Ramona Tooke Roberts
Ramona Tooke Roberts, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home in Murray.
She was born March 24, 1940, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Lawrence Dale Tooke and Emma Williamson Tooke.
She was a retired school teacher and professor that taught English composition on the high school level at many area high schools in Kentucky and before her retirement at New Smyrna Beach High School in Florida. After retiring there, she returned to Kentucky and taught at Murray State University for a short period. After settling into retirement, she enjoyed attending to her many flower gardens at her home and cheering on her granddaughter’s, Emmarae, softball career.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Roberts and a niece, Tanna Shea Tooke.
Ramona is survived by one son, Robin Roberts and wife Lisa of Cadiz; one daughter, Raysha Roberts Staples and husband John of Cadiz; a granddaughter, Emmarae Staples; two brothers, Rodney Tooke and wife Peggy of Cadiz and Delano Tooke of Gainesville, Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz with Kerry Lambert and Kyle Noffsinger officiating. Burial followed in Marvin-Oliver Cemetery in Trigg County. Visitation was from noon until the service hour at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions man be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071l.
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz was in charge of arrangements.