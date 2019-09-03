Roy Edd Asbridge
Roy Edd Asbridge, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Murray.
He was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to Clifford and Lena Palmer Asbridge.
He retired as general manager of Kroger after 50 years of service, and was a member of the National Guard. He was an avid Murray State basketball and football fan and loved being outdoors. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Asbridge; a sister, Ernestine Owens; and a grandson, Tyler Boudreaux.
Mr. Asbridge is survived by his wife, Janice Asbridge, whom he married Jan. 6, 1957; three daughters, Debbie Steiner and husband Rick of Murray, Donna Osbron and husband Tony of Paducah and Amy Baker and husband Chuck of Murray; six grandchildren, Jordan Steiner, Brett Steiner, Morgan Colyer and husband Tyler, Haley Boudreaux, Kennedy Baker and Layne Baker.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial followed in Hardin Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tony Osbron, Jerry Don Smith, Tyler Colyer, Jordan Steiner, Brett Steiner, Chuck Baker, Rick Steiner, Pat Scott and Don Cherry. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071, or the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray,KY 42071.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Hubert Edward Stroud
Hubert Edward Stroud, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born and raised near Crowville, Louisiana. He grew up on a small family farm during the Great Depression. During World War II, he volunteered and served honorably in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Intrepid, now anchored in New York harbor. In 1945, he left Winnsboro, Louisiana with his lifelong friend, Richard “Bud” Gauldin. They served together on the same ship, and they returned home together. Upon returning home from the war, Hubert married his sweetheart, Hazel Cupit, and they had two sons, Randy and Robin. Soon afterward, Mr. Stroud accepted a job at R.G. LeTourneau, Inc. and moved his family to Vicksburg, Mississippi. He became a master machinist, working in the gear department for the duration of his career at LeTourneau. He was an outstanding pitcher in the Vicksburg fast pitch softball league, leading his LeTourneau team to a league championship. In later years, he coached boys baseball, and both men’s and women’s softball teams. He was also an umpire in the city recreational softball league for many years. After retiring from the LeTourneau Company, he operated and maintained a lawn service well into his 80s. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter; and he especially enjoyed hunting wild turkeys.
Hubert and Hazel Stroud were the first members to join Immanuel Baptist Church during the ministry of the Rev. Tom Rayburn. The church became an integral part in the lives of the Stroud family. Hubert was ordained a deacon, and Hazel worked as church secretary for many years. In later years, Hubert served as music minister at Immanuel Baptist Church, Bovina Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church, as well as other churches as interim music minister. Hubert and Hazel Stroud often sang for special occasions upon request. They sang together at nursing and retirement homes, as well as weddings and funerals through the years. The Strouds recorded two gospel albums, The Last Mile and One More Mile. They gave several hundred copies to their friends and relatives, and anyone who requested one. Mr. Stroud later recorded a third album of his favorite gospel quartet songs, The Stroud (One-Man) Quartet, on which he sang all four parts of the harmony.
Mr. Stroud retired from church ministry when he and Mrs. Stroud moved to Murray in 2012. They continued to sing at their local church as well as for services at their residence, Hickory Woods Retirement Center. It was at Hickory Woods that Mr. Stroud met and befriended Mr. Eugene Waggoner, a fellow Navy veteran, who remained his dear and valued friend thereafter. After Mrs. Stroud passed away in 2014, Mr. Stroud continued to sing for the worship services. The life journey of Hubert and Hazel Stroud was a labor of love in service to Christ. They both used their gifts of voice to glorify God and point others to the truth of the Gospel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Clara Stroud; his sisters, Versie Stroud, Bertie (Freeman) Townsend, Lessie (Burris) Griffith and Beatrice (Howard) Straughan; his brother, Earl (Gladys) Stroud; his wife of 67 years, Hazel Cupit Stroud; his sisters-in law, Lorraine (Robert) Geary, Betty (Ray) Evans and Joanne (Jimmy) Goodman; and by his brothers-in-law John Rundell, Ray Evans and Melvin Oswalt.
Mr. Stroud is survived by his two sons, Robin (Cathy) and Randy (Gloria); his grandchildren, Lacey (William) Childress, Joel Stroud and Shannon (William) Brister; his great-grandchildren, William and Manny Childress, Thomas and Will Major Brister and Zayne Iglesias; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Glennie Oswalt and Dorothy Rundell, and by brother-in-law the Rev. Jimmy Goodman; and their children and grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Grace Baptist Church in Vicksburg.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home assisted in local arrangements.
Beth Ann Adair
Beth Ann Adair, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 7, 1960, in Ionia, Michigan, to Richard and Jo Ann Brower Brantner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Adair; father, Richard Brantner; a son, Christopher Tedder; and a sister, Nancy Wooley.
Ms. Adair is survived by her mother, Jonn Leidecker; three daughters, Tonya Oldham of Murray, Sara Tedder of Mayfield and Darla Olive and husband Thomas of Murray; two sisters, Patricia Mack of Paducah and Glenda Brantner of Paducah; John Wooley of Phoenix, Ariz.; a brother, Richard Brantner of Paducah; a sister, Jackie Cash of Murray; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Leon F. Duobinis-Gray
Leon F. Duobinis-Gray, 69, of Lynn Grove, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 20, 1949, in LaFollette, Tennessee, to Leonard and Naomi Ely Gray, who preceded him in death.
He earned his bachelor of science degree and his master’s of science degree from East Tennessee State University, and his PhD in zoology from Louisiana State University. He was a tenured associate professor in the biological sciences department at Murray State University from 1988 through his retirement in 2015. He was a dedicated professional who taught with enthusiasm, great knowledge and an uncanny teaching ability that made him fun to be around, according to his students. He also developed active research programs that involved both graduate and undergraduate students resulting in articles published in scientific journals.
Leon is survived by his wife of 41 years, Eileen Duobinis-Gray of Lynn Grove; a brother-in-law, Stanley Duobinis (Margaret) of Baltimore; a sister-in-law, Jacquiline Duobinis of Virginia Beach; a niece, Jacqueline Duobinis of Maryland; a nephew, Vincent Duobinis (Emmy) of Elkton, Maryland; two great-nieces, Kayte Ray and Kali Duobinis of Elkton; and his special pets, Charlie, Freddy, Bubba, Tigger, Blackie and Whitey.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Donations may be made to the Human Society of Calloway County.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Will Ed Travis
Will Edd Travis, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.