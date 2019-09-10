Nancy Thompson
Nancy Thompson, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born April 10, 1941, in Dover, Tennessee, to Dewey Sykes and Beatrice Tubbs Sykes.
She was a cashier at Kroger and attended First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister June Whitford, and two brothers, Vernon Sykes and Sydney Sykes.
Ms. Thompson is survived by two daughters, Kim Lovins and husband Michael of Murray and Tina Thompson and significant other Gary Stinson of Dickson, Tennessee; two sisters, Etta Jane Earhart of Germantown, Tennessee, and Sue Cook of Union Grove, Alabama; one sister-in-law, Dixie Sykes of Paris, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Will Lovins and Chloe Lovins, both of Murray and Kailey Stinson of Dickson.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary M. Paluch
Mary M. Paluch, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born March 24, 1920, in Chicago, Illinois, to Martin Wierzbicki and Rose Shultz Wierzbicki.
She worked for Joslyn Manufacturing Company and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex R. Paluch.
A graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nellie Lewis
Nellie Lewis, 75, of West Plains, Missouri, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Flowering Dogwood Place Assisted Living in West Plains.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Brent C. Hamilton
Brent C. Hamilton, 67, of Orange Park, Florida, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Ronald Kendrick officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marianna Stubblefield
Marianna Stubblefield, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 6, 1944, in the New Providence community to Ellis Shoemaker and Myrtie Shoemaker.
She retired as the chief deputy clerk for the Calloway County Clerk’s Office, and was a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
Mrs. Stubblefield is survived by her husband, Charles Edwin Stubblefield, whom she married Nov. 16, 1962 in Murray; one son, Chad Stubblefield and wife Jennifer of Murray; one sister, Clara Stubblefield and husband Bobby C. of Murray; one brother, Terry Shoemaker and wife JoAnn of Murray; and two grandchildren, Morgan Stubblefield Carter and husband Wade and Ellis Stubblefield, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Steven Hunter and Bob Palmer officiating. Visitation was from 4-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the West Kentucky Youth Camp, a Christian camp that both of her grandchildren hold near and dear to their hearts, at 310 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Keller
Donald Keller, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 24, 1927, in Lakewood, Ohio, to Harry Keller and Marian Schmidt Keller.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Mr. Keller is survived by four children, Donna Bethel, Michael Keller, David Keller and Thomas Keller; and five grandchildren.
There will be no public service.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John ‘Ricky’ Woodall
John “Ricky” Woodall, 71, of Almo, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hardin, Kentucky.
He was born March 16, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He was a retired brick mason and a member of Dexter-Hardin Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Woodall, and stepfather, Joe Wilson.
Mr. Woodall is survived by two daughters, Mechelle Morgan and husband Mitch of Murray and Samantha Wisehart and husband Wes of Almo; his mother, Nell Ramsey Wilson of Murray; two sisters, Myra Cleaver of Benton and June Williams and husband Roy of Murray; four brothers, Dale Woodall and wife Patsy of Almo, Max Gore and wife Becky of Benton, Ralph Wilson and wife Nora of Benton and Russell Wilson and wife Cindy of Hardin; and three grandchildren, Tanner Morgan of Murray and Brecken Wisehart and Evelyn Wisehart, both of Almo.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Laurie Alonzo
Laurie Alonzo, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.