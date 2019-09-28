Ray Bradley Dowell
Ray Bradley Dowell, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 25, 1931, in Irvington, Kentucky, to J.A. Dowell and Louise Kerr Dowell.
Hw retired as the executive vice-president for Reynolds Metals Company based in Richmond, Virginia. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Dowell.
Mr. Dowell is survived by one daughter, Belinda Peebles and husband Marc of Murray; one son, Brad Dowell of Augusta, Georgia; one sister, Shirley Wilson of St. Louis, Missouri; one brother, Bobbie Dowell of Louisville; two grandchildren, Amanda D. Duncan and husband Jonathan of Murray and Adam M. Peebles and wife Reina of Nashville, Tennessee; and two great-grandchildren, Noah Ray Duncan and Annie Dowell Duncan, both of Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021-8335.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Raymond Stevens
Raymond Stevens, 90, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Green Acres Health Services in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born April 16, 1929, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Benjamin Marion Stevens and Ollie Belle Manley Stevens.
He retired after 28 years of service as a fireman in Memphis. On Sept. 2, 1948, he began his service in the U.S. Marine Corp, serving as a sergeant during the Korean War. He was also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, a supporter of the Paralyzed Veterans, and a member of Farmington Baptist Church and the Men’s Adult Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl Ann Coday; one son, Raymond D. Stevens Jr.; two sisters, Ethyl Rebecca Chase and Ollie Katherine Tatum; a half-sister, Thelma Hearnsberger; and three brothers, Elmer Richard Stevens, Wallace Wade Stevens and Benjamin Milton Stevens
Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife, Marilyn June Stevens, whom he married May 27, 1994, in Murray; one daughter, Carol Lynn Gonzales and husband Oscar of Cordova, Tennessee; one brother, Melvin Eugene Stevens of Downey, California; stepchildren, Dana June Suiter and husband Donald of Almo, Robert “Bobby” Scott Reese and wife Jeannine of West Paducah and Cory Joe Koen of Mayfield; stepgrandchildren, Savannah Danielle Richards, Victoria “Tori” Lee Humphrey, Jeremy Scott Reese, Jessica Nicole Reese and Madison “Madi” Elizabeth Koen; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Tryce Isaiah Bramley, Taquari Lanae Saunders, Maleyja Genae Tate, DreVon Lamont Olive, Cohen Lane Reese and Kendall Danielle Frame.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Ben Stratton officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
Oakley Swart
Oakley Warren Swart, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born April 5, 1935, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to Keith and Dorothy Bell Swart.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War, serving from 1954-58. He was an aviation electricians mate 2nd Class E5 stationed at Moffett Field, California, and Barbers Point, Hawaii. He was also a crew member for Military Air Transport, MATS. Presently, he was adjutant with American Legion Post #73 of Murray, firing commander for veterans' funerals and a member of the honor guard. He and his wife, Monika, loved to travel, especially cruising the waters. Water skiing and snow skiing in Nevada and Europe were his hobbies, but his favorite was fishing. He and his wife, his best friend, loved to dance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Todd Lee Swart.
Mr. Swart is survived by his wife, Monika Swart, whom he married Oct. 16, 1971; two sons, Scott Swart and Keith "Duncan" Swart, both of Roseville, California; a daughter, Coleen Shaye Hughes and husband Scott of Taylor, Michigan; a brother, Gary Swart of Taylor; two sisters, Barbara McNutt and husband Robert of Taylor and Diane Martin and husband John of Romulus, Michigan; and his grandchildren, Chelsey, Zachary Hughes and Calvin Swart.
A memorial service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the American Legion Post #73. Visitation with refreshments will be after the memorial service until 3 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House or the American Legion #73 in Murray.
Brenda Miller
Brenda Miller, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
