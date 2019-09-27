David Linn 'Slim' Nanney
David Linn "Slim" Nanney, 56 of Hardin, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Wednesday, April 10, 1963, to Ray Linn and Joe Ann Houser Nanney, who preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Marshall County High School, and worked for the Marshall County Road Department.
Mr. Nanney is survived by his long-time companion, Jan Young Hedrick of Dexter, and her grandchildren, Brianna, Kyle and Damien; his uncles, Glenn Nanney and wife Margie of Aurora and Dan Nanney of Hardin; an aunt, Norma Reed and husband Bill of Hardin; and cousins, Barry Reed, Bethany Curd, Tina Manion, Colton Nanney and Maddie Nanney.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with James Keeling and Charlie Canup officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Melinda Stone
Melinda Stone, 74, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born April 4, 1945, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Arvin and Nadine Hill.
She retired from Spring Creek Healthcare as a nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Duncan and Christopher Westphal; and a brother, Parvin Hill.
Mrs. Stone is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bobby Stone of Dexter; three daughters, Beverly Renard and husband Stefan of New Concord, Bonny Guge and husband Greg and Barbara Westphal and husband Bill Ed, all of Lynn Grove; her grandchildren, Bobby Riddle (Lacy), Tracy Staples (Kelly), Christy Gamble (Harley), Matt Duncan (Brittney) and Curtis Sanderson; stepgrandchildren, Eric Renard (Kassie), Justin Renard (Katlyn) and Cody Renard (Whitney); 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Melissa Young and Doris Hill; and two brothers, Barry Hill and Mitchell Hill.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in McDaniel Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Stefan Renard, Bobby Riddle, Curtis Sanderson, Bill Ed Murdock, Dyelan Westphal and Matt Duncan. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
Lynn C. Dalziel
Lynn C. Dalziel, 75, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Life Way Nursing and Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
Raymond Stevens
Raymond Stevens, 90, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Green Acres Health Services in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born April 16, 1929, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Benjamin Marion Stevens and Ollie Belle Manley Stevens.
He retired after 28 years of service as a fireman in Memphis. On Sept. 2, 1948, he began his service in the U.S. Marine Corp, serving as a sergeant during the Korean War. He was also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, a supporter of the Paralyzed Veterans, and a member of Farmington Baptist Church and the Men’s Adult Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl Ann Coday; one son, Raymond D. Stevens Jr.; two sisters, Ethyl Rebecca Chase and Ollie Katherine Tatum; a half-sister, Thelma Hearnsberger; and three brothers, Elmer Richard Stevens, Wallace Wade Stevens and Benjamin Milton Stevens
Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife, Marilyn June Stevens, whom he married May 27, 1994, in Murray; one daughter, Carol Lynn Gonzales and husband Oscar of Cordova, Tennessee; one brother, Melvin Eugene Stevens of Downey, California; stepchildren, Dana June Suiter and husband Donald of Almo, Robert “Bobby” Scott Reese and wife Jeannine of West Paducah and Cory Joe Koen of Mayfield; stepgrandchildren, Savannah Danielle Richards, Victoria “Tori” Lee Humphrey, Jeremy Scott Reese, Jessica Nicole Reese and Madison “Madi” Elizabeth Koen; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Tryce Isaiah Bramley, Taquari Lanae Saunders, Maleyja Genae Tate, DreVon Lamont Olive, Cohen Lane Reese and Kendall Danielle Frame.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Ben Stratton officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
Oakley Warren Swart
Oakley Warren Swart, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born April 5, 1935, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to Keith and Dorothy Bell Swart.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War, serving from 1954-1958. He was an aviation electricians mate 2nd Class E5 stationed at Moffett Field, California, and Barbers Point, Hawaii, and was also a crew member for the Military Air Transport, MATS. Presently, he was adjutant with American Legion Post #73 of Murray and firing commander for veterans' funerals, and was also a member of the honor guard. He and his wife, Monika, loved to travel, especially cruising the waters. Water skiing and snow skiing in Nevada and Europe were his hobbies but his favorite was fishing. He and his wife, his best friend, also loved to dance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Todd Lee Swart.
Mr. Swart is survived by his wife, Monika Swart, whom he married Oct. 16, 1971; two sons, Scott Swart and Keith "Duncan" Swart, both of Roseville, California; a daughter, Coleen Shaye Hughes (Scott) of Taylor, Michigan; a brother, Gary Swart of Taylor; two sisters, Barbara McNutt (Robert) of Taylor and Diane Martin (John) of Romulus, Michigan; and grandchildren, Chelsey, Zachary Hughes and Calvin Swart.
A memorial service will be held next week at the American Legion in Murray. Details will be announced by the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House or American Legion #73 in Murray.
