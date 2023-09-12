Joseph Howard Cartwright
Joseph Howard Cartwright, 84, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Community Hospice Warner Center in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Joe was born May 16, 1939, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Howard and Frances Cartwright.
He was known as Coach to many at Murray High, Professor and Dean to students and faculty at Murray State, Dad to two sons, and Pepaw to three grandchildren, and most of all, husband for 64 years to his high school sweetheart, Pam.
He grew up in Madison, Tennessee, and played football at Madison High School. Joe received a football scholarship to attend Murray State University, where he excelled as a running back. After graduating from MSU, he accepted a job teaching history and serving as an assistant football coach under Preston “Ty” Holland at Murray High. In 1963 he accepted a head coaching job at Christian County High School. Three years later, Joe and Pam made the decision to move their family back to Nashville, where Joe completed an MA and Ph.D. in history at Vanderbilt University. Returning to his alma mater to accept a position in Murray State's History Department in 1970, he turned his Vanderbilt dissertation into an acclaimed book from the University of Tennessee Press (1976) titled The Triumph of Jim Crow: Tennessee Race Relations in the 1880s, documenting the legislative reassertion of white supremacy in the state following the Civil War and Reconstruction. Dr. Cartwright was known at MSU for his courses in Southern History and his Honors seminars, for his long service as chair of MSU’s History Department and his eight years as Dean of the College of Humanistic Studies. He served on editorial boards for the University Press of Kentucky and the Kentucky Historical Society, and was an American Council on Education Fellow (1989-90) at James Madison University.
Joe and Pam entertained many friends, faculty and international students from Murray State while living on Kentucky Lake. They traveled throughout the world with Murray students and on their own. Joe loved jogging, tennis, fishing, gardening, and gourmet meals at their Kentucky Lake home until they moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida in 2017. More than anything, Joe loved his family. His love for his sons and grandchildren Jesse, Maya and Elizabeth, was fierce and full of pride in them all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Cartwright.
Joe is survived by his wife, Pamela Cartwright; two sons, Keith Cartwright and wife Amanda of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jeff Cartwright and wife Vickie of Murray; three grandchildren, Jesse and Maya Cartwright of Jacksonville, and Elizabeth Cartwright and fiancé Brian Bradley Wilbanks Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama; a sister, Sandra Morris of Tucker, Georgia; a sister-in-law, Mary Cartwright of Madison, Tennessee; and three nieces and two nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Community Hospice, Warner Center, 1348 S. 18th St., Ste 101, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
Joe Farmer Orr
Joe Farmer Orr, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Joe was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Murray, Kentucky, to Mary Kathryn Cain and Preston Orr.
Joe attended Murray High School in Murray where he was a straight “A” student. While there, he also excelled in football, basketball, and baseball, and acted in school plays. He learned a strong work ethic while working in the tobacco fields with his grandfather, Lamer Farmer (Ruth). Joe attended Murray State University on a tennis scholarship, and later relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, where he transferred to Memphis State University and earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting. He went on to work in several controllership roles throughout his career. As a young adult, he also served in the Army National Guard.
Joe’s pride and joy was the family he dearly loved. He was especially proud of his many grandchildren. He was an avid coin collector for many years and loved to travel the country learning about US and world history. One of his most loved trips included visiting the Smithsonian museums in Washington, DC, where he felt you could never see it all. He continued to play competitive tennis after leaving college and had a love of golf. During his later years, he spent many happy hours golfing and playing cards with his buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Larry E. Cain and James E. Cain of Murray; and stepson, Phil L. Lang Jr. of Memphis.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Winelle P. Orr of Southaven, Mississippi; a sister, Edwina K. Schwier (Henry) of Sea Girt, New Jersey; a sister-in-law, Julia Cain of Murray; a brother, Gregory A. Cain (Vicki) of Madisonville; children, Tracy Karnavas (late wife Toni) of Bullhead City, Arizona; step-daughter, Lisa L. West (Royce) of North Little Rock, Arkansas; step-daughters-in-law, Harriet Lang of Memphis Lesley O. Taylor (Matt) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Stephanie O. Gray of Oakland, Tennessee; grandchildren ,Lindsey R. Jackson, Kyle A. West, Lacey A. West, Austin C. Lang, Sophia “Grace” Lang, Madison T. Westbrook (Brandon), Joseph “Reece” Taylor and Mei Mei Shan Nichole Gray; and great-grandchildren, Annalise R. Jackson, Evelyn “Evie” J. West, Connor “CJ” J. Lang, Isabella “Bella” Lang, Mila M. Lang and Charlotte “Charlee” Marie Westbrook; and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, Memphis, is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Carolyn Simmons
Jean Carolyn Simmons was born Aug 1, 1930, in Mayfield, Kentucy.
She was the daughter of Lewis Anderson and Beatrice Gordon Anderson.
She retired from several local businesses including Murray Loan Company and The Showcase. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and playing cards and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and past officer of the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie McConnachie of Murray; son, Steve Simmons of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Cathy Williams of Orlando, Florida, Stephanie Ernsting (Matthew) of Franklin, Tennessee, Brad Simmons (Josh Adair) of Murray; and great-grandchildren, Alexander and William Ernsting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Simmons, to whom she married Jan. 24, 1948, in Corinth, Mississippi; five sisters, Lou Ella Shelby, St. L. Kotlar, Bruton Wood, Geraldine Anderson and Elwanda Cox; two brothers, Cecil Anderson and Lewis Anderson Jr.; a granddaughter, Kellie Williams; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Faulker-Simmons; and a son-in-law, John McConnachie.
There will be a graveside service at Murray City Cemetery at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House via The Foundation at MCCH, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert E. Carpenter
Robert E. Carpenter, 78, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.