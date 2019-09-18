John Nelson Bunnell
John Nelson Bunnell, 86, of New Concord, Kentucky, formerly of Hamlin, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was a member of West Murray Church of Christ. He was a teacher and a principal, and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the Lions Club for more than 60 years, WoodmenLife Chapter 592 in Murray and the American Legion Post 73.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Sappington Bunnell; his parents, Carlos and Myrrell Bunnell; five sisters, Artie Belle Bunnell, Maeola Rigg, Ruby Mires, Elizabeth Borders and Geneva Grady; and three brothers, William Paul Bunnell, Sydney Bunnell and Don Bunnell.
Mr. Bunnell is survived by one daughter, Phyliss Gutting (Sidney) of Murray; one brother-in-law, John Paul Grady; and one sister-in-law, Annell Bunnell.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until the service hour Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at funeral home.
A memorial service in Murray will be held and announced at a later date.
