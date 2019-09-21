Carylon H. McClure
Carylon H. McClure, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Amos Hopkins and Flossie Mathis Hopkins.
She was a member of the church of Christ and retired from Fern Terrace.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sondra Burnett, and two brothers, Junior and Oran Hopkins.
Mrs. McClure is survived by two sons, Gary Don McClure and wife Sandra and Jeromy McClure and wife Stephanie, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Mechelle Prescott and Jamie McClure, all of Murray and Adam Prescott and wife Whitney of Athens, Georgia; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Temple Hill Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. No public visitation will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Joe Hosford
Billy Joe Hosford, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his son’s home in Boonville, Indiana.
He was born Oct. 24, 1932, in Fort Henry, Tennessee, to Kirby and Elizabeth Ryan Hosford. He was the grandson of Dr. William Ryan, longtime physician from Land Between the Lakes.
As with most people living in the Land between the Lakes region, the Hosford family moved out of the area and settled on a farm outside of Murray. Billy Joe graduated from New Concord High School in 1950. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, doing a two-year stint in Germany. After returning from military service, he attended Murray State Teachers College and earned his degree in industrial arts. In 1959, he began his teaching career at Boonville Junior High School, where he taught until 1983, and due to illness, had to retire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry D. Hosford, Kenneth R. Hosford and Keith B. Hosford.
Mr. Hosford is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shelbie Lee Hosford of Murray; two sons, Garry Hosford and wife Andrea of Evansville, Indiana, and Tim Hosford and wife Janice of Boonville; a brother, Hal Hosford and wife Shelby of Murray; three grandchildren, Garrah and Sydney Hosford, both of Olney, Illinois, and Rachael Welch and husband Caleb of Henderson; and one great-grandson, Ezra Welch.
A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Margaret Porter Boone
Margaret Boone was born in 1931 in St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada, to Robert and Muriel Gosse. Music was an important part of her life, singing in grade school and later in high school musical productions. She joined the her church choir at 13. She received a scholarship to attend the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, majoring in voice. Music was her life and the beautiful solos she gave are what most people will remember her for.
While studying in Toronto, Ontario, she met and married William M. Porter, a Christian Church minister. Their first pastorate was in Guelph, Ontario, where their son Stephen was born. Their second pastorate was in Warren, Ohio, where their daughter Emily was born. They also served the First Christian Church in Murray.
Ms. Boone taught both music and social studies for 24 years in the Murray Independent School District. She directed or sang in church choirs for more than 65 years, which included First Christian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Murray. She also directed the Murray Woman’s Club Chorus, and served on the board of Need Line for eight years, three of those as acting president. She participated in several Playhouse in the Park productions. Many will remember her for her role as Mother Superior in The Sound of Music. She was a member of the Murray Civic Music Association, and a volunteer at the National Scout Museum.
She married to O.B. Boone Jr. in July 1980. His life ended in a tragic automobile accident on Nov. 11, 1987. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her first husband, William Porter.
Ms. Boone is survived by her sister, Audrey Hardy of California; her brother, George Gosse and wife Barbara of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada; her son, Stephen Brett Porter and wife Susan; her daughter, Emily Porter; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Boone; her stepchildren, Diana Boone, Lee Ann Boone and Brad Boone and wife Laurie; her grandchildren, Boone Lane, Blair Brockman and husband Tyler, J.B. Boone and wife Rachel, Ben Boone and wife Trinity, Madeline Boone and husband Josh and Caroline Boone and husband Mathew. She is also survived by one great-grandchild, the seriously adorable Tanner Austin Brockman, the son of Blair and Tyler Brockman.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church. A reception and light lunch will follow. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Margaret Boone Memorial Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
