station, Tennessee; her grandson, Cole Hampton Erwin; her stepgrandson, Myers Dill and wife Christine; and one stepgreat-granddaughter, Lucia Frances Dill.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Murray First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Richmond W. Beam
Richmond W. Beam, 83, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.