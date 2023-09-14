Jimmy Dale Bell
Jimmy Dale Bell, 87, of Madison, Alabama, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Madison at the Range Assisted Living Facility in Madison.
He was born Nov. 29, 1935, in New Concord, Kentucky, to John Benjamin Bell and Nellie Emerson Bell.
He retired as electronic technician with Bell Telephone Company and was a member of Lindsey Lane Baptist Church in Athens, Alabama, but was a previous long-time member of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Murray. He was a member of Murray Masonic Lodge #105.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Opha Spiceland and Donna Key; and one brother, JB Bell.
Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Julia Ann (Beach) Bell; whom he married Oct. 25, 1958, in Kirksey, Kentucky; two daughters, Tammie Bell Zacheretti and husband Philip of Lenior City, Tennessee, and Janna Bell Shults and husband Travis of Rogersville, Alabama; one brother, Sam Moss Bell and wife Pam of Worthington; six grandchildren, Courtney Zacheretti Hammett and husband Cory of Dandridge, Tennessee, Kathryn Zacheretti Spottswood and husband Andrew of Redmond, Washington, Nick Zacheretti and partner McKinley Mooneyham of Farragut, Tennessee, Anne Shults Swanner and husband Jon of Huntsville, Alabama, Sara Shults Elmore and husband Logan of Athens, Alabama, and Katelyn Shults Yaluk and husband Alberto of Lawrence, Kansas; and 20 great-grandchildren, Ansley, Lila, Judson, and Maeve Hammett, Griffin, Sukie, Elliot, Pippa, and Deacon Spottswood, Roman and Hendrix Zacheretti, Aiden, Ellis, and Owen Swanner, Reese, Audrey, and Hayes Elmore, and Juliana, Amina, and Mara Yaluk.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Cory Hammett officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Affinity Hospice, 216 Aquarius Drive, Suite 306, Birmingham, Alabama 35209.
Jerry Wayne Motley
Jerry Wayne Motley, 74 of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Aug. 6, 1949, in Tiptonville, Tennessee, to Leroy Motley and Eddie Marie (Jones) Motley.
He was an over the road truck driver. He drove from east coast to west coast, north border to south border for more than 25 years. He also loved hitting the road on his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Terry Lee Motley and Jerry Lynn Motley; two siblings, Kenneth Lee Motley of Chicago, Illinois, and Betty Jo Garrigus of Union City, Tennessee; and his life mate, Deloris Buckelew.
Mr. Motley is survived by two daughters, Monica Forrester (Frankie) of Union City and Kaycee Tacker of Germantown, Tennessee; two stepdaughters, Nicole and Natalie Buckelew of Clarksville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Sidney VanCleave of Samburg, Tennessee, Cameron and Kobie Motley of Smith, AR, Corlee and Kenlee Motley of Hot Springs, AR, Hayden and Silas Tacker of Murray, KY and six step grandchildren of Clarksville, Tennessee; and one sister, Joyce Rezac (Darryl) of Murray.
Services will be held at a later date.
Linda Siebold
Our beloved Mom, Linda Siebold, 99, passed away of natural causes at her home on Sept. 10, 2023.
She was a God-loving, kind wife, mother and friend, a World War II WAC Sergeant, and a poet with a good sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert, and a daughter, Janet.
Linda is survived by her children, Edie (Doug), Bert (Debbie), Earl (Barbara), Neel (Gemma), Linda (Steve); her brother, Charlie; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service held.
Janet Key Humphreys
Janet Key Humphreys, 91, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Lisa Freeman Lewis in Georgetown, Texas where she has lived for the past two years.
She was born March 3, 1932, in Calloway County Kentucky, to Clifton and Lottie Chambers Key.
She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University. She was an educator, teaching in Nashville, Tennessee, early in her career, but most of her years were spent in the Paris Special School District. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with her husband, Bud, attending performances in Nashville with her friends, traveling any chance she could and having a front row seat to the many activities and successes of her grandchildren, who called her MarMar. She was a member of the Athenia Delphian Club for many years, as well as First Baptist Church in Paris where she taught Sunday school.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D.O. “Bud” Humphreys Jr.; one son, Kelly Freeman, both formerly of Paris; and her sister Margaret Key Crawford and brother James Crawford, formerly of Calloway County.
Mrs. Humphreys is survived by four daughters, Vita (Tim) Humphreys Swindell of Dallas, Texas, Lisa (John) Freeman Lewis of Georgetown, Texas, Karen Humphreys Davis of Big Sandy, Tennessee, and Jan Humphreys Latimer of McKenzie, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Katie (Stephen) Lewis Mace of Cypress, Texas, Peyton (Caylee) Lewis of Georgetown, Ben (Erica) Paschall of Springville, Aynne (Wayne) Worthington of Dallas, and Maggie, Will and Daniel Latimer; her honorary granddaughter, Lauren Mansfield; nine great-grandchildren, Carson and Evelyn Paschall of Springville, Rob and Walt Worthington of Dallas, Abel Grey and Josie Key Lewis of Georgetown, and Macy, Molly and Wit Mace of Cypress.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tennessee, with burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
