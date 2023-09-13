Janet Key Humphreys
Janet Key Humphreys, 91, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Lisa Freeman Lewis in Georgetown, Texas where she has lived for the past two years.
She was born March 3, 1932, in Calloway County Kentucky, to Clifton and Lottie Chambers Key.
She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University. She was an educator, teaching in Nashville, Tennessee, early in her career, but most of her years were spent in the Paris Special School District. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with her husband, Bud, attending performances in Nashville with her friends, traveling any chance she could and having a front row seat to the many activities and successes of her grandchildren, who called her MarMar. She was a member of the Athenia Delphian Club for many years, as well as First Baptist Church in Paris where she taught Sunday school.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D.O. “Bud” Humphreys Jr.; one son, Kelly Freeman, both formerly of Paris; and her sister Margaret Key Crawford and brother James Crawford, formerly of Calloway County.
Mrs. Humphreys is survived by four daughters, Vita (Tim) Humphreys Swindell of Dallas, Texas, Lisa (John) Freeman Lewis of Georgetown, Texas, Karen Humphreys Davis of Big Sandy, Tennessee, and Jan Humphreys Latimer of McKenzie, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Katie (Stephen) Lewis Mace of Cypress, Texas, Peyton (Caylee) Lewis of Georgetown, Ben (Erica) Paschall of Springville, Aynne (Wayne) Worthington of Dallas, and Maggie, Will and Daniel Latimer; her honorary granddaughter, Lauren Mansfield; nine great-grandchildren, Carson and Evelyn Paschall of Springville, Rob and Walt Worthington of Dallas, Abel Grey and Josie Key Lewis of Georgetown, and Macy, Molly and Wit Mace of Cypress.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tennessee, with burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca Jo ‘Becky Jo’ Robertson Jones
Rebecca Jo “Becky Jo” Robertson Jones, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at her home after an extended illness.
Becky Jo was born April 20, 1950, in Murray, to Gus Robertson Jr. and Mildred Slinker Robertson Newton.
She graduated from Murray High School and earned her BS in general business from Murray State University. She was employed by the Southern Baptist North American Mission Board in Atlanta as a computer operator, then returned home to become a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Priscilla Sunday School Class, the choir, the handbell choir, and was a church greeter. She will be fondly remembered by many for the poetry and songs written to express her faith and celebrating family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gus Robertson Jr. and her husband, Richard Wayne Jones, who died Nov. 13, 2020.
Becky Jo is survived by her mother, Mildred Slinker Robertson Newton of Murray; two sons, David C. Jones of Spring, Texas, and Gus J. Jones and wife Michelle of Murray; and three grandchildren, Tracer Jones of Austin, Texas, and Layla Jones and Bobby Johnson, both of Mayfield.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Greg Earwood, Rusty Ellison, and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church of Murray, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Kerry Don Erwin
On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Mr. Kerry Don Erwin, 57, of Murray, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife with his brother and sister by his side after a three week battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kerry was born on October 15, 1965 in Murray, KY to the late James Dale Erwin and Marilyn Lassiter Herndon. He loved to hunt and spend time with his beloved family. He was a member of the Calloway County Class of 1983 and a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Kerry was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his loving wife, Tina Bogard Erwin of Murray; a daughter, Haley Erwin of Murray; a step daughter, Sloane VanSickle (Richard) of Murray; a step son, Garret Wright of Murray; a brother, Kenny Erwin (Kathy) of Murray; a sister, Kim Erwin Phillips of Puryear, TN. In addition he leaves behind three grandchildren, Calliope VanSickle, Ethan and Abby and a great friend that he considered to be just like a son, Ethan Edwards.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Kerry Don Erwin is set for 2 pm on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Allen Miller will officiate and burial will follow at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. His family welcomes visitors from 4 – 7 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray and also from 1 pm – 2 pm on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.