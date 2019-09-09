Marilyn Luther
Marilyn Luther, 89, beloved mother and grandmother, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 10, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, to A.J. and Nora Meyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister; Sylvia Giblin; and one brother, William Meyer.
Mrs. Luther is survived by her daughter, Debbie Hill and husband Rick of Dyersburg, Tennessee; one son, Dr. Dan Luther and wife Terri of Huntsville, Alabama; and four grandchildren, Lance Hill of Emeryville, California, Blake Hill of Memphis, Tennessee, Michelle Luther of Washington, D.C., and Michael Luther of Huntsville.
A memorial service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Mary Beth Bernheisel officiating. Visitation was from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Barbara Ruth Leslie
Barbara Ruth Leslie, 89, of Boonville, Indiana, died surrounded by the love of family on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Warrick County, Indiana, to Roy and Nora Simpson Leonard.
Family was everything to Barbara. She and her husband Alvis Leslie Jr. were married for 57 years before his passing in 2005. As the loving mother to Linda, Steve and Roger, she spread her love through the years as their families grew. Her favorite activities included planning family gatherings and
making chocolate chip cookies for all the grandkids. For over 60 years, she has been a member of Terrace Parke General Baptist Church (now called New Life) in Evansville. In later years, she also attended Main Street General Baptist Church in Boonville. Barbara participated in various Bible study groups. She was a graduate of Tennyson High School. She also worked as a nursing assistant. As an active member of WWW Camping Club
and the Warrick County Council on Aging, she enjoyed activities with her senior citizen friends. Playing dominoes with family and friends was another favorite pastime.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alvis; son, Steve Leslie; sisters, Aileen Tremper and Dorothy McLaughlin; a brother LeRoy Leonard; and son-in-law Tony Payne.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Linda Payne of Chandler, Indiana; her son, Roger Leslie and wife Sabrinia of Murray; her grandchildren, David (Wendi) Leslie, Morgan (Kris) Hale, Holly (Jimmy) Inglish, Derek (Vicki) Leslie, Ryan Leslie, Emily (Jamie) McReynolds, Sara (Tony) Waddell, Brian Payne and Blake (Colleen) Payne; great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Louise Lamping; a brother Jerry (Emma Sue) Leonard; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana, with Jeff Hartford officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the service hour on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warrick County Council on Aging, 150 W SR 62, Boonville, IN 47601.
Cynthia C. Rigsby
Cindy Rigsby, 62, former Kentucky resident, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Arnold, Missouri.
She was born March 22, 1957, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Joseph and Mary Rigsby.
Though she was a Louisville native and longtime resident of Murray, she also lived and worked in Texas, Arizona and Washington state. She was a vibrant, hardworking mother and loving grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and giving gifts.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother.
Ms. Rigsby is survived by her sister, Laurie Gettys; her brothers, Mark and Keith Rigsby; a son, Berlin Haugen; a daughter, Amanda Alanda and husband Toba; and her grandchildren, Eliana and Lincoln Alanda.
At her request, a private family service was held.
John 'Ricky' Woodall
John “Ricky” Woodall, 71, of Almo, Kentucky, died on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hardin.
He was born on March 16, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky. He was a retired brick mason and a member of the Dexter-Hardin Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Woodall; and stepfather, Joe Wilson.
Survivors include two daughters, Mechelle Morgan and husband Mitch of Murray and Samantha Wisehart and husband Wes of Almo; mother, Nell Ramsey Wilson of Murray; two sisters, Myra Cleaver of Benton and June Williams and husband Roy of Murray; four brothers, Dale Woodall and wife Patsy of Almo, Max Gore and wife Becky of Benton, Ralph Wilson and wife Nora of Benton and Russell Wilson and wife Cindy of Hardin; three grandchildren, Tanner Morgan of Murray, Brecken Wisehart and Evelyn Wisehart both of Almo.
A Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home. The Rev. Richard Burkeen will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852.
Marianna Stubblefield
Marianna Stubblefield, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1944, in New Providence to the late Ellis Shoemaker and Myrtie Shoemaker. She retired as the chief deputy clerk for the Calloway County Clerk’s Office and was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Edwin Stubblefield, who she was married on Nov. 16, 1962, in Murray; one son, Chad Stubblefield and wife Jennifer of Murray; one sister, Clara Stubblefield and husband Bobby C. of Murray; one brother, Terry Shoemaker and wife JoAnn of Murray; as well as two grandchildren, Morgan Stubblefield Carter and husband Wade of Murray and Ellis Stubblefield of Murray.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Glendale Road Church of Christ in Murray with Steven Hunter and Bob Palmer officiating. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Glendale Road Church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the West Kentucky Youth Camp, a Christian camp that both of her grandchildren hold near and dear to their hearts, located at 310 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Nancy Thompson
Nancy Thompson, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Spring Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Kenny Denham
Kenny Denham, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home.
Donald Keller
Donald Keller, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his residence.
