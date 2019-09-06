John Coleman Jr.
John Coleman Jr., 88, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
He retired from Ryan Milk Co. and was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Coleman; his foster parents, Claude and Emmy Nelson; two sisters, Isabell Oliver and Ruby Coleman; and three brothers, Orville Coleman, R.B. Coleman and Robert Coleman.
Mr. Coleman is survived by his wife, Virginia Burkeen Coleman of Dexter, whom he married June 13, 1955, in Springfield, Tennessee; four daughters, Cindy Steen and husband Jeff of Almo, Paula Sanders of Mayfield, Jennifer Carrico of Murray and Beth Henderson of Georgia; one son, Johnny Coleman and wife Susan of Dexter; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Frederick officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.