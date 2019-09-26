David Linn 'Slim' Nanney
David Linn "Slim" Nanney, 56 of Hardin, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Wednesday, April 10, 1963, to Ray Linn and Joe Ann Houser Nanney, who preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Marshall County High School, and worked for the Marshall County Road Department.
Mr. Nanney is survived by his long-time companion, Jan Young Hedrick of Dexter, and her grandchildren, Brianna, Kyle and Damien; his uncles, Glenn Nanney and wife Margie of Aurora and Dan Nanney of Hardin; an aunt, Norma Reed and husband Bill of Hardin; and cousins, Barry Reed, Bethany Curd, Tina Manion, Colton Nanney and Maddie Nanney.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with James Keeling and Charlie Canup officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Hazel June Roach
Hazel June Roach, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Fern Terrace Lodge in Murray.
She was born March 1, 1943, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Herman Edgar Chapman and Pennie Lee Chapman.
She was a homemaker and of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Roach, and her parents.
Mrs. Roach is survived by her daughter, Karen Glover Eckert of Kirksey; eight grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with entombment to follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the funeral home.
Nancy Kay Rosen Royalty
Nancy Kay Rosen Royalty, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, after a struggle with cancer.
Nancy retired from Calloway County Middle School in 2012 after devoting more than 40 years of her life to teaching. She believed that every child mattered, every student could succeed, and worked to instill those beliefs into each student entering her classroom. After retiring, she continued to support the community by designing and sewing costumes for the Playhouse in the Park, and especially loved working with the children in the Penguin Project shows.
Nancy showed kindness to every person she ever met, opening her heart, her wallet, and even her home to anyone in need. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Joel Royalty, and her parents, Seymour Rosen and Chloe Rosen Carter.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Alexis Royalty (Morgan) of Arlington, Virginia, and Joan Royalty of Murray; three grandchildren, Shyann Royalty (Ocean), Ender Royalty and Magdalena Royalty-Denk, all of Murray; one sister, Linda Dinwiddie (Leslie) of St. Louis; one brother, Niles Rosen (Mary) of St. Louis; and six beloved nieces and nephews.
A reception to celebrate her life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Playhouse in the Park. She loved volunteering at the playhouse and this is one day before what would have been her 70th birthday. Please RSVP to alexisroyalty@yahoo.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House or any organization embracing love, inclusion and diversity.
We will all have to work very hard to keep the world from becoming a less kind place without Nancy in it.
Margaret Porter Boone
Margaret Boone was born in 1931 in St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada, to Robert and Muriel Gosse. Music was an important part of her life, singing in grade school and later in high school musical productions. She joined the her church choir at 13. She received a scholarship to attend the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, majoring in voice. Music was her life and the beautiful solos she gave are what most people will remember her for.
While studying in Toronto, Ontario, she met and married William M. Porter, a Christian Church minister. Their first pastorate was in Guelph, Ontario, where their son Stephen was born. Their second pastorate was in Warren, Ohio, where their daughter Emily was born. They also served the First Christian Church in Murray.
Ms. Boone taught both music and social studies for 24 years in the Murray Independent School District. She directed or sang in church choirs for more than 65 years, which included First Christian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Murray. She also directed the Murray Woman's Club Chorus, and served on the board of Need Line for eight years, three of those as acting president. She participated in several Playhouse in the Park productions. Many will remember her for her role as Mother Superior in The Sound of Music. She was a member of the Murray Civic Music Association, and a volunteer at the National Scout Museum.
She married to O.B. Boone Jr. in July 1980. His life ended in a tragic automobile accident on Nov. 11, 1987. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her first husband, William Porter.
Ms. Boone is survived by her sister, Audrey Hardy of California; her brother, George Gosse and wife Barbara of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada; her son, Stephen Brett Porter and wife Susan; her daughter, Emily Porter; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Boone; her stepchildren, Diana Boone, Lee Ann Boone and Brad Boone and wife Laurie; her grandchildren, Boone Lane, Blair Brockman and husband Tyler, J.B. Boone and wife Rachel, Ben Boone and wife Trinity, Madeline Boone and husband Josh and Caroline Boone and husband Mathew. She is also survived by one great-grandchild, the seriously adorable Tanner Austin Brockman, the son of Blair and Tyler Brockman.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church. A reception and light lunch will follow. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Margaret Boone Memorial Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Raymond Stevens
Raymond Stevens, 90, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Green Acres Health Services in Mayfield, Kentucky.
