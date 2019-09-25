Hazel June Roach
Hazel June Roach, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Fern Terrace Lodge in Murray.
She was born March 1, 1943, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Herman Edgar Chapman and Pennie Lee Chapman.
She was a homemaker and of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Roach, and her parents.
Mrs. Roach is survived by her daughter, Karen Glover Eckert of Kirksey; eight grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with entombment to follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the funeral home.
Richmond W. Beam
Richmond W. Beam, 83, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 29, 1936, in Pennsylvania to Richmond Beam Sr. and Esther Masso Beam.
He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and retired as a computer engineer for IBM. He was a member of the Murray State University Amateur Radio Club, as well as the Kiwanis Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Cramer Beam and a brother, Joseph Beam.
Mr. Beam is survived by two sons, John Davis and wife Teresa of Stella and Jerry Davis and wife Rachele of Almo; four daughters, Kathy Manning and husband Randy of Dexter, Linda Parrish and husband Larry of Binger, Oklahoma, Virginia Miller of Murray and Shannon Scarbrough of Dexter; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Murray Banquet Center.
