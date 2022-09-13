Robert Halton Banks Sr.
Robert Halton Banks Sr., 72 of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway Co. Hospital in Murray.
Born Sept. 13, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Robert Banks and June Parker Garland.
He was a retired truck driver. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Banks is survived by his wife of 39 years of marriage, Carla Jane Stanfield Banks of Murray; children, David Harrison of Mayfield, Michelle Stimson of Mayfield and Robert Halton “Bobby” Banks Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Julia Stimson, Kaiden Stimson, Natalie Stimson and Makayla Stimson; and his Aunt Ledabelle and Uncle Mervin Spurgeon of Springfield, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Elder Leon White officiating. Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Elaine Doris Scarbrough Beste
Elaine Doris Scarbrough Beste, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care and Rehab in Murray.
She was born April 25, 1931, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Conan Bagwell and Thelma Gibson Bagwell.
She retired from Fisher-Price Mattel, and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Crawford Brent Scarbrough; one daughter, Diane Makins; and three sons, Richard Crane, Dennis Scarbrough and Terry Scarbrough.
Mrs. Beste is survived by two sons, Jeff Scarbrough of Murray and Tim Scarbrough and wife Jan of Ashland, Virginia; 10 grandchildren, Scott Fink and wife Kate of Michigan, Kris Zbozen of Michigan, Kelly Crane of Florida, Richard Crane and wife Christine of Michigan, Brook Venice and husband Joe of Kentucky, Noel Scarbrough of Texas, Keisha Hopkins and husband Daniel of Kentucky, Tasha Mead of Florida, Brittney Scarbrough of Virginia, and Kristopher Russeau of Kentucky; and many loved and cherished great-grandchildren.
There will be no public service or visitation held.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bella M. Rivera
Bella M. Rivera, 50, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her mother’s home.
She was born May 25, 1972, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert James “A.J.” Norris.
Ms. Rivera is survived by her mother, Anne M. (Smith) Norris; two daughters, Kimberly Romero and husband Michael and Theresa Swan and husband Andrew; one son, Carlos Cartagena Jr.; fiancé, Carlos Cartagena; one stepson, Larry Rivera Jr.; two sisters, Annemarie Ramos and T.K. Norris; four brothers, Joseph Podzielny and wife Carol, A.J. Norris Jr., Chuck Norris and Raymond Norris; three grandchildren, Julieanna Elliott, Mason Romero and Maverick Romero; and special nieces and nephews, Stephanie Ramos, Michael Pellagtti, Justin Ramos, Amanda Larkin, Whitley Jackson, Phoenix Jackson, Naomi Cartagena, Sydney Cartagena and Samantha Cartagena.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andy Harrell officiating. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Floyd W. Dixon
Floyd W. Dixon, 66 of New Concord, KY, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Mr. Dixon was born October 26, 1955 in Anna, IL to the late Sydney and Mary Lang Dixon.
He grew up in Dongola, IL, where he graduated from Dongola Unit 66 in 1974. Floyd retired in 2006, before finishing his 18 year career at Buzzi Unicem as a maintenance technician. He also worked at Transcraft Corp and Holcombs in Anna, IL, Southern Illinois Stone in Buncomb, IL, and Todt Sheet Metal in Cape Girardeau, MO. Floyd was certified in Pipe Welding, and was skilled in mechanics, fabricating, plumbing, and electrical. There literally wasn’t anything this man could not do! He was the “GO TO GUY”. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, long drives in the fall with Rebecca, and maintaining the five acres on which he and Rebecca resided for over 12 years in New Concord, KY. He will be sadly missed. Every day was a joy and blessing to have known Floyd. Throughout his illness, he has had multiple friends and family, whom are very dear to our hearts that have diligently maintained their friendship and love.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rebecca S. Dixon of New Concord, KY; son, Jason W. Dixon and wife Amanda S. Dixon of New Jersey; one granddaughter, Sidney K. Dixon; two grandsons, Titus D. Dixon and Magnus E. Dixon; two sisters, Carol Pierce and Elain Marr; and two brothers, Jimmy Bracken and Darrell Bracken.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ann Batson; and four brothers, Jimmy Hammond, Ronnie Hammond, Don Hammond, and Kenneth L. Dixon.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 1959 ST. RT. 94 West, Murray, KY 42071.
Pease join family and friends in honoring the life of Floyd W. Dixon by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Peggy Pat Hall
Peggy Pat Hall, 78, of Lead, South Dakota, passed away very unexpectedly, but peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Monument Hospital in Spearfish, South Dakota.
She was born May 30, 1944, in Independence, Missouri, to Joe Pat and Billie Farley.
She was raised in Murray, Kentucky, and very proud of her Kentucky roots. She graduated from Murray Training School and Murray State University with a teaching degree. She moved to Northern California and began her teaching career. After living in California for several years, she eventually settled in Dolores, Colorado. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children entered school and then she returned to teaching in Shiprock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Reservation, until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Peggy Pat is survived by her children, a son, John Lockie (Robbin) of San Diego, California; Amy Hall of Rapid City, South Dakota, Mandy Hall (Nels Nelson) of Cortez, Colorado, and Louise Graham (Dayne) of Sturgis, South Dakota. Her beloved grandchildren meant the world to her. They include Big Max, Sammy, Little Max, Lilli, Clara and Roman. She is also survived by her siblings, Meredith Miller, Michael Farley, Lynn Farley Strahm, Jane Farley Leach and Robin Farley; many cousins; and other extended family. In addition to her family, she had a huge circle of friends who were considered family and will forever miss her.
Out of respect for her wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, she would love donations to be made to any local charity that benefits animals or local artists.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel of Spearfish, South Dakota, was in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Galloway Taylor
Beverly Galloway Taylor, 84, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Mills Health and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.