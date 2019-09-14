Thomas Clay Reeves
Thomas Clay Reeves, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Kentucky.
He was a retired operator with B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City, part-time painter and a lifelong resident of Marshall and Calloway counties. He served in the U.S. Army in the Howitzer Battalion, 11th Artillery unit. In addition to military service, he was a faithful servant and active member of Benton Church of Christ. He always considered the members of the congregation an endearing part of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adelbert Reeves and Lois Tubbs Reeves.
Mr. Reeves is survived by his four children, Patricia Adams of Vacaville, California, David Reeves and wife Beth of Evansville, Indiana, Jill Reeves of Longmont, Colorado, and Priscilla Ridenour and husband Mike of Stamping Ground; three siblings, Margie Etheridge of Hardin, Carrie Clark of Sharpe and Debra Dick and husband Randy of Murray; six grandchildren, Emily Sirk, Jackie Turner, Andrew Adams, Sydney Reeves, Eli Reeves and Max Thompson; four great-grandchildren, Avery Turner, Emma Turner, June Sirk and Heidi Sirk; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Benton Church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Benton Church of Christ Missionary Fund or the Benton Church of Christ, 3091 Main St., Benton, KY 42071.
Ramona Tooke Roberts
Ramona Tooke Roberts, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home in Murray.
She was born March 24, 1940, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Lawrence Dale Tooke and Emma Williamson Tooke.
She was a retired school teacher and professor that taught English composition on the high school level at many area high schools in Kentucky and before her retirement at New Smyrna Beach High School in Florida. After retiring there, she returned to Kentucky and taught at Murray State University for a short period. After settling into retirement, she enjoyed attending to her many flower gardens at her home and cheering on her granddaughter’s, Emmarae, softball career.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Roberts and a niece, Tanna Shea Tooke.
Ramona is survived by one son, Robin Roberts and wife Lisa of Cadiz; one daughter, Raysha Roberts Staples and husband John of Cadiz; a granddaughter, Emmarae Staples; two brothers, Rodney Tooke and wife Peggy of Cadiz and Delano Tooke of Gainesville, Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz with Kerry Lambert and Kyle Noffsinger officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin-Oliver Cemetery in Trigg County. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions man be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071l.
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
Laurel Anola Phillips
Laurel Anola Phillips, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born Saturday, Nov. 26, 1938, to Frank William “F.W.” Gould and Anna Lovena Corzine Gould.
She retired from the Bank of Benton and sold insurance for Horace Mann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James William “Jim” Phillips; and a son, James Gould “Jimmy” Phillips.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by a son, Dr. Joe Phillips and wife Tamara of Murray; daughters, Lori Anne Singleton and husband Mark of Corinth, Mississippi, and Amy Guess and husband Robert of Benton; three grandchildren, Chris Phillips, Brady Guess and Olivia Guess; and sisters, Frances Futrell of Pocahontas, Arkansas, and Joan Moore of Hamilton, Alabama.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Laurie Alonzo
Laurie Alonzo, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 24, 1962, in Spencer, Massachusetts, to Ernest Alonzo and Evelyn Stimson Abbott.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tammie Seaman.
Ms. Alonzo is survived by her sisters, Andrea Hildebrant and Sandie Miller, both of Murray, Jan Black and Lisa Alonzo, both of Massachusetts, and Bonita Alonzo of California; and a brother, Tommy Alonzo of Massachusetts.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Murray City Cemetery with Boyd Smith officiating. There will be no visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.