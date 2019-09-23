Carylon H. McClure
Carylon H. McClure, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Amos Hopkins and Flossie Mathis Hopkins.
She was a member of the church of Christ and retired from Fern Terrace.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sondra Burnett, and two brothers, Junior and Oran Hopkins.
Mrs. McClure is survived by two sons, Gary Don McClure and wife Sandra and Jeromy McClure and wife Stephanie, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Mechelle Prescott and Jamie McClure, all of Murray and Adam Prescott and wife Whitney of Athens, Georgia; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Temple Hill Cemetery with Sammy Cunningham officiating. No public visitation was held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Billy Joe Hosford
Billy Joe Hosford, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his son's home in Boonville, Indiana.
He was born Oct. 24, 1932, in Fort Henry, Tennessee, to Kirby and Elizabeth Ryan Hosford. He was the grandson of Dr. William Ryan, longtime physician from Land Between the Lakes.
As with most people living in the Land between the Lakes region, the Hosford family moved out of the area and settled on a farm outside of Murray. Billy Joe graduated from New Concord High School in 1950. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, doing a two-year stint in Germany. After returning from military service, he attended Murray State Teachers College and earned his degree in industrial arts. In 1959, he began his teaching career at Boonville Junior High School, where he taught until 1983, and due to illness, had to retire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry D. Hosford, Kenneth R. Hosford and Keith B. Hosford.
Mr. Hosford is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shelbie Lee Hosford of Murray; two sons, Garry Hosford and wife Andrea of Evansville, Indiana, and Tim Hosford and wife Janice of Boonville; a brother, Hal Hosford and wife Shelby of Murray; five grandchildren, five grandchildren, Jacob and Will Hosford, both of Boonville, Indiana; Garrah and Sydney Hosford, both of Olney, Illinois; and Rachael Welch and husband Caleb of Henderson, Kentucky; and one great grandson, Ezra Welch.
A graveside service was at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Hicks Cemetery. Visitation was from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pat Paschall
Pat Paschall, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 14, 1946, in Paris, Tennessee, to Oxie Paschall and Elizabeth “Bertie” Manning Paschall, who preceded him in death.
He was owner and operator of Paschall Construction, was a former Calloway County Deputy Sheriff, and served as Calloway County Jailer from 1990-1999. He was a member of the Almo Church of Christ, was a board member of the Dexter-Almo Water District and a member of the West Kentucky Builders Association.
Pat is survived by his wife, Beverly Paschall of Almo, whom he married Dec. 15, 1988, in Almo; one daughter, Rhonda Crystal Durham and husband Jeff of Murray; two sons, Darren Paschall and wife Lynn of Almo and Shane Paschall and wife Pam of Murray; one sister, Dianna Spain of Almo; nine grandchildren, Jared Paschall and wife Sherrie, Brooke Paschall, Ashton Downey and husband Brock, Paige Paschall, Tyler Paschall, John Durham, Hamp Durham, Jacob Oakley and Jade Oakley; and one great-grandchild, Sawyer Paschall.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Presley Scott, David Hendrickson and Mark Thweatt officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arranements.
Barbara Nelle Harris Erwin
Barbara Nelle Harris Erwin, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born July 11, 1925, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to Rufus Nix Harris and Lochie James Harris.
She married Otis Hampton Erwin of Murray on July 30, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio. As the wife of an career Air Force officer and pilot, Barbara moved with her husband and family all across the country, living in Charleston, South Carolina; Selma, Alabama; Wichita Falls, Texas; Vandenberg AFB, California; and Cheyenne, Wyoming, until her husband retired and they returned to their hometown of Murray. Barbara graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Murray State Teacher’s College in 1947. She was a longtime member of Murray First United Methodist Church. She was an original member of the Ruth Wilson Circle, was president of the United Methodist Women from 1973-1974 and recognized as the 2012 Outstanding Methodist Woman. She was also a member of the Zeta Department of the Murray Women’s Club. She sold real estate for many years in Murray, first with Boyd Majors and later with Kopperud Realty.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Anne Erwin Dill of St. Louis, Missouri; her son, Mark Hampton Erwin and wife Gloria of Thompsons Station, Tennessee, her grandson, Cole Hampton Erwin; her stepgrandson, Myers Dill and wife Christine; and one stepgreat-granddaughter, Lucia Frances Dill.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Murray First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be left at www.thechurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Melinda Stone
Melinda Stone, 74, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Alex Davis
Alex Davis, 22, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.